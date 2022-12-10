Read full article on original website
Tron’s Native Stablecoin USDD Depegs, Now Trading at $0.97
Apparently, after Sun’s massive trade, USDD is currently at $0.974. With a current market valuation of $708 million, USDD is the ninth biggest stablecoin. Early on Monday, Justin Sun said on Twitter that he had swapped over $773,000 worth of Tron’s native stablecoin USDD. Sun said that he has converted over $200,000 worth of USDC. And $570,000 worth of USDT to the stable currency USDD.
FTX Collapse May Lead Crypto Brokerage Genesis to Go Bankrupt
Crypto lending Genesis is expected to file for bankruptcy. The collapse of FTX and Alameda had a great impact on Genesis. Drawdowns of loans can prevent Genesis and DCG from bankruptcy. Significantly, the entire market has been affected by the ongoing crisis of FTX and Alameda over recent months. All...
Citi Downgrades Robinhood’s Stock From Buy to Neutral
The analyst said the timeline is “uncertain” at this point. Shares of HOOD had their price objective cut by Christopher Allen and Ygal Arounian. Robinhood Markets (HOOD) stock was downgraded from “Buy” to “Neutral” by Citi because of uncertainty surrounding the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) upcoming market structure proposals. Along with Citi’s cautious equity market outlook, and the effect of the collapse of FTX, a cryptocurrency trading platform, on Robinhood Markets’ revenue and customer base.
Amidst the Bear Market, New Math Startup Nillion Assembles ‘Avengers Team’ and Raises $20m+ From Over 150 Strategic Contributors
New York, New York, 12th December, 2022, Chainwire. Investors bet on new internet infrastructure that the Founding Team of Uber, Indiegogo and Hedera Hashgraph think could create the next crypto bull run. Web3 startup Nillion has closed a $20m+ fundraise from strategic partners and investors. The project is based on...
Crypto Market Rallies as U.S Inflation Drops to 7.1% For November
The US consumer price index drops from October’s 7.7% to November’s 7.1%. The inflation statistics sent the price of bitcoin (BTC) soaring by more than 6 percent. The publication of the November statistics for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics caused a sharp increase in the value of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC). The US consumer price index drops from October’s 7.7% to November’s 7.1%. CPI for November was predicted to come in at 7.3%.
Binance Labs Leads Funding in Web3 Security Firm GoPlus Security
The firm wants to build a security service marketplace by the end of 2022. The startup has already provided security information to thirteen different blockchains. Binance Labs, the venture capital arm of the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has announced it would lead a private round II for GoPlus Security. A move that is in line with the company’s aggressive investment ambitions despite the current bear market. Not much is known about the investment’s worth.
MakerDAO Relaunches DAI Savings Rate With Hiked Interest Rate
Decentralized and tied to the US dollar, DAI is MakerDAO’s stablecoin. To raise the interest rate by 100 basis points was approved by a majority of voters. MakerDAO is reintroducing the DAI Savings Rate. The DSR was first introduced in 2018, allowing participants to earn interest on their holdings of the project’s native stablecoin DAI by depositing it into a smart contract. However, for some time now, interest has been very low, paying consumers only 0.1%.
GMX (GMX) Price Prediction 2022 — Will GMX Hit $60 Soon?
Bullish GMX price prediction is $63.31 to $73.45. The GMX price will also reach $60 soon. AR’s bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $40.13. In GMX’s (GMX) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about GMX to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Canada Issues New Stringent Guidelines For Crypto Exchanges
The regulator requires firms to keep their customers’ assets separate from their own. Exchanges will have to comply with prohibition on margin and leverage trading. If they want to operate in Canada, cryptocurrency exchanges will have to comply with stricter regulations. Such as a prohibition on margin and leverage trading. The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) released new guidelines on Monday. That requires firms to keep their customers’ assets separate from their own.
Largest European Stablecoin STATIS EURS Now On XDC Network
STATIS puts Europe’s largest stablecoin upon XDC network. STATIS aims to take a faster Web3.0 integration and approach powered by XDC. Value of EURS spikes up suddenly and regains stablecoin momentum back. The debate upon the stablecoins has been the most anticipated topic for the year 2022. Most people...
