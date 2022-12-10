ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Former Knicks coach Larry Brown steps down at Memphis due to health concerns

By Richard Pollina
New York Post
 4 days ago

Former New York Knicks head coach Larry Brown stepped down from his position with the University of Memphis men’s basketball team due to “ongoing health concerns” on Friday.

Brown, 82, a New York native, joined head coach Penny Hardaway’s staff as an assistant in 2021 before he moved over to an advisory role this past offseason.

The school stated that Brown’s health issues are “not considered serious.”

Hardaway, who played for Brown in New York from 2005-2006, wished his former coach “a speedy recovery.”

“Having Coach Brown as part of our program over the last year-and-a-half was very impactful on our student-athletes and me as a coach, and we hope all the best for him and good health moving forward,” Hardaway said in a statement .

Larry Brown served as Knicks head coach in 2005.
Getty Images

In late October, Memphis announced Brown was taking a brief leave of absence due to a “minor health issue” but didn’t elaborate further.

The Hall of Famer is the only coach to have won an NCAA championship (Kansas 1988) and an NBA title (Detroit Pistons 2004).

In his 26 seasons as a coach in the NBA, Brown reached the playoffs 18 times and won 1,098 games.

Along with a successful NBA coaching career, Brown had also made three Final Four appearances in the 1980s with the Kansas Jayhawks and UCLA.

Memphis is 7-2 this season in Hardaway’s fifth season at his alma mater.

With Post wires

