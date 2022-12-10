Read full article on original website
thenewscrypto.com
Australia Plans Major Revisions in Crypto Regulations by Early 2023
The government plans to issue a discussion paper in early 2023. Australia wants to find a middle ground between innovation and crypto regulation. Australia’s government said on Wednesday, December 14 that it is doing the necessary to enhance crypto service provider regulation. The government plans to issue a discussion paper in early 2023. In order to determine which kind of digital assets they want to regulate.
thenewscrypto.com
Canada Issues New Stringent Guidelines For Crypto Exchanges
The regulator requires firms to keep their customers’ assets separate from their own. Exchanges will have to comply with prohibition on margin and leverage trading. If they want to operate in Canada, cryptocurrency exchanges will have to comply with stricter regulations. Such as a prohibition on margin and leverage trading. The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) released new guidelines on Monday. That requires firms to keep their customers’ assets separate from their own.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
thenewscrypto.com
AliPay Integrates Digital Yuan For Instant Payments Boosting Adoption
The Ant Group operates AliPay, the dominant digital payment system in China. The Group is a subsidiary of the Alibaba Group and is in the midst of a massive overhaul. AliPay has integrated the Digital Yuan to enable instant payments across all of Alibaba Group Holding’s e-commerce platforms, including Taobao and Tmall, in an effort to promote China’s digital currency, e-CNY. The Ant Group operates AliPay, the dominant digital payment system in China.
thenewscrypto.com
MakerDAO Relaunches DAI Savings Rate With Hiked Interest Rate
Decentralized and tied to the US dollar, DAI is MakerDAO’s stablecoin. To raise the interest rate by 100 basis points was approved by a majority of voters. MakerDAO is reintroducing the DAI Savings Rate. The DSR was first introduced in 2018, allowing participants to earn interest on their holdings of the project’s native stablecoin DAI by depositing it into a smart contract. However, for some time now, interest has been very low, paying consumers only 0.1%.
thenewscrypto.com
Largest European Stablecoin STATIS EURS Now On XDC Network
STATIS puts Europe’s largest stablecoin upon XDC network. STATIS aims to take a faster Web3.0 integration and approach powered by XDC. Value of EURS spikes up suddenly and regains stablecoin momentum back. The debate upon the stablecoins has been the most anticipated topic for the year 2022. Most people...
thenewscrypto.com
FTX Collapse May Lead Crypto Brokerage Genesis to Go Bankrupt
Crypto lending Genesis is expected to file for bankruptcy. The collapse of FTX and Alameda had a great impact on Genesis. Drawdowns of loans can prevent Genesis and DCG from bankruptcy. Significantly, the entire market has been affected by the ongoing crisis of FTX and Alameda over recent months. All...
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Exchange Bybit Provides Merkle Tree-based Proof of Reserves
It has also promised to make public the whole contents of its Bitcoin and Ether wallets. Bybit, another major cryptocurrency exchange, has joined the chorus of its peers calling for more openness in the wake of the FTX disaster. Its Merkle Tree-based proof-of-reserve technology was disclosed to the public on December 12. Through this new endeavor, Bybit’s users will be able to independently check the exchange’s holdings, as well as their own funds put there.
thenewscrypto.com
Lack of Power Resources Mounts Pressure on Crypto Miners in Cuba
The Cuban Telecom corporation cannot run the telecom grid during periodic outages. Blackouts have made crypto mining in Cuba unfeasible. In Cuba, cryptocurrency has advanced to the point that its inhabitants may use it to purchase goods online from outside, recharge their mobile phones and the internet, and send and receive money from family and friends living outside of the country. However, challenges remain for cryptocurrency mining to achieve the same degree of ubiquity.
thenewscrypto.com
Microsoft To Purchase 4% Stake in London Stock Exchange Group
The exchange will be able to use Microsoft’s cloud and data analytics services going forward. The major stock exchange said they anticipate the agreement to boost their revenue. Microsoft, a titan in the American software industry, has announced a 10-year strategic relationship with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG)....
