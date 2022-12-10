Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Homeless in LaCrosseChris
kvhsathletics.com
Boys Freshman Basketball beats Valparaiso 30 – 27
The Kougars held Valpo to 2 points in the 4th quarter to secure the Win.
hometownnewsnow.com
Slicers Home Opener Spoiled by Ranked Team
(La Porte, IN) - Class 3A #6 South Bend Washington used a smothering defense to ruin La Porte’s home opener 62-54 Saturday afternoon at Slicer gym. La Porte got off to a rousing start. After winning the opening tip, the Slicers got an alley oop slam dunk from Rylin Kieszkowski for a quick 2-0 lead. La Porte managed only seven more points in the opening quarter and trailed the Panthers 10-9 after one period.
kvhsathletics.com
Girls Junior Varsity Basketball beats Hobart 54-23
The JV Girls are now 10-0 overall and 3-0 vs conference teams after a 54-23 victory over visiting Hobart Brickies. The Kougars jumped out to a 27-12 halftime lead. Then came out in the third quarter taking advantage of under sized Hobart team by feeding the post. Biedron, Walstra and Starr did a fantastic job of getting the ball to the posts Allowing Dase to collect 16 points in the quarter. The Kougars outscored the Brickies 24-6. To take a 51-18 lead at end of 3. Scoring for the Kougars Ava Dase 16, Sarah Biedron 11, Maddy Murray 10, Brooke Swart 6, Abigail Walstra 6, Hannah Bristol 5.
Notre Dame-bound Markus Burton leads Penn boys basketball to win over Zionsville
By Phillip B. Wilson | Photos by Julie L. Brown SOUTHPORT, Ind. — Al Rhodes has coached some of the best basketball players in Indiana including two Mr. Basketballs in a Hall of Fame career that began in 1975, so the Penn mentor’s opinion should carry some weight. After watching senior point guard ...
kvhsathletics.com
Caleb Solomey gets #100th win
KVHS Kougars competed at the Tom Cameron today in Merrillville, Kougars as a team went 2-3 for the day. Results will be posted shortly. Also, Caleb Solomey(145) went 5-0 and achieved his 100th career HS win. Way to go!! #kougarpride.
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said After Overtime Victory Against Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — No. 4 Purdue basketball stayed undefeated with a 65-62 overtime win on the road against Nebraska on Saturday. The Boilermakers improved to 10-0 and 2-0 in Big Ten play. Here's the full transcript of coach Matt Painter's postgame press conference:. On Purdue's ability to rally and...
valpo.life
Valparaiso’s skatepark set to break ground in 2023
Valpo Parks is hard at work developing its newest park project: a 25,000-square-foot skatepark that features street features, a mini bowl, a beginner’s area, and so much more. Assistant Director Kevin Nuppnau stated that the Parks Department is currently finalizing construction documents with the hopes of breaking ground early...
thelansingjournal.com
Bishop Noll student receives four-year, full-tuition Lilly Scholarship
HAMMOND, Ind. (December 11, 2022) Bishop Noll Institute senior Maria Emilia Quiroga arrived at school last Wednesday ready for a typical day. She read the school’s morning announcements over the P.A. system, as she does often, with no idea that one special announcement would soon change her life. Quiroga,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fox32chicago.com
$450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago
CHICAGO - It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 in the Friday evening drawing.
Larson Group Peterbilt opens South Bend warehouse, showroom
The Larson Group Peterbilt opened its fourth location in Indiana. The new 12,000-square-foot warehouse and showroom opened Dec. 1 in South Bend. The post Larson Group Peterbilt opens South Bend warehouse, showroom appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Crown Point, Indiana opts to waive experience requirement to hire firefighters
CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – A Northwest Indiana town won a huge federal grant called SAFER, to make residents well, safer. The money will enable the local fire department to hire seven more firefighter/paramedics.This round of recruitment is getting more hits than usual because the job description says "no experience" is necessary. CBS 2's Lauren Victory had more on the search for new first responders.The population of Crown Point is growing and the fire department wants to grow with it.Here's the issue: It takes three years of classes and on-the-job training to be fully certified as a firefighter/paramedic.Normally, the department...
nwi.life
Whiting High School & Nathan Hale Elementary bring a holiday classic to the stage with “Elf the Musical, Jr.”
The holidays are in full swing on the lakefront, as Whiting High School Drama Club and Nathan Hale Elementary Third Grade Theatre have united to host “Elf the Musical, Jr.” for two weekends this December. The performance is a condensed version of the modern classic 2003 Will Ferrell...
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells 90,935 combined square feet of self-storage space in Northwest Indiana
Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale of a Northwest Indiana U-Stor-It portfolio and development, a combined 90,935 square feet of self-storage space located in Crown Point and Merrillville, Indiana. Jeffrey Herrmann, senior associate, and Sean Delaney, senior managing director, and investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office,...
Hammond, Indiana apartment without heat, gas and water for 9 days
CHICAGO (CBS) – An update on the apartment complex in Hammond, Indiana that's been without heat, gas, or hot water for nine days.On Friday, tenants told CBS 2 there was also a dangerous carbon monoxide leak that could have caused the building to explode. The utility company NIPSCO said on Friday that crews visited the building on Webb Street in the morning and said multiple safety issues need to be fixed before gas service can be restored.Then on Friday afternoon, CBS 2 learned the building's landlord is offering to compensate tenants for the days without gas and heat, and has offered to put them up in a hotel until a plumber can come out on Monday.
fox32chicago.com
Man injured in drive-by shooting in Brighton Park
CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man drove himself to the hospital after being shot in Brighton Park Sunday morning. Police say the victim was inside a car in the 3900 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 4:35 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and someone inside started shooting. The victim...
While Home Prices Poised to Drop Nationwide in 2023, 3 Chicago-Area Housing Markets Will Remain Steady, Redfin Predicts
Compared to this year, the housing market is expected to be drastically different on a nationwide scale in 2023. Because of high mortgage rates, the U.S. market will likely be the slowest in more than a decade, since 2011, according to a prediction by researchers at the real estate website RedFin. However, the situation will likely be different in Chicago and surrounding communities.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Chicago – (With Photos)
If it is your first time visiting Chicago, it is a must to experience local culture. One of its popular activities is, of course, to try out what are the popular local restaurants to eat for breakfast. Whether you are craving for something classic or a more creative cuisine, here...
WNDU
Two arrested after Domino’s delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Michigan City
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were arrested after a Michigan City delivery driver working for Domino’s was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday. According to the Michigan City Police Department, officers were dispatched to a Domino’s Pizza to speak to a delivery driver who was robbed at gunpoint around 12:27 a.m.
10 of Chicago's most powerful people in 2022
Welcome to our inaugural annual Axios Chicago Power Players List, a chance to look back at influential leaders who left their marks on our area this year. Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise, polling readers and through interviews with influential people.The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way.Those selected were not notified until publication. 📬 Of course, 10 spots won't cover every influential person in Chicago, but we respect your time. And as usual, we want to hear your own picks. Just email...
