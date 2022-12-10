Read full article on original website
Related
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
104.1 WIKY
Chinese leaders to signal more stimulus for 2023 as COVID clouds outlook
BEIJING (Reuters) – When China’s leaders gather this month to set next year’s economic agenda, they will likely map out more stimulus steps, eager to underpin growth and to ease disruptions caused by a sudden end to COVID-19 curbs, policy insiders and analysts said. In three days...
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
104.1 WIKY
Don’t undermine EU with foreign policy vetoes, Scholz warns member states
BERLIN (Reuters) – The European Union is united in its support for Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the German parliament, adding, with apparent reference to Hungary, that attempts to undermine the bloc’s values by blocking foreign policy measures would fail. “Anyone who thinks he can undermine the values...
Video Shows Ukraine Tank Take Out Russian Tank in One-On-One Showdown
The Ukrainian forces have taken out nearly 3,000 tanks since the war began in late February.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
104.1 WIKY
WHO chief hopes COVID will no longer be emergency next year
GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday he is “hopeful” that the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be considered a global emergency some time next year. His comments at a briefing with media come as China dismantles its rigid “zero-COVID”...
104.1 WIKY
Investigation into UK Deputy PM Raab widened to consider five further complaints
LONDON (Reuters) – The scope of an investigation into the alleged bullying behaviour of British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been widened to include five further formal complaints, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson said on Wednesday. The complaints from Raab’s previous time at the Ministry of Justice,...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. lawmakers unveil bipartisan bid to ban China’s TikTok
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Tuesday announced bipartisan legislation to ban China’s popular social media app TikTok, ratcheting up pressure on owner Bytedance Ltd amid U.S. fears the app could be used to spy on or censure Americans. The legislation would block all transactions from...
104.1 WIKY
Moldova plans to sue Russia’s Gazprom for failure to stick to contract -deputy PM
(Reuters) -Moldova plans to sue Russia’s Gazprom for failing to fulfill its obligations under a contract to supply gas, Germany’s Deutsche Welle agency cited a senior official as saying on Wednesday. “They simply ignore their obligations. And they will pay for it,” Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu told...
104.1 WIKY
As Russia pounds Ukraine civil infrastructure, powers meet to provide aid
PARIS (Reuters) – Ukraine’s allies will meet in Paris on Tuesday to provide urgent aid to help the country get through freezing winter temperatures as Russian forces target civilian infrastructure across the country. About 70 countries and institutions will discuss what can be offered between now and March...
104.1 WIKY
Global investors fly blind into China’s messy post-COVID transition
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Global investors, already caught off guard by China’s virus-policy U-turn, now find themselves flying blind into a chaotic post-pandemic transition, lacking proper data to track rising infections and potential threats to the economy in the months ahead. Authorities in China, where official data often...
104.1 WIKY
Bulgaria’s GERB fails to install technocrat government to fill political void
SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgaria’s parliament on Wednesday rejected a technocrat government proposed by the centre-right GERB party, deepening a prolonged political impasse in the Balkan country and bringing it closer to another snap election. GERB, the party of former prime minister Boyko Borissov who led the country for...
104.1 WIKY
Peru armed forces to take control of infrastructure as protests rage on
LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s armed forces will take control of the “protection” of key infrastructure like airports and hydroelectric plants as protests continue across the country, the country’s defense minister said Tuesday. The government will also declare the country’s highway system under a state of...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. resumes patrols with SDF in northern Syria – Pentagon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has fully restarted patrols in northern Syria with Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Pentagon said on Tuesday, after they had been paused because of Turkish strikes in the region. (Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
104.1 WIKY
Poland offers to amend law on Supreme Court to get EU funds
WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland will submit draft amendments to a law on its Supreme Court this week to fulfill requirements to receive EU recovery funds, Polish European Affairs Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek said on Tuesday. Poland’s access to 23.9 billion euros ($25.38 billion) in grants and 11.5 billion...
104.1 WIKY
Canada to provide $115 million to repair Kyiv’s power grid
Canada will transfer $115 million to repair Kyiv’s power grid after repeated Russian attacks against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday. The money will come from tariff revenues collected on imports from Russia and Belarus, Freeland said at the Standing with the Ukrainian...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. forces launch space unit in South Korea amid North’s growing threats
SEOUL (Reuters) – U.S. Forces Korea launched a new space forces unit on Wednesday as the allies ramp up efforts to better counter North Korea’s evolving nuclear and missile threats. The U.S. Space Forces Korea is the second overseas space component of the Space Force and tasked with...
104.1 WIKY
Medical staff in China’s hospitals say COVID-19 ripping through their ranks
HONG KONG (Reuters) – A growing number of China’s doctors and nurses are catching COVID-19 and some have been asked to keep working, as people showing mostly moderate symptoms throng hospitals and clinics, according to medical staff and dozens of posts on social media. China’s health authority did...
Comments / 0