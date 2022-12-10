Read full article on original website
Southeast Kansas Regional Forecast 12-14-22
Temperatures will be cooler over the next several days behind yesterday’s frontal system. The mild, southerly flow that we enjoyed on Tuesday will shift back to the west and northwest on Thursday and Friday; when an area of low pressure over the Northern Plains gradually moves east across the western Great Lakes states. Highs will be about 15 degrees cooler today than those mild, lower 60 degree maximum temperatures we enjoyed Tuesday. We may have a few morning clouds around, due to a weak upper level short wave feature that will be making its way steadily east toward the Mississippi Valley through the day, but sunshine will become dominant during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will top out in the low to mid 40s north and the mid to upper 40s south. Mini cold fronts will continue to spiral in counter clockwise fashion around the Northern Plains low for the next couple of days bringing temperatures down another two to three degrees on Thursday, with highs around 40 expected. Then on Friday, high temperatures will be yet another two to three degrees cooler with middle, and upper 30 degree maximums expected; as successively colder air builds southeastward behind each weak boundary rotating around the northern low. While there may be a few clouds around at times, the balance of sky conditions will remain mostly sunny. As another area of low pressure develops over the Western High Plains this weekend, our low level winds will become south to southeast, which will help to raise high temperatures back to around 40, on Saturday and Sunday. Then early next week, on Monday and Tuesday; some computer models are showing high temperatures dropping back into the 30s as an area of low pressure shifts east along a path which will be near the Four States. With temperatures hovering just above freezing, we may see a mix of rain and snow early in the work week, as this low pressure system moves east across the area.
‘Arctic outbreak’ to bring subzero temperatures to Kansas, here’s when
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A surge of cold temperatures are expected next week just before Christmas. The National Weather Service reports that an “arctic outbreak” is becoming more likely for Dec. 21-27. Well below normal temperatures are expected throughout much of the Midwest and near the East Coast. Subzero temperatures are also possible for some areas all the way into the Christmas weekend.
KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman’s 2022-2023 Kansas winter weather outlook
The official start of winter is days away, and the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team continues to monitor our chances of moisture.
Snow chances return to Kansas Monday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says we will see a busy evening into Tuesday morning as rain, storms, and even snow chances return to the state tonight. A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds to 60 mph and hail to quarter size being the main concerns from storms. However, a tornado or two as storms are first firing up in western Kansas will be possible.
December storms could turn severe
Your gloomy Monday will likely end on the noisy side as thunderstorms move through KAKEland into early Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms will begin to develop after 6 PM in western KS, but the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms increases as we head past 8 PM. Isolated thunderstorms that bubble up...
Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 12-12-22
There were a lot of clouds around over the weekend, and that cloud cover will continue today as a strengthening southerly flow develops well ahead of a strong frontal system that will move across the Four States on Tuesday. Diurnal heating and downsloping winds blowing from south to north across the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas may allow for a few minor breaks to develop in the low overcast; mainly during the afternoon hours. So, while we may see a glimpse of the sun here and there, the balance of the day will end up mostly cloudy. Despite all that cloud cover, we will still warm into the lower and middle 50s on those warm southerly winds. Our strong frontal system approaches the area later tonight and few showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm will move through the region between 3 am and 8 am. This part of the system will be lifted in advance of the main cold front, as a pre-frontal trough forms out ahead of the strong surface front. A broader pattern of showers and thunderstorms moves through around mid morning through late afternoon, in association with the frontal passage. While some of these storms may produce some rather strong, convective outflow wind gusts, we expect wind speeds to remain sub-severe. The severe thunderstorms should develop quite a bit further south where deeper moisture streaming right off the Gulf of Mexico will boost thunderstorm updraft strength, and that greater instability and strong wind shear could lead to the development of supercell thunderstorms; mainly across Northern Louisiana. We dry out tonight with colder air moving into the Four States. While skies should remain mostly sunny on Wednesday, high temperatures will be a good fifteen degrees colder than today’s above normal warmth. Each successive day from Wednesday through Saturday will be colder than the previous day, as highs start out in the mid 40s on Wednesday, drop to the upper 30s on Thursday, and middle to lower 30s on Friday and Saturday. Also, periods of strong cold air advection and lift ahead of two upper level features that will be spiraling southeast across the viewing area on Thursday night and Friday, may have enough moisture to produce a few snow flurries in the frigid air spilling southward out of Canada. It appears we will definitely be feeling like winter as the Winter Solstice approaches; a little more than a week from now. The extended period forecast which reaches the Christmas holiday suggests that below, to much below normal temperatures are possible in the latter part of December. Grab your mittens!
