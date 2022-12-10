ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

FOX 11 and 41

Astria Health will no longer offer certain cardiology services

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Astria Health will no longer offer certain cardiology services beginning December 16 following staffing issues and supply and labor costs, according to a press release from Astria. Staff and current patients were notified late November that hospitals and clinics would stop offering invasive and interventional cardiology services.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Apartments, subdivisions, event and dance centers in planning stages

Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

City of Wenatchee Acquiring Pallet Shelters to House Homeless

The City of Wenatchee is purchasing nearly four dozen pallet shelters to assist the area's homeless population. Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz says the shelters are similar to those being used in Grant County. "The first ones we saw around here were in Moses Lake a couple of years ago where...
WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima will not participate in regional crime lab, council decides

Yakima will not formally participate in the regional crime lab proposed for Yakima County, the Yakima City Council decided Tuesday. The council was split 4-3 on the decision, with Mayor Janice Deccio, Deputy Mayor Soneya Lund and Council members Danny Herrera and Eliana Macias voting against and Council members Matt Brown, Patricia Byers and Holly Cousens supporting the city’s participation.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘These children need you’: Yakima County courts need volunteer child advocates

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. —  Yakima County is struggling with a shortage of guardian ad litems, the advocates responsible for representing the interests of children in court proceedings. “We are the voice for the child in court,” said Teresa Davis, guardian ad litem and program coordinator with the Yakima County Child Advocate Program. “We report directly to the judge or the...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Landfill in Yakima County loses permit after series of fires

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District (YHD) suspended the Caton Limited Purpose Landfill’s permit on December 12 a series of fires, according to a press release from YHD. A fire in early December was the second in two months, following prior issues with “fire events.”. A...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Theresa Louise Andreas, 63

Theresa Louise Andreas, 63, of Yakima died Saturday, Dec. 10, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation-Parkside, Union Gap. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Shipping container shelters approved for use at Camp Hope in Yakima

Shipping container shelters have been approved for use as temporary housing at Camp Hope in Yakima, offering a place for those who need separate housing. The Yakima City Council on Tuesday amended the lease with Grace City Outreach, the organization that manages the emergency shelter operating near East Nob Hill Boulevard and Interstate 82, to allow the containers to be used for temporary housing.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Meloney Rosen: Habitat for Humanity director has found a home of her own

Meloney Rosen feels right at home with the position she’s held for more than three years. Rosen joined Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity (YVPHFH) as the executive director in April 2019 after serving on the board of directors for several years as well as interim director. Yakima Valley...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima group helping Ukrainian refugees terminates service contract with Yakima County

Months of dispute over documenting expenditures has prompted a local group providing services to Ukrainian refugees to end its contract with Yakima County. Shoulder to Shoulder entered a $250,000 grant contract with the county last June but has yet to receive any funds from it. County officials overseeing the contract...
nbcrightnow.com

Les Schwab work truck stolen in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- Sunnyside Police responded to reports of a stolen Les Schwab work truck on Tuesday, December 13. The work truck has a navy blue cab and a white roof. Police believe the BMW seen in surveillance photos is also connected to the theft, possibly being driven by an accomplice of whoever stole the truck.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Superintendent John Cerna to pay back $20K to Toppenish School District

Superintendent John M. Cerna must repay $20,678 to the Toppenish School District for illegitimate stipends, retroactive pay and vacation buy back days he collected over two years, the Toppenish school board decided at Tuesday night’s meeting. The decision came after 2 1/2 hours of discussion with the district’s attorney...
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Toppenish teacher asks district to investigate alleged retaliation by superintendent

Toppenish Education Association co-president Katie Haynes petitioned the court to compel Toppenish School District to investigate alleged retaliation carried out against her by Superintendent John M. Cerna, according to court records obtained by the Yakima Herald-Republic. Haynes filed a petition for writ of mandamus and declaratory judgment in Yakima Superior...
TOPPENISH, WA

