Chesapeake, VA

Column: Protesting 'Satan' clubs only gives them attention

By By Michael R. Worthington Columnist
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

The Satan Club in Chesapeake makes a mockery of all religions because the figure of Satan represents pure evil to Muslims, Jews and Christians alike. But taunting religious people has become a sport with some people.

For example, the Kansas State Board of Education voted in 2005 to permit teaching intelligent design theory as an alternative to the theory of evolution. Intelligent design theory wasn’t mandated for all students, but parents could request that their children be taught intelligent design instead of evolution. Then two years later, the board reversed the controversial decision.

The “Flying Spaghetti Monster” was invented to mock the first decision. Pastafarianism (combination of “pasta” and “Rastafarianism”) was claimed to be just as real and legitimate a religion as any other. It quickly became an internet meme used to ridicule traditional faiths.

And during last year’s holiday season, the Satanic Temple of Illinois erected a display beside a nativity scene and a menorah inside the rotunda of the state capitol in Springfield. Because the U.S. Constitution guarantees the freedom to exercise one’s religion, the state had no choice but to allow the display of Baphomet (goat-headed idol) as a baby in mockery of the Christ child.

Recently, the Chesapeake City Public Schools had to lease space for the “After School Satan Club’’ at the B.M. Williams Primary School. This club was organized in response to the Evangelical Good News Club, which was already meeting in the building after school hours.

The club organizers said Satan is an imaginary character who represents rebellion, and that the club’s purpose was just to provide an alternative to religious clubs. But the obvious intent was to taunt Christians and to generate publicity. If their only purpose was to offer a secular alternative to a religious club, it could have been named after another well-known imaginary rebel such as Robin Hood or Prometheus. The only reason to name it after Satan was to stir up controversy.

The Supreme Court ruled in Good News v. Milford Central School that schools cannot violate the First Amendment rights of groups that want to lease school property after hours. If they lease the property to one party, then they have to lease it to all other groups, too.

But there is a big difference between legal and ethical. It is immoral to deliberately mock the sincerely held religious beliefs of others. And making fun of a religion is a form of “hate speech” which can spark violence.

For example, a far-right group in Sweden publicly burned copies of the Quran earlier this year, sparking riots which injured more than 40 people and caused considerable property damage.

It is unlikely that the Satan Club will cause riots, but the Swedish example demonstrates the intensity of emotions incited by attacks on religious beliefs. And a Satan Club is about as popular with the general public as a Hitler Youth Club would be.

But people should just ignore the Satan Club instead of protesting it. The organizers are just seeking attention, so standing outside the school with protest signs would only give them what they want. Besides, the school system will at least receive lease payments.

The best counter to Satan Clubs is to provide religious experiences that children enjoy. If you are outraged by the Satan Club, then regularly take your kids or grandkids to worship services, and send them to church summer camps like Camp Cale in Perquimans County. Watch inspirational movies with them, and buy them Bible storybooks. Positive actions always trump negative ones.

Michael R. Worthington is an unaffiliated voter living in Pasquotank County.

The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

