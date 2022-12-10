Jon Tester stated that there is “no reason why crypto should exist.”. According to Tester, regulating crypto will lead people to believe it is real. Jon Tester, the senior senator from Montana, has held that position since 2007. In fact, he serves on the Senate Banking Committee and is a significant figure in US crypto regulations. On Dec 11, NBC’s news conference stated that there is “no reason why crypto should exist.” He also claimed that cryptocurrency has no real value and that the sector should not be regulated since that would give it legitimacy.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO