Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Stock Market News for Dec 13, 2022
U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Monday, paring some of the steep losses from last week, as investors shifted focus toward new inflation data and the Fed’s policy meeting scheduled over the next two days. All three major indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The Benchmarks Perform?. The...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 14th
ANYWHERE RE INC (. HOUS - Free Report) is a provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3 downward over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Quanta Services (PWR) Amaze Investors With 14% Dividend Hike
PWR - Free Report) announced a 14% hike in its quarterly dividend payout, enhancing stockholders’ value. This hike is reflective of its confidence in the stability of the base business, long-term prospects and solid financial position. The company boosted its quarterly dividend to 8 cents per share (32 cents...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 13th
CAAS - Free Report) : This automotive systems and components company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55% over the last 60 days. China Automotive Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus. China Automotive Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | China Automotive Systems,...
Zacks.com
Cintas (CTAS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
CTAS - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Nov 30, 2022) earnings on Dec 21, 2022, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal second-quarter earnings has been revised downward by a penny in the past 60 days. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 6.7%.
Zacks.com
AmerisourceBergen (ABC) to Repurchase Common Stock Worth $200M
ABC - Free Report) announced that it would repurchase shares of its common stock worth approximately $200 million. The repurchase is being done in concurrence with Walgreens Boots Alliance’s (. WBA - Free Report) sale of AmerisourceBergen shares pursuant to Rule 144 — a rule that provides an exemption...
Zacks.com
Dive Into DuPont Analysis & Pick These 5 Top Stocks
Return on equity (ROE) is one of the most favored metrics of investors. It is a profitability ratio that measures earnings generated by a company from its equity. Investors can follow the ROE trend in companies and compare this to historical or industry benchmarks to pick a winning stock. However,...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) a Buy Now?
LNG - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this natural gas company have returned -0.1%, compared...
Zacks.com
Apollo Commercial (ARI) Stock Jumps 5.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?
ARI - Free Report) shares rallied 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $8.86. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 27.6% loss over the past four weeks. Apollo...
Zacks.com
5 Valuable Price-to-Book Stocks to Buy in December
CLS - Free Report) , Signet Jewelers (. STRL - Free Report) are some such stocks. Now let us understand the concept of book value. Book value is the total value that would be left over, according to the company’s balance sheet, if it goes bankrupt immediately. In other words, this is what shareholders would theoretically receive if a company liquidates all its assets after paying off all its liabilities.
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Chico's (CHS)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
Zacks.com
Bull of the Day: H&E Equipment Services (HEES)
The Zacks Machinery – Construction and Mining industry has been notably strong in 2022, up more than 13% and widely outperforming the S&P 500. In addition, the industry is currently ranked in the top 6% (15 out of 248) of all Zacks Industries. According to studies, 50% of a...
Zacks.com
Top Analyst Reports for Chevron, Roche & General Electric
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Chevron Corporation (CVX), Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) and General Electric Company (GE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 12th
ADM - Free Report) : This agricultural commodities and ingredients company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days. Archer Daniels Midland Company Price and Consensus. Archer Daniels Midland Company price-consensus-chart | Archer Daniels...
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B): Here is What You Need to Know
BRK.B - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned +0.8%, compared to the...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons to Hold DexCom (DXCM) Stock in Your Portfolio
DXCM - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, backed by its strong product portfolio. A robust third-quarter 2022 performance, along with a series of favorable coverage decisions, is expected to contribute further. However, stiff competition and reimbursement risks persist. So far this year, this Zacks Rank...
Zacks.com
Wall Street Analysts See a 95% Upside in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
VRNA - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $13.71, gaining 7.9% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $26.80 indicates a 95.5% upside potential.
Zacks.com
6 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy United Airlines (UAL)
UAL - Free Report) is benefiting from a steady recovery in domestic and leisure air-travel demand. Owing to buoyant air-travel demand, United Airlines anticipates total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to increase 24-25% in the December-end quarter from fourth-quarter 2019 actuals. Against this backdrop, let’s look at the factors...
Zacks.com
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying. And unfortunately, even retirees who have built a nest egg have good reason to be concerned - with the traditional approaches to retirement planning, income may no longer cover expenses. That means retirees are dipping into principal to make ends meet, setting up a race against time between dwindling investment balances and longer lifespans.
Zacks.com
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ARLP - Free Report) closed at $21.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
Comments / 0