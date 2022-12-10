Read full article on original website
The Top 3 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in the Yakima Valley
The Yakima Valley is a beautiful place with so much to see and dive into, however, there is some danger to living here, and all the residents and locals know this. But do they know the most dangerous areas in their own backyard? A new study came out grading the areas around the Yakima Valley.
FOX 11 and 41
Astria Health will no longer offer certain cardiology services
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Astria Health will no longer offer certain cardiology services beginning December 16 following staffing issues and supply and labor costs, according to a press release from Astria. Staff and current patients were notified late November that hospitals and clinics would stop offering invasive and interventional cardiology services.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Apartments, subdivisions, event and dance centers in planning stages
Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
Is There Ever an Appropriate Time to Bump Someone with Your Car?
Story time. Last night was the Union Gap Lighted Parade, the finale of the lighted parades across the Yakima Valley and people who were near the Valley Mall were treated to something magical and a bit disturbing all in the span of an hour. What Happened at the Union Gap...
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee Acquiring Pallet Shelters to House Homeless
The City of Wenatchee is purchasing nearly four dozen pallet shelters to assist the area's homeless population. Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz says the shelters are similar to those being used in Grant County. "The first ones we saw around here were in Moses Lake a couple of years ago where...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima will not participate in regional crime lab, council decides
Yakima will not formally participate in the regional crime lab proposed for Yakima County, the Yakima City Council decided Tuesday. The council was split 4-3 on the decision, with Mayor Janice Deccio, Deputy Mayor Soneya Lund and Council members Danny Herrera and Eliana Macias voting against and Council members Matt Brown, Patricia Byers and Holly Cousens supporting the city’s participation.
‘These children need you’: Yakima County courts need volunteer child advocates
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County is struggling with a shortage of guardian ad litems, the advocates responsible for representing the interests of children in court proceedings. “We are the voice for the child in court,” said Teresa Davis, guardian ad litem and program coordinator with the Yakima County Child Advocate Program. “We report directly to the judge or the...
nbcrightnow.com
Landfill in Yakima County loses permit after series of fires
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District (YHD) suspended the Caton Limited Purpose Landfill’s permit on December 12 a series of fires, according to a press release from YHD. A fire in early December was the second in two months, following prior issues with “fire events.”. A...
Yakima Herald Republic
Terrace Heights Landfill remains until 2031; Lower Yakima Valley transfer station slated for closure
The Terrace Heights Landfill will remain in operation for nearly another decade before being decommissioned, but the future of a Lower Valley transfer station isn’t so bright. The transfer station at 1150 Luther Road southeast of Granger — which has been designated a toxic cleanup site — will close...
Yakima Herald Republic
Fires at Caton Landfill north of Naches prompt Yakima Health District to suspend its operating permit
The Yakima Health District has suspended Caton Landfill’s operating permit following a series of fires at the facility. The health district said in a statement late Monday that the permit would remain suspended until a clear source of the fires is identified. The landfill is north of Naches at...
Yakima Herald Republic
Theresa Louise Andreas, 63
Theresa Louise Andreas, 63, of Yakima died Saturday, Dec. 10, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation-Parkside, Union Gap. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Shipping container shelters approved for use at Camp Hope in Yakima
Shipping container shelters have been approved for use as temporary housing at Camp Hope in Yakima, offering a place for those who need separate housing. The Yakima City Council on Tuesday amended the lease with Grace City Outreach, the organization that manages the emergency shelter operating near East Nob Hill Boulevard and Interstate 82, to allow the containers to be used for temporary housing.
Goldendale Washington Reindeer Joyfully Tries To Fly in Viral Video
A Washington State Reindeer Has Gone Viral On Tik Tok. If you need your day made, there's a viral Tik Tok video that's gone viral as a reindeer is so filled with joy, she's almost ready to fly!. Have You Been To The Reindeer Farm Near Goldendale Washington?. Holly is...
Yakima Herald Republic
Meloney Rosen: Habitat for Humanity director has found a home of her own
Meloney Rosen feels right at home with the position she’s held for more than three years. Rosen joined Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity (YVPHFH) as the executive director in April 2019 after serving on the board of directors for several years as well as interim director. Yakima Valley...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima group helping Ukrainian refugees terminates service contract with Yakima County
Months of dispute over documenting expenditures has prompted a local group providing services to Ukrainian refugees to end its contract with Yakima County. Shoulder to Shoulder entered a $250,000 grant contract with the county last June but has yet to receive any funds from it. County officials overseeing the contract...
1 driver killed near Kennewick as icy roads send cars, trucks spinning. Some highways closed
Some Tri-Cities area roads also are closed by crashes or drifting snow.
nbcrightnow.com
Les Schwab work truck stolen in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- Sunnyside Police responded to reports of a stolen Les Schwab work truck on Tuesday, December 13. The work truck has a navy blue cab and a white roof. Police believe the BMW seen in surveillance photos is also connected to the theft, possibly being driven by an accomplice of whoever stole the truck.
Yakima Herald Republic
Superintendent John Cerna to pay back $20K to Toppenish School District
Superintendent John M. Cerna must repay $20,678 to the Toppenish School District for illegitimate stipends, retroactive pay and vacation buy back days he collected over two years, the Toppenish school board decided at Tuesday night’s meeting. The decision came after 2 1/2 hours of discussion with the district’s attorney...
Yakima Herald Republic
Toppenish teacher asks district to investigate alleged retaliation by superintendent
Toppenish Education Association co-president Katie Haynes petitioned the court to compel Toppenish School District to investigate alleged retaliation carried out against her by Superintendent John M. Cerna, according to court records obtained by the Yakima Herald-Republic. Haynes filed a petition for writ of mandamus and declaratory judgment in Yakima Superior...
Yakima Herald Republic
Masks recommended, but won't be required with respiratory illnesses in WA, officials say
With COVID-19, RSV and flu cases brewing across Yakima County and the state, officials recommend people wear masks, avoid large crowds and wash their hands as often as possible. Though case numbers continue to rise, giving credence to the fears of a “triple-demic” earlier this fall, DOH officials said multiple...
