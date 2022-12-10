Read full article on original website
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
gophersports.com
Gophers Begin Three-Game Home Stand With Chicago State
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (5-5, 1-1 B1G) returns to Williams Arena on short rest to take on Chicago State (0-11, 0-0) on Monday night at 7 p.m.. The game can be seen on B1G+ and is also broadcast on KFAN+ or on the iHeartRadio app with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call.
gophersports.com
Flurry of Goals Secures Gophers Sweep of Badgers
MINNEAPOLIS - A scoring barrage during a six-minute stretch was all the No. 2/3 Golden Gophers men's hockey team needed to finish off a sweep of Wisconsin in a 6-4 victory Saturday evening from 3M Arena at Mariucci. Six goals by six different skaters in a span of 5:53 across...
gophersports.com
Heise, Vetter Continue to Rake in WCHA Honors
MINNEAPOLIS – Fifth-year forward Taylor Heise and sophomore goaltender Skylar Vetter have been named WCHA weekly award winners on Monday afternoon after dominant performances in a series sweep over No. 14 St. Cloud State. Taylor Heise earned her third WCHA honor of the season and the sixth WCHA Forward...
gophersports.com
Keegan Cook Named Head Volleyball Coach at Minnesota
University of Minnesota Director of Athletics Mark Coyle announced today that Keegan Cook has been named head volleyball coach. The University and Cook have agreed to a five-year term, which is pending Board of Regents approval and the completion of a background check. Cook will be the eighth full-time head...
gophersports.com
Gophers Showcase 2023 Team at Intrasquad Meet
The University of Minnesota gymnastics program held their annual intrasquad meet on Sunday evening, welcoming a few new Gopher faces to Maturi Pavilion for the first time. "I'm super proud of the way the team did today," head coach Jenny Hansen said. "We had really high hit percentages all throughout, and I think it was great to see the newcomers and how well they did being in the Pav and in the different environment. So we really feel good about where we're at right now and just excited to keep working on the little things so that we're really ready come January."
gophersports.com
Gophers Drop Sunday Night Contest to No. 23 Mississippi State
Dawson Garcia led Minnesota with 20 points, but No. 23 Mississippi State had four players in double-figures to record a 69-51 win over the Gophers at Williams Arena. Minnesota jumped out to an early 6-2 lead, as Mississippi State missed 10 of its first 11 field goal attempts, but the Bulldogs outscored the Gophers 16-6 over an eight-minute span to take an 18-12 lead. Ta'Lon Cooper and Garcia each made three-pointers during a 12-4 Gophers run, which put Minnesota back in front, 24-22, with 3:17 left in the half. But MSU closed the half on a 10-0 run to take a 32-24 lead to the locker room. Garcia led the Gophers with 10 first-half points, while Cooper added six points.
gophersports.com
Get to Know: Faith Johnson
There are 18 newcomers to the Minnesota Swimming and Diving programs for the 2022-23 season. In order to get to know them better, GopherSports.com is doing Q&As with each. Up first, Faith Johnson, a freshman from Menomonee Falls, Wis. She attended Sussex Hamilton High School where she was a five-time state champion. Johnson swam at the club level for Rocket Aquatics and was a 2021 Olympic Trials Wave I Qualifier.
gophersports.com
Minnesota Dominates St. Cloud State to Close Out First Half
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The No. 4/6 Golden Gopher women's hockey team put the cherry on top of a successful first half of the 2022-23 season with its fourth consecutive victory after a 9-0 win over No. 14 St. Cloud State at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.
gophersports.com
Gophers Set to Face No. 23 Mississippi State Sunday
TV: BTN (Cory Provus- pbp, Shon Morris, analyst) Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tollackson (Color) Second All-Time Meeting (Minnesota leads, 1-0) • The University of Minnesota is home for the second-straight game when the Golden Gophers host No. 23 Mississippi State, Sunday at 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network. It marks just the second time in school history the two teams will tangle.
saturdaytradition.com
Phil Longo will change everything about Wisconsin football as we know it
When Wisconsin hired Luke Fickell, it looked like a perfect fit for what we know the Badgers to be. Successful Midwestern native with Big Ten roots and a defensive background. That description fit Bret Bielema to a T, and Barry Alvarez established the archetype. But with his first major hire,...
gophersports.com
Ibrahim to Compete in East-West Shrine Bowl
University of Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim has accepted an invitation to play in the East–West Shrine Bowl. The annual game is one of premier postseason showcase events in college football and will be played on Feb. 2, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Ibrahim, who played in...
gophersports.com
Maroon and Gold Set for Annual Intrasquad Meet
The University of Minnesota women's gymnastics program is set to host their annual intrasquad meet on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. Admission to the event is free to the public and Maturi Pavilion gates will open 90 minutes prior to the event start. The event will also be streamed live on B1G+.
3 injured in western Wisconsin crash
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
Baraboo, December 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Richland Center High School basketball team will have a game with Baraboo High School on December 11, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MnDOT: Crews are monitoring conditions and preparing for upcoming storm
MINNEAPOLIS — With a winter storm moving into the Twin Cities this week, businesses like Tom Thomson's hardware store are now hoping a potential snowstorm brings big business. "I've been here for 18 years, and the shop has been here since 1912," he said. "We sell a lot more...
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappeared
Washington Street west of Water Street, Sauk City, WI.Photo byGoogle. A Wisconsin witness at Sauk City reported watching a cigar-shaped object hovering less than 60 feet in the air that flashed a light and disappeared at about 3 p.m. on January 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wpr.org
What an Amtrak station in Madison would mean for passenger rail in Wisconsin
Amtrak is considering expanding passenger rail in Wisconsin with a new station in Madison. We explore what the project could mean for transportation in the state.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol K-9 passes away after 8 years of duty
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol announced Friday the unexpected death of one of their own, a 9-year-old K-9. According to officials, Roni joined the State Patrol in 2014 and was assigned to the Special Operations Section out of the Northwest Region- Eau Claire Post. State Patrol said Roni...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
nbc15.com
Christopher Miller’s family searches for the missing Madison man on foot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of missing Madison man Christopher Miller canvased Janesville and Beloit while looking for the 27-year-old father, son and brother who went missing three weeks ago. Miller’s mother Tammy James and brother Rushawn James said the toughest part is not knowing where Miller is located....
