Undefeated teams Gore, Fairview collide in Class A championship game

By Patrick Kays

Gore photo by George Mitchell

Gore's historic season will come to a close on Saturday at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma.

The Pirates were at the same location for the Class A championship last year, but watching in the stands.

This time, they will close it where every team dreams of ending it - on the field playing for a state title, something Gore has never done.

It has been a lot of firsts for the Pirates (14-0) this year.

After getting by Woodland in the second round, a team which had eliminated Gore in that very round the past two postseasons, the Pirates rolled into the quarterfinals for the first time in 20 years.

After dicing up Crescent in the quarterfinals to earn the school's first-ever semifinal trip, the momentum kept rolling as they dominated No. 4 Hominy, 48-14, at Allan Trimble Stadium in Jenks, to put themselves in the state finals after 37 playoff appearances.

This moment has brought out a different environment in Gore.

“It has been great for these kids to be able to play in the state championship game,” said Gore coach Brandon Tyler. “It has been unreal. I have lived in Gore my whole life and have never seen a town come together like this.”

As for the field, the Pirates present a three-headed rushing monster in quarterback Noah Cooper, running back Gunner Dozier and speedy athlete Jackson Duke.

Cooper and Dozier both are seemingly impossible to bring down one on one, and they are complemented well by Duke and wear out opposing defenses.

That trio combined for a whopping 350 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground against Hominy.

Defensively, Gore is one of the hardest hitting football teams one will see.

Gabe Dozier and Garrett Douthit will be a must watch against a strong Fairview line, with Keigan Reid and Dayne Perryman being threats in the secondary.

With incredible senior depth, Tyler will look for his first state title in his career on Saturday, but this time he will be led by one of his deepest senior classes that features guys who have been playing together since kindergarten.

“The brotherhood is there. They are somewhere together all the time watching film or doing something together,” said Tyler. “You play a lot harder for the guy next to you when you are that close because you don’t want to let them down.

"I think that has gotten us to where we are at because they don’t want to let each other down.”

In Edmond, the top-ranked Pirates will draw the undefeated and No. 3 ranked Fairview Yellowjackets at 7 p.m. this Saturday. The Yellowjackets (14-0) are seeking their first state title since 1999, when they beat Nowata, 39-14.

The fast-tempo Yellowjackets will be led by running back Blake Perez, who rushed 32 times for 170 yards and two scores in their 38-22 victory against Colcord in the Class A semifinals.

This is their first finals trip since their title in 1999.

Their strength seems to lie in their defense, which limited Colcord to 140 rushing yards.

“Fairview is a very, very good football team,” said Tyler. “They are well-coached and well-disciplined.

"They will be the best defense we have seen all year long. We are gonna have our work cut out for us up front.”

Fairview sophomore Jax Bernard will operate under center against a tough Gore defense. He passed for two scores last week.

“They are a well-rounded team that is definitely deserving of playing Saturday night as well,” said Tyler.

With two well-rounded squads heading to Edmond to settle the throne of Class A, this one has the makings of a classic.