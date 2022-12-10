Read full article on original website
Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 12-12-22
There were a lot of clouds around over the weekend, and that cloud cover will continue today as a strengthening southerly flow develops well ahead of a strong frontal system that will move across the Four States on Tuesday. Diurnal heating and downsloping winds blowing from south to north across the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas may allow for a few minor breaks to develop in the low overcast; mainly during the afternoon hours. So, while we may see a glimpse of the sun here and there, the balance of the day will end up mostly cloudy. Despite all that cloud cover, we will still warm into the lower and middle 50s on those warm southerly winds. Our strong frontal system approaches the area later tonight and few showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm will move through the region between 3 am and 8 am. This part of the system will be lifted in advance of the main cold front, as a pre-frontal trough forms out ahead of the strong surface front. A broader pattern of showers and thunderstorms moves through around mid morning through late afternoon, in association with the frontal passage. While some of these storms may produce some rather strong, convective outflow wind gusts, we expect wind speeds to remain sub-severe. The severe thunderstorms should develop quite a bit further south where deeper moisture streaming right off the Gulf of Mexico will boost thunderstorm updraft strength, and that greater instability and strong wind shear could lead to the development of supercell thunderstorms; mainly across Northern Louisiana. We dry out tonight with colder air moving into the Four States. While skies should remain mostly sunny on Wednesday, high temperatures will be a good fifteen degrees colder than today’s above normal warmth. Each successive day from Wednesday through Saturday will be colder than the previous day, as highs start out in the mid 40s on Wednesday, drop to the upper 30s on Thursday, and middle to lower 30s on Friday and Saturday. Also, periods of strong cold air advection and lift ahead of two upper level features that will be spiraling southeast across the viewing area on Thursday night and Friday, may have enough moisture to produce a few snow flurries in the frigid air spilling southward out of Canada. It appears we will definitely be feeling like winter as the Winter Solstice approaches; a little more than a week from now. The extended period forecast which reaches the Christmas holiday suggests that below, to much below normal temperatures are possible in the latter part of December. Grab your mittens!
Southeast Kansas Regional Forecast 12-14-22
Temperatures will be cooler over the next several days behind yesterday’s frontal system. The mild, southerly flow that we enjoyed on Tuesday will shift back to the west and northwest on Thursday and Friday; when an area of low pressure over the Northern Plains gradually moves east across the western Great Lakes states. Highs will be about 15 degrees cooler today than those mild, lower 60 degree maximum temperatures we enjoyed Tuesday. We may have a few morning clouds around, due to a weak upper level short wave feature that will be making its way steadily east toward the Mississippi Valley through the day, but sunshine will become dominant during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will top out in the low to mid 40s north and the mid to upper 40s south. Mini cold fronts will continue to spiral in counter clockwise fashion around the Northern Plains low for the next couple of days bringing temperatures down another two to three degrees on Thursday, with highs around 40 expected. Then on Friday, high temperatures will be yet another two to three degrees cooler with middle, and upper 30 degree maximums expected; as successively colder air builds southeastward behind each weak boundary rotating around the northern low. While there may be a few clouds around at times, the balance of sky conditions will remain mostly sunny. As another area of low pressure develops over the Western High Plains this weekend, our low level winds will become south to southeast, which will help to raise high temperatures back to around 40, on Saturday and Sunday. Then early next week, on Monday and Tuesday; some computer models are showing high temperatures dropping back into the 30s as an area of low pressure shifts east along a path which will be near the Four States. With temperatures hovering just above freezing, we may see a mix of rain and snow early in the work week, as this low pressure system moves east across the area.
Most popular Christmas movies in Kansas, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the time of year when nothing seems better than enjoying a movie in front of a fire. There are so many Christmas and holiday movie choices, where does a movie-lover begin? It may depend on where you live. Scholaroo is a company that...
National test scores show decline in math, reading for Missouri students
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The “Nation’s Report Card” shows the average reading and math scores of Missouri students have decreased significantly since before the pandemic. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) said it normally doesn’t bring the report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) to the Missouri State Board of Education, but because of the unprecedented situation, they felt like members needed to know how Missouri compares.
Missouri sees jump in deer harvested in antlerless firearms season
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri hunters harvested more than 16,000 deer during the antlerless portion of the firearms deer season, which ended Sunday. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, hunters harvested around 7% more deer this year compared to last year’s antlerless firearms season, which led to 15,019 deer harvested. This year’s season ran from Dec. 3-11.
$40.5M going to bridge projects in Kansas
WESTMORELAND, (KSNT) — Kansas is allocating $40.5 million to support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced the projects on Tuesday. The announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
Coordinating Board for Higher Education’s new chairperson is retired Joplin lawmaker
JOPLIN, Mo. —A retired Joplin lawmaker is taking a top leadership role in Missouri higher ed. Former State Senator Gary Nodler is now the chairperson for the “Coordinating Board for Higher Education.”. He has served on the board since 2018, And has been the vice chair for the...
Thousands of Kansas children are eligible for food assistance
KANSAS — Through a pandemic program, hundreds of thousands of Kansas children can benefit from food assistance in the Sunflower State. The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) totals $56 million and allows Kansas parents the ability to enroll each of their school-aged children for a one-time benefit of $391 on a Kansas Benefits Card.
Missouri health department: Half of all medical cannabis licensees have applied to sell recreational pot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but you won’t be able to buy the product until next year. Last month, voters decided to join 20 other states in legalizing recreational cannabis. Now the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is working to allow dispensaries, cultivators, and manufacturers to expand their businesses, meaning consumers will be able to buy product in the coming weeks.
Scientists declare 2 Hawaii volcanoes have stopped erupting
HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. scientists declared Tuesday that two active Hawaii volcanoes — one where lava destroyed hundreds of homes in 2018 and another where lava recently stalled before reaching a crucial Big Island highway — have stopped erupting. “Kilauea is no longer erupting,” the U.S. Geological...
