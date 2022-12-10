Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Three from Montana, one from Montana State named All-Americans by The Associated Press
BILLINGS — Three players from the Montana Grizzlies and one from the Montana State Bobcats were named FCS All-Americans by The Associated Press on Tuesday. Griz safety Robby Hauck was a first-team pick, while UM cornerback Justin Ford and punter Patrick Rohrbach were named to the second team. Montana State defensive end Brody Grebe was named a third-team All-American.
msuexponent.com
$6 million approved from Board of Regents for new residence hall
At the beginning of this semester, University Student Housing ran into difficulties organizing students into residence halls as a result of increased enrollment. To remedy this situation and keep it from happening again next year, MSU hopes to consolidate resources to build a new residence hall for students. At the last Board of Regents meeting, on Nov. 17th and 18th, MSU requested $6 million to build a new residence hall on Bozeman’s campus.
If You’re Behind a Montana Snowplow, Look Out For This
Snowplows are out all day and night, making sure the roads are safe for travelers, and it's important to keep in mind that there are a set of rules for dealing with snowplows on the road. This winter, the snowplows are out in full force, clearing roads from Bozeman to...
Looking For Small-Town Charm? Check Out These 3 Montana Gems.
Over the last few years, the world has become a different place. Long gone are the days when you would walk up and down the main street in town and folks would know your name and ask how you and the family are doing. You know what I'm talking about; the kind of place where if you wanted to know what was happening in town, you would make a stop at the local hardware store, or the barbershop.
Could This Be The Next Big Beverage in Montana?
An interesting new beverage is hitting the shelves, and we have a feeling that the college crowd would love it. Montana loves its adult beverages. In 2018, Montanans consumed more White Claws per capita than any other state, and Bozeman city leading that statistic. Bozeman folks love White Claws so much that we had a White Claw shortage. Bozeman is clearly the perfect place for this new beverage--so why haven't we seen it on shelves yet?
NBCMontana
New subdivision in Bozeman in the works
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Plans are moving forward for a new subdivision in Bozeman. The South Bozeman Estates Subdivision is located west of South 19th along Bigelow Road. Plans call for five single-family lots on a 10-acre property. County commissioners considered the proposal in a meeting Tuesday. Their main points...
3 Things No Renter Should Ever Deal With In Montana, Or Anywhere
There are very few things that actually get under my skin, but over the past month or so, I have come to realize that these three things really grind my gears. Like most of the other renters here in Bozeman, our rent is not ideally priced. With that being said, there are some things that I feel should come with the high cost of living.
herosports.com
2022 FCS Playoffs: SDSU vs. Montana State Tale of the Tape
No. 1 seed South Dakota State hosts No. 4 Montana State on Saturday in one of the FCS semifinal games. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. CT and it will air on ESPN2. Here’s a tale of the tape breakdown of the teams statistically. SDSUStatMSU. 12-1Record12-1 4thSOS13th. 0.463 (14th)3rd down...
Continuing Snow Will Lead to Very Cold Temperatures in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - As the snow began to fall on Sunday morning, it didn’t show signs of stopping, so KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Sunday afternoon to get the full weather picture. Snow will Lead to...
[WATCH] 2022 Belgrade Christmas Convoy Creates Holiday Magic
The Belgrade Christmas Convoy is a fairly new holiday celebration in Montana, but it's quickly grown into one of the most popular holiday events in southwest Montana. The first Belgrade Christmas Convoy took place in 2020. It consists of dump trucks, semi trucks, garbage trucks, logging trucks, and more, all decorated with colorful Christmas lights and driven through the town of Belgrade.
NBCMontana
Road hazards: Chains required on Homestake Pass, severe drifting in Madison Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — There are several road hazards impacting morning travel in western Montana. Montana Department of Transportation reports that chains are required on I-90 on Homestake Pass. Overnight, the Madison County Sheriff's Office warned of severe drifting and increasingly dangerous driving situations in the Madison Valley. The Ennis...
explorebigsky.com
Elk crossing: Spike in elk-vehicle collisions sparks safety conversation
Elk carcasses have become an increasingly regular sight for commuters between Bozeman and Big Sky. During the first week of November, four elk were killed in one location in less than 24 hours. From mid-October to the end of November, drivers on U.S. Highway 191 killed 18 elk in the 70-mph zone between the mouth of the Gallatin Canyon and South Cottonwood Road.
Terrific Bozeman Food Spot Closes Main Location—For Now
If you want to eat at this tasty restaurant again, you will have to wait a few months for them to return. One of the most beloved college-crowd restaurants in Bozeman is the mac & cheese restaurant Mo' Bowls. Mo' Bowls started as a successful late-night food truck that crowds flocked to when the bars closed every weekend. People couldn't get enough of their insanely delicious meals.
BZN Airport reaches 2 million passengers
A total of 2 million passengers have traveled through the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.
Resident shares concerns over unleashed dogs at Cherry River Fishing Access
At the Cherry River Fishing Access you'll find a sign that says to keep your dogs leashed, but not everyone follows that rule.
Fairfield Sun Times
Holiday candlelight tours back at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park
WHITEHALL, Mont. - Holiday candlelight tours of the entire developed cave route of Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park are starting Friday. From Dec. 16 through Dec. 18 and Dec. 21 through Dec. 23, the tours will allow visitors to see and enjoy the caverns by the warm, festive glow of candle lanterns.
msuexponent.com
MSU student discovers new species of Tyrannosaur dinosaur
Imagine you are walking along the Judith River Formation in Valley County. It’s Northeastern Montana, the air is dry and the rocks crumble under your feet as you walk. The sandstone cliffs of this geologic site loom above you and you think about the fossils that have been discovered here. Perhaps you might find one. Then, you suddenly notice something sticking out of the cliff. Could it be…?
montanarightnow.com
Multiple-vehicle crash blocking both I-90 WB lanes between Bozeman and Livingston
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Both I-90 westbound lanes are blocked due to a multiple-vehicle crash between Livingston and Bozeman Tuesday. The Montana Department of Transportation said in its 511 road report map the crash is located 2.25 miles east of Hopper-Exit 324 at mile-marker 322. Road conditions have scattered snow and...
The Flight Deal
jetBlue: New York – Bozeman, Montana (and vice versa). $207 (Basic Economy) / $287 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
