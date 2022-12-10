Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Getting Ready for the Next Bull Run With Big Eyes Coin, Internet Computer, And Ethereum
Financial markets move in cycles of highs and lows. In the crypto market, periods of record highs are called bull runs, and periods of lows are called bear runs. 2022 has been a slow trickle in the bear cycle as tokens have only grown by a little. However, there is...
cryptoglobe.com
InvestAnswers Host Explains Why Fair Value for Solana ($SOL) Is $52.61
On Tuesday (13 December 2022), James Mullarney, the host of the very popular YouTube channel “InvestAnswers”, shared his thoughts on Solana ($SOL). Here is how Coinbase described Solana in a blog post published on 29 June 2022:. “Solana is a decentralized computing platform that uses SOL to pay...
Secure Smart Contract Tools—An End-to-End Developer’s Guide
No doubt—writing secure smart contracts is hard. Even smart contracts written by senior developers can get hacked. And since these smart contracts often hold a high monetary value, the incentive to hack them is also high. Add in the immutability of web3, and getting security right becomes even more...
cryptoglobe.com
Panther Completes the Decentralized Launch of Its Protocol’s v0.5, a DAO-Led Effort
Panther, a cross-chain application that will allow retail users as well as institutions to access DeFi privately and compliantly, has launched its v0.5. This was achieved by the protocol’s community in conjunction with Panther Ventures Limited, a Web3 development company destined to develop the blockchain technology and zero-knowledge components of Panther.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum sidechain Gnosis Chain to execute merge, details inside
Ethereum sidechain Gnosis Chain is going to execute a Merge on 8 December. Gnosis Chain transitions from PoA to PoS, following Ethereum Merge. This will be the second-ever Merge in the blockchain industry. A major Ethereum sidechain Gnosis Chain is going to execute a Merge today (8 December), transitioning from...
dailyhodl.com
ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood Predicts FTX Implosion Will Massively Boost One Crypto Sector
ARK Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood is predicting that the high-profile implosion of FTX will be a boon for one crypto sector. Wood says in a Yahoo! Finance interview that the collapse of FTX and other crypto firms will boost decentralized finance (DeFi) networks. “We do believe DeFi will...
CoinDesk
Symbiont.io, Which Tried to Bring Blockchain to Traditional Finance, Files for Chapter 11
Symbiont.io, which almost a decade ago joined the rush of startups trying to bring crypto's underlying blockchain technology into conventional finance, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 1. The New York-based company said its assets and liabilities both ranged between $1 million and $10 million, according to a...
CoinTelegraph
Argo Blockchain reports insufficient funds, 'no assurance' it can avoid Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Crypto mining firm Argo Blockchain says it has been negotiating to sell its assets and trying to “engage in an equipment financing transaction” in an attempt to avoid filing for bankruptcy. Argo Blockchain said in a Dec. 12 announcement it was at risk of having insufficient funds to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Firm Gate.io Commits $100M to Support Fund to Revive Blockchain, Crypto Industry
Crypto exchange Gate.io, which claims to be one of the world’s “leading” trading platforms, says that it aims to position itself “as a key driver of the crypto industry during the bear market.”. As companies restrategize to adapt to changing market conditions, Gate.io is spearheading initiatives...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin mining project in Kenya helps power rural community
A hydro-powered crypto mining project based in Africa released an update on its efforts to bring energy developments to rural communities via Bitcoin (BTC). On Dec. 9, Gridless Compute tweeted photos and commentary on how their hydro-power BTC mining rigs are powering an entire rural settlement while also lowering energy rates for 2,000 people, the equivalent to 500 families. According to the tweet, costs decrease from $10 per month to $4.
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot [DOT] out-competes Solana and Cardano in these metrics
Polkadot out-competed major cryptocurrencies in terms of ecosystem and development activity. However, DOT flew under the radar as social mentions and engagements declined. A tweet on 8 December revealed that Polkadot out-competed other networks in terms of ecosystem expansion and development activity. This growth, however, did not translate to the social front as engagements and sentiment for Polkadot declined.
CoinDesk
Crypto Miner Hive Cuts Computing Power Forecast for Intel Chip-Based Rigs
Crypto mining firm Hive Blockchain (HIVE) will receive less computing power than forecast from its mining rigs using Intel's (INTC) new chips. The 5,800 new machines, dubbed Hive Buzzminers, will have total computing power of more than 630 petahash/second (PH/s), the Vancouver firm said Friday. In October, it estimated a total of 1 exahash/second (EH/s).
NEWSBTC
After Polygon Network (MATIC) and Alias, Is Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) Initial Coin Offering (ICO) the Next Life-Changing Opportunity in the Crypto Space?
There are undoubtedly several money-making opportunities in the crypto space, but one that stands, according to crypto investors, is Initial coin offerings. Many have made an enormous return on investment (ROI) from crypto projects that decide to run a presale before the token’s release. Usually, these projects run an ICO as a fundraising method to fund their operations. On the other hand, crypto investors have realized the opportunity such an offering provides. Let’s look at Polygon Network (MATIC) and Alias tokens that provided a significant return on investment to investors before revealing the next project you shouldn’t miss out on if you missed out on earlier ones.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $690,000,000 in ETH in Just Two Days, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that Ethereum (ETH) whales and sharks have been gobbling up the leading smart contract platform at a fast pace over the last two days. New data from the market intelligence platform reveals that Ethereum holders who own between 100 and 1 million ETH added 561,000 Ether worth about $690 million between December 5th and 6th.
International Business Times
Top 12 Crypto Projects That Make Us Believe in the Future of Web3 Despite the FTX Collapse
This article uses affiliate links, which means if you purchase products through these links, we may earn a commission. Click here to see our T&C. For licensing please click here. Almost every headline that's come out over the past few weeks has centered around the collapse of FTX and the...
crowdfundinsider.com
WOO Network Introduces Self-Reporting Dashboard to Make Crypto Exchanges More Transparent
In a “proactive” response to calls for transparency among digital assets exchanges, WOO Network has launched “a real-time reporting of its assets and liabilities – the first in this industry.”. WOO Network’s transparency dashboard, WOO X, “includes live data reporting that updates every 15 mins, proof...
CoinTelegraph
Mazars says users’ BTC reserves on Binance are fully collateralized
South African auditor Mazars confirmed on Dec. 7 that cryptocurrency exchange Binance possessed control over 575,742.42 Bitcoin (BTC) of its customers, worth $9.7 billion at the time of publication. Mazars stated that “Binance was 101% collateralized.”. The scope of the inquiry included customers’ spot, options, margin, futures, funding, loan...
Washington City Paper
What is the future of Cardano – Try These Energy Efficient Cryptos With 30x Gain Incoming In 2023
Cardano (ADA) is one of the biggest cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap. Cardano is intrinsically more energy-efficient than Bitcoin because it employs a ‘Proof of Stake consensus method where participants in the currency acquire tokens to join the network. Cardano has a blockchain that is adaptive, renewable, and extensible for running smart contracts.
crypto-academy.org
FTX Sold Fake BTC To Its Users – Sam Bankman-Fried Admitted to Fraud
During a live Twitter space on Thursday, FTX’s former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried implied that FTX was selling clients fake Bitcoin, admitting to fraud as such. Bankman-Fried went on to explain why clients’ assets were missing from FTX’s spot market after the exchange declared bankruptcy on November 11 in the U.S. during the interview with Ran Neuner, the host of Crypto Banter podcast.