Sunday night forecast: Cloudy Monday, rain Monday night and Tuesday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We are once again tracking dense fog to develop across Northeast and North-Central Kansas tonight through Monday morning. Be advised and take it slow as visibilities may drop to a quarter of a mile or less. Patchy freezing fog is expected, but not widespread freezing fog and complications from that should be limited outside of poor visibility. Clouds hand tight all day Monday with rain and a few thunderstorms likely Monday night into Tuesday.
Westbound I-70 reopens to Colorado state line
Westbound Interstate 70 is closed at the Kansas/Colorado state line because of winter weather in Colorado.
Stranded travelers wait out closure of I-70 from Airpark Road to Kansas
"Do we hang out until everything goes? And how long is that going to be?" asked Colleen Kassel, as she and her husband waited on the side of a snowy highway. It's a question that's on every stranded traveler's mind. "A lot of disappointment and wonderment, cause where do we go from now?" Colleen's husband, Ron, added. The Kassels are two of many travelers impacted by the shutdown of I-70 from Airpark Road, east to the Kansas border. CDOT says blizzard conditions shut the highway down in both directions at 4 a.m. Tuesday. Even with snowfall easing, high winds can blow and...
Kansas woman found deceased in shipping container in Taiwan
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas woman has been found deceased in a shipping container in a Taiwanese shipping port. TVBS news in Taiwan reports that on Nov. 16, a Kansas woman’s body was found by Taichung Port Police Corps in a shipping container at wharf 32 in Taichung Port. The scene was sealed off and an investigation was started as the body was sent to the Taichung funeral home.
Missouri sees jump in deer harvested in antlerless firearms season
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri hunters harvested more than 16,000 deer during the antlerless portion of the firearms deer season, which ended Sunday. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, hunters harvested around 7% more deer this year compared to last year’s antlerless firearms season, which led to 15,019 deer harvested. This year’s season ran from Dec. 3-11.
Kansas Governor wants to make sure Keystone oil spill ‘never happens again,’ awaits investigation
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has weighed in on a massive oil spill in northeast Kansas.
Results For Local Kansans In The National Finals Rodeo
The National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas is in the books and Coffeyville’s own Jake Long and partner Clay Smith came in 15th in the average in team roping, as they did not score on 6 head this year. Also in the team roping event, Buddy Hawkins formerly from...
Correction: Keystone Spill-Kansas story
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — In a story published Dec. 8, 2022, about an oil spill from the Keystone pipeline in Kansas, The Associated Press misspelled the first name of Bold Nebraska’s founder. She is called Jane Kleeb, not Janet. Article Topic Follows: AP Kansas. BE PART OF THE...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Kansas man was one step away from a heart attack
Kevin Will is a 56-year-old disabled Army veteran. In July, he noticed something was off.
Thousands of Kansas children are eligible for food assistance
Through a pandemic program, hundreds of thousands of Kansas children can benefit from food assistance in the Sunflower State.
Inside Kansas Politics: In search of Randy Leach
TOPEKA (KSNT) — In this episode of Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard sits down with Alberta Leach, who has been searching for her son, Randy Leach, for almost 35 years. Randy Leach was 17-years-old when he never returned home after a pre-graduation party in Linwood, Kan. on April 15, 1988. “As soon as I looked […]
Missouri man leaves a trail of bloody assaults; spends very little time in custody
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A serial wife beater with a criminal history in three states rarely served any jail time for his assaults. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, currently sits in the Cherokee County jail awaiting transport to the Kansas Department of Corrections to serve two sentences: 16-months, and 40-months, for running from law enforcement […]
Scientists declare 2 Hawaii volcanoes have stopped erupting
HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. scientists declared Tuesday that two active Hawaii volcanoes — one where lava destroyed hundreds of homes in 2018 and another where lava recently stalled before reaching a crucial Big Island highway — have stopped erupting. “Kilauea is no longer erupting,” the U.S. Geological...