thenewscrypto.com
Japanese Power Behemoth ‘TEPCO’ Forays Into Crypto Mining Sector
The giant has agreed to terms with TRIPLE-1, a local rig firm. The goal is to employ TRIPLE-1’s semiconductors to power decentralized data centers. Tokyo Electric Power Grid (TEPCO), a Japanese utility company, is collaborating with TRIPLE-1. The goal is Bitcoin mining, and by extension, making use of the grid’s surplus of electricity. As a regional hardware producer, TRIPLE-1 is a household name.
thenewscrypto.com
Mining Firm Argo Blockchain Desperately Seeking Funds To Survive
Argo disclosed selling part of the Bitcoin it had mined during the market downturn. The firm said it was back in business on the LSE as of December 12. In an effort to avoid bankruptcy, crypto mining company Argo Blockchain has been seeking to “engage in an equipment financing transaction” and negotiate the sale of its assets, according to a company blog post.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Labs Leads Funding in Web3 Security Firm GoPlus Security
The firm wants to build a security service marketplace by the end of 2022. The startup has already provided security information to thirteen different blockchains. Binance Labs, the venture capital arm of the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has announced it would lead a private round II for GoPlus Security. A move that is in line with the company’s aggressive investment ambitions despite the current bear market. Not much is known about the investment’s worth.
thenewscrypto.com
Will the BUSD Upon Paxos Survive?
BUSD gets regulated by the NYDFS for Ethereum (ETH) through Paxos. BUSD complies fully with the regulations of NYDFS. Speculations arise on the trustworthiness of BUSD. Apart from just having a native coin, the world’s largest global exchange, the Bianance, has now come up with their very own stablecoin, known as the BUSD. Thai stablecoin is completely backed up directly with US dollars as cash.
thenewscrypto.com
MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT) Listed on Koinbazar Exchange
Global crypto exchange Koinbazar has listed MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT) on INR, USDT Markets and open trading for MMIT/INR, MMIT/USDT market pairs at 11:30 AM (UTC) on 14th December, 2022. The MangoMan Intelligent community is vibrant and fun and is decentralized. Moreover, the MangoMan is completely about the freshmen in the...
thenewscrypto.com
U.S Senator Contends There Is No Need for Crypto to Exist
Jon Tester stated that there is “no reason why crypto should exist.”. According to Tester, regulating crypto will lead people to believe it is real. Jon Tester, the senior senator from Montana, has held that position since 2007. In fact, he serves on the Senate Banking Committee and is a significant figure in US crypto regulations. On Dec 11, NBC’s news conference stated that there is “no reason why crypto should exist.” He also claimed that cryptocurrency has no real value and that the sector should not be regulated since that would give it legitimacy.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Proof of Reserve Report Revealed Warning Signals
Binance’s total assets or total liabilities are not included in the Mazars report. Agreed-upon procedures engagement is not an audit. Despite the world’s largest centralized cryptocurrency exchange Binance’s efforts to boost transparency, its reserves also revealed warning signs in the exchange’s finances. Binance has lack information regarding the exchange’s business structure and its funds are still a mystery, as per the WSJ report.
thenewscrypto.com
Bank of England Seeks Proof of Concept Wallet For CBDC
The Bank of England (BOE) advertised a call for proposals on the Digital Marketplace. The proof-of-concept was given a budget of £244,500 (around $244,500). Proof-of-concept for a wallet that may store a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is being sought by the Bank of England (BOE). The Bank of England (BOE) advertised a call for proposals on the Digital Marketplace. A platform for government agencies to offer digital project work, on the 9th of December.
thenewscrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) To Reach $1M – Samson Mow
Samson speculates BTC to reach a $1 million price. This ought to take place within the next five to ten years. El Slavador’s BTC legal tender is the best decision by the country. The stigma of aura surrounding the Bitcoin (BTC), never evades despite whatever be the market conditions....