Thailand SEC Warns of Stricter Crypto Regulations Post FTX Fall
The protection of investors and the tracking of emerging dangers will be top priorities. Companies were also advised by the agency not to use deceptive or misleading claims. Due to the FTX’s demise, another financial regulator stepped in. To safeguard its citizens’ savings, the Thailand Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing to implement stricter rules on crypto assets in line with those of the international market.
MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT) Listed on Koinbazar Exchange
Global crypto exchange Koinbazar has listed MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT) on INR, USDT Markets and open trading for MMIT/INR, MMIT/USDT market pairs at 11:30 AM (UTC) on 14th December, 2022. The MangoMan Intelligent community is vibrant and fun and is decentralized. Moreover, the MangoMan is completely about the freshmen in the...
Bitcoin (BTC) To Reach $1M – Samson Mow
Samson speculates BTC to reach a $1 million price. This ought to take place within the next five to ten years. El Slavador’s BTC legal tender is the best decision by the country. The stigma of aura surrounding the Bitcoin (BTC), never evades despite whatever be the market conditions....
Gaming Platform Azarus to list on Uniswap – onramps multi-million streaming audience to blockchain
San Francisco, USA, 13th December, 2022, Chainwire. Azarus will be hosting a keynote stream in partnership with Animoca Brands at 7am UTC on Wednesday, December 14th (11pm PST on Tuesday, December 13th) to reveal the imminent listing on Uniswap of the AzaCoin, an ERC-20 Token on Ethereum Mainnet, which will list on Uniswap on January 11, 2023.
Dollar falters as investors challenge Fed's hawkishness
SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The dollar was on the back foot on Thursday, even as the Federal Reserve kept to its hawkish rhetoric after raising rates by half a percentage point, as investors were doubtful over how much the central bank would commit to putting the brakes on growth to curb inflation.
Bull Strength Dwindles as Binance Coin (BNB) Trends Southwards
BNB’s bullish trend established support around $275. Traders should be wary in the future because the histogram is downward. At the start of the day, the Binance Coin (BNB) market was dominated by bears, with prices plummeting to a low of $273.93. On the other hand, the bulls came in to reject this unfavorable trend, increasing the price by 7% to $290.94.
Morningstar Ventures to Open a Novel NFT Art Gallery ’37xDubai’ in Central Dubai by Investing $5M
In the center of Dubai, Morningstar Ventures, an investment company that specializes in digital assets and blockchain technology, is launching its first interactive digital art exhibition. ’37xDubai’ is situated in the middle of Dubai’s commercial and residential district, in the Burj Daman Tower (DIFC area). 37xDubai focuses...
Mining Firm Argo Blockchain Desperately Seeking Funds To Survive
Argo disclosed selling part of the Bitcoin it had mined during the market downturn. The firm said it was back in business on the LSE as of December 12. In an effort to avoid bankruptcy, crypto mining company Argo Blockchain has been seeking to “engage in an equipment financing transaction” and negotiate the sale of its assets, according to a company blog post.
NFT Avatars Minted on Reddit Crosses 5 Million Milestone
The project has over 4.25 million distinct wallets with around 3.95M users. Reddit announced that it would provide NFT avatars in July. Reddit’s foray into tokenized avatars has been a ray of light in an otherwise gloomy crypto market. With NFT sales falling and the broader crypto market in disarray. Now, the Polygon-based project has reached a new milestone with more than 5 million collectibles having been minted so far.
AliPay Integrates Digital Yuan For Instant Payments Boosting Adoption
The Ant Group operates AliPay, the dominant digital payment system in China. The Group is a subsidiary of the Alibaba Group and is in the midst of a massive overhaul. AliPay has integrated the Digital Yuan to enable instant payments across all of Alibaba Group Holding’s e-commerce platforms, including Taobao and Tmall, in an effort to promote China’s digital currency, e-CNY. The Ant Group operates AliPay, the dominant digital payment system in China.
