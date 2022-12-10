ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Knicks’ decision to go big with second unit pays off

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tom Thibodeau went big in Obi Toppin’s absence.

Amid talk of using RJ Barrett as a small-ball power forward, the Knicks’ coach went with Jericho Sims and Isaiah Hartenstein in a two-big lineup with the second unit as the Knicks hammered the Hornets, 121-102, at Spectrum Center on Friday.

“I liked the size of Isaiah and Jericho together,” Thibodeau said.

Toppin suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula during the second quarter of the Knicks’ win over the Hawks at the Garden on Wednesday. The 24-year-old reserve and fan favorite will be reevaluated in two to three weeks, the team said Thursday.

In five first-half minutes, the Knicks were outscored by five when Sims and Hartenstein shared the floor.

But in the second half, they outscored the Hornets by seven. Hartenstein had a strong all-around game, finishing with 11 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two assists in 18 minutes. He also hit his first 3-pointer since Nov. 18, spanning 10 games. Sims had two points and two rebounds in 12 minutes. He had been out of the rotation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4crp0X_0jdzspOB00
Isaiah Hartenstein, who scored 11 points, slams one home during the Knicks’ 121-102 win over the Hornets.
AP

Quentin Grimes has already earned Thibodeau’s trust, to the point that the second-year guard convinced Thibodeau to use a challenge on a foul called against Grimes late in the third quarter. It would’ve been his fourth foul, but the Knicks won the challenge.

“It goes a long way having a coach trusting me like that, just to challenge something in the third quarter knowing I have three fouls, hoping I don’t pick up a fourth,” Grimes said. “I feel like it’s going to go a long way, not only right now, but later on in the season.”

Barrett has tried to be there for Cam Reddish, his former Duke teammate who has been relegated to bench duty after playing a significant role early on.

“We definitely talk all the time, talk every day,” Barrett said. “That’s my guy, my brother. So I’m keeping his spirits up.”

Ryan Arcidiacono (left ankle) was out for the Knicks. The Hornets were without LaMelo Ball (left ankle), Gordon Hayward (left shoulder), Dennis Smith Jr. (left ankle) and Mark Williams (left ankle).

Immanuel Quickley hopes the trade rumors that have involved him don’t come to fruition.

“I love being in New York,” he said.

Quickley scored 11 points and added four assists off the bench.

With a win Friday night, the Knicks joined the Bucks and the Celtics as the only teams in the Eastern Conference over .500 on the road. They have won five of their last seven games away from home to improve to 7-6 on the road.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Reacts To Carmelo’s Son Playing Against His Own

Kiyan Anthony is set to play the James brothers tonight. LeBron James has been in the NBA for 20 seasons now. Even now, he still has a lot to give the game. For instance, Dennis Schroeder recently made the claim that LeBron wants to play until the age of 45. This would be an incredible feat, however, who knows if Schroeder’s comments are accurate?
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Made Significant Trade Offer

Amid a recent surge that has seen them go from 2-10 to 10-15, the Los Angeles Lakers look to be buyers rather than sellers at the February trade deadline. With that in mind, they're apparently already making offers. According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Lakers trade rumors: Multiple trade targets revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers have turned their season around, but a trade target could push them right over the edge into Finals contention. The Los Angeles Lakers started the season 0-5 and then went 2-10 in their first 12 games. Since then, they’ve gone 9-5 in the subsequent 14 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Boston Celtics Wanted To Land Anthony Davis But Were Warned Against It By A Prominent Member Of The Pelicans Organization

The Boston Celtics have nothing to complain about so far this season, they are the best team in the NBA so far. Despite a loss in one of their recent outings, the Celtics look like the team to beat this season after going all the way to the NBA Finals last season. But Boston's team could have looked a lot different if certain things had gone differently.
BOSTON, MA
Popculture

Los Angeles Lakers Player Files Restraining Order Against Friend

Lakers point guard Kendrick Nunn is seeking assistance from the police. According to Yahoo News, Nunn sought a restraining order against a former friend that he claims has made terrorist threats toward and attempted to extort him. He also alleges the man has threatened his family. Per the restraining order, the man in question is named Miles Harrison. Nunn is asking a judge to grant an order of protection against his friend to stay 300 yards away from himself, his partner Blen Mekonnen, and his two children. Nunn says his family needs immediate protection because of the "threats Miles has made I fear he could harm me and my family."
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Draymond Green has fan kicked out of Warriors-Bucks game for saying ‘threatening stuff’

Draymond Green appeared to have heard enough of what one fan was saying on Tuesday night. The power forward had a fan removed from Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum as the Warriors trailed in the third quarter against the Bucks, pointing him out to officials from the other end of the court. Other fans questioned security as the attendee in question was removed — and collected high-fives along his way out. “[He said] some threatening stuff to my life,” Green told reporters after the game. “I was this close to really going back, diving all the way in, but I kinda just went back, told...
MILWAUKEE, WI
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

David Jacoby leaving ESPN after 23 years: ‘It’s time’

David Jacoby has no regrets about moving on from ESPN. The commentator and producer, who served as the co-host of the daily talk show “Jalen & Jacoby” alongside NBA analyst Jalen Rose, announced Wednesday on Twitter that he and ESPN mutually agreed to part ways. “It’s time,” Jacoby wrote. “After 23 years with ESPN, we have mutually decided to move on. I’ve learned everything I know there, met my best friends there, met my wife there, and leave with zero regrets. I can’t wait to share what’s next.” In a statement, ESPN said the final episode of “Jalen & Jacoby”...
MICHIGAN STATE
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils visit five-star North Carolina recruit

Two weeks ago, North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) small forward Isaiah Evans took an unofficial visit to the Duke basketball program, sat behind the bench to watch the Blue Devils beat the Ohio State Buckeyes, and joined the Cameron Crazies in the second half. He appeared to embrace the ...
DURHAM, NC
Yardbarker

Surprising Trade Details Emerge About 76ers’ Tobias Harris

The 2022-23 NBA season has been an up-and-down affair for the Philadelphia 76ers. They are currently 13-12 on the season, as they have had to navigate some injury woes for key players in their rotation. The trio of James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey have only played six games...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Nets Have Been Building Something Special

The Brooklyn Nets started the 2022-23 season in one of the worst ways possible, scoring a rough 1-6 record and looking like a complete mess in nearly every way. Even with the returns of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving – and a fully healthy Ben Simmons – the Nets were struggling.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
110K+
Followers
67K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy