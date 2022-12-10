ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptoglobe.com

InvestAnswers Host Explains Why Fair Value for Solana ($SOL) Is $52.61

On Tuesday (13 December 2022), James Mullarney, the host of the very popular YouTube channel “InvestAnswers”, shared his thoughts on Solana ($SOL). Here is how Coinbase described Solana in a blog post published on 29 June 2022:. “Solana is a decentralized computing platform that uses SOL to pay...
HackerNoon

Secure Smart Contract Tools—An End-to-End Developer’s Guide

No doubt—writing secure smart contracts is hard. Even smart contracts written by senior developers can get hacked. And since these smart contracts often hold a high monetary value, the incentive to hack them is also high. Add in the immutability of web3, and getting security right becomes even more...
cryptoglobe.com

Panther Completes the Decentralized Launch of Its Protocol’s v0.5, a DAO-Led Effort

Panther, a cross-chain application that will allow retail users as well as institutions to access DeFi privately and compliantly, has launched its v0.5. This was achieved by the protocol’s community in conjunction with Panther Ventures Limited, a Web3 development company destined to develop the blockchain technology and zero-knowledge components of Panther.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum sidechain Gnosis Chain to execute merge, details inside

Ethereum sidechain Gnosis Chain is going to execute a Merge on 8 December. Gnosis Chain transitions from PoA to PoS, following Ethereum Merge. This will be the second-ever Merge in the blockchain industry. A major Ethereum sidechain Gnosis Chain is going to execute a Merge today (8 December), transitioning from...
CoinDesk

Symbiont.io, Which Tried to Bring Blockchain to Traditional Finance, Files for Chapter 11

Symbiont.io, which almost a decade ago joined the rush of startups trying to bring crypto's underlying blockchain technology into conventional finance, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 1. The New York-based company said its assets and liabilities both ranged between $1 million and $10 million, according to a...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin mining project in Kenya helps power rural community

A hydro-powered crypto mining project based in Africa released an update on its efforts to bring energy developments to rural communities via Bitcoin (BTC). On Dec. 9, Gridless Compute tweeted photos and commentary on how their hydro-power BTC mining rigs are powering an entire rural settlement while also lowering energy rates for 2,000 people, the equivalent to 500 families. According to the tweet, costs decrease from $10 per month to $4.
ambcrypto.com

Polkadot [DOT] out-competes Solana and Cardano in these metrics

Polkadot out-competed major cryptocurrencies in terms of ecosystem and development activity. However, DOT flew under the radar as social mentions and engagements declined. A tweet on 8 December revealed that Polkadot out-competed other networks in terms of ecosystem expansion and development activity. This growth, however, did not translate to the social front as engagements and sentiment for Polkadot declined.
CoinDesk

Crypto Miner Hive Cuts Computing Power Forecast for Intel Chip-Based Rigs

Crypto mining firm Hive Blockchain (HIVE) will receive less computing power than forecast from its mining rigs using Intel's (INTC) new chips. The 5,800 new machines, dubbed Hive Buzzminers, will have total computing power of more than 630 petahash/second (PH/s), the Vancouver firm said Friday. In October, it estimated a total of 1 exahash/second (EH/s).
NEWSBTC

After Polygon Network (MATIC) and Alias, Is Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) Initial Coin Offering (ICO) the Next Life-Changing Opportunity in the Crypto Space?

There are undoubtedly several money-making opportunities in the crypto space, but one that stands, according to crypto investors, is Initial coin offerings. Many have made an enormous return on investment (ROI) from crypto projects that decide to run a presale before the token’s release. Usually, these projects run an ICO as a fundraising method to fund their operations. On the other hand, crypto investors have realized the opportunity such an offering provides. Let’s look at Polygon Network (MATIC) and Alias tokens that provided a significant return on investment to investors before revealing the next project you shouldn’t miss out on if you missed out on earlier ones.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $690,000,000 in ETH in Just Two Days, According to Crypto Analytics Firm

Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that Ethereum (ETH) whales and sharks have been gobbling up the leading smart contract platform at a fast pace over the last two days. New data from the market intelligence platform reveals that Ethereum holders who own between 100 and 1 million ETH added 561,000 Ether worth about $690 million between December 5th and 6th.
crowdfundinsider.com

WOO Network Introduces Self-Reporting Dashboard to Make Crypto Exchanges More Transparent

In a “proactive” response to calls for transparency among digital assets exchanges, WOO Network has launched “a real-time reporting of its assets and liabilities – the first in this industry.”. WOO Network’s transparency dashboard, WOO X, “includes live data reporting that updates every 15 mins, proof...
CoinTelegraph

Mazars says users’ BTC reserves on Binance are fully collateralized

South African auditor Mazars confirmed on Dec. 7 that cryptocurrency exchange Binance possessed control over 575,742.42 Bitcoin (BTC) of its customers, worth $9.7 billion at the time of publication. Mazars stated that “Binance was 101% collateralized.”. The scope of the inquiry included customers’ spot, options, margin, futures, funding, loan...
Washington City Paper

What is the future of Cardano – Try These Energy Efficient Cryptos With 30x Gain Incoming In 2023

Cardano (ADA) is one of the biggest cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap. Cardano is intrinsically more energy-efficient than Bitcoin because it employs a ‘Proof of Stake consensus method where participants in the currency acquire tokens to join the network. Cardano has a blockchain that is adaptive, renewable, and extensible for running smart contracts.
crypto-academy.org

FTX Sold Fake BTC To Its Users – Sam Bankman-Fried Admitted to Fraud

During a live Twitter space on Thursday, FTX’s former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried implied that FTX was selling clients fake Bitcoin, admitting to fraud as such. Bankman-Fried went on to explain why clients’ assets were missing from FTX’s spot market after the exchange declared bankruptcy on November 11 in the U.S. during the interview with Ran Neuner, the host of Crypto Banter podcast.

