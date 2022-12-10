‘Making a Murderer’ on Netflix: Where is Steven Avery now?

Steven Avery, the subject of the Netflix series “Making a Murderer,” is serving a life sentence for the murder of Teresa Halbach. | Netflix

It’s been seven years since the release of “ Making a Murderer ,” the Netflix series that chronicles the story of Steven Avery, who was convicted of killing photographer Teresa Halbach just two years after being released from prison for a wrongful conviction of sexual assault and attempted murder in a different case.

Over two seasons, “Making a Murderer” dives into Avery’s wrongful conviction — for which he served 18 years — his exoneration through DNA testing, the evidence that led to him becoming the prime suspect in Halbach’s murder, and the investigations and appeals that have taken place since Avery’s conviction in 2007.

Here’s the latest on the case.

Where is Steven Avery now?

Related

Avery is still serving his life sentence for the 2005 murder of Halbach.

In June 2022, Avery was moved from a maximum security prison to Fox Lake Correctional Institution, a medium security prison in Wisconsin, per WEAU 13 News .

What is the latest on the Steven Avery case?

In August 2022, Avery filed an appeal that alleges another man is responsible for the murder of Halbach, according to the Green Bay Press Gazette .

“Appeals attorney Kathleen Zellner filed a 100-page argument that said the ‘alternative suspect’ argument presented enough evidence that Sheboygan County Judge Angela Sutkiewicz should schedule another hearing,” the Green Bay Press Gazette reported.

Related

Zellner, who appears in Season 2 of “Making a Murderer,” has argued that the alternative suspect planted the key to Halbach’s SUV on Avery’s property — a piece of evidence that played a major part in Avery’s conviction.

But the prosecution believes Avery should not get another hearing, responding in a recent filing that the “theory requires so many speculative leaps ignoring the actual facts of the case that reasonable movie-goers would be hard-pressed to sit through it,” according to Fox 11 News .

Assistant Attorney General Lisa Kumfer wrote that Avery’s appeal was “‘a misrepresentation of the facts’ that fails to establish a possible motive for the alternative suspect,” per Green Bay Press Gazette .

Avery’s attorneys can reply to the state’s motion, Fox 11 News reported. No hearings have been scheduled.

“We are working every day on Steven Avery’s case and we are making substantial progress,” Zellner tweeted earlier this year. “We will never give up in our quest to rectify this miscarriage of justice.”