Read full article on original website
Kandi Rose
3d ago
Arizona should be checking to ensuring there is no fraud, Arizona does NOT this lawsuit is to ensure Voter Integrity is not lost by American Voters. Voter integrity is at stake and we the People need to ensure each and every single vote is counted properly with 💯 % accuracy!!!
Reply
3
LJWR
3d ago
Katie Hobbs, as Arizona Secretary of State overseeing election plus running for governor should have recused herself, saving everyone from this enormous headache.
Reply
2
Related
knau.org
Ohio man charged with threatening Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs
An Ohio man is facing federal charges after he allegedly sent threatening messages to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. Joshua Russell, 44, is charged in federal court with making interstate threats. Cleveland.com reports Russell was arrested Thursday and made his first appearance Monday in Cleveland. Officials say Russell left...
Arizona’s GOP governor accused of ‘illegal dumping’ over border wall effort
An Arizona sheriff has accused outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey (R) of “illegal dumping” for an effort to use shipping containers lined with razor wire to plug gaps in the wall along the state’s southern border with Mexico, according to reports. Fox 10 Phoenix reported Sunday that Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway said he…
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
Gov. Gavin Newsom of California warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Kari Lake files lawsuit seeking to overturn results of Arizona election
Kari Lake, the controversial Republican candidate who lost her race for governor of Arizona, filed a lawsuit on Friday seeking to overturn the results of the election.
DeSantis leading hypothetical 2024 presidential primary race in a deep-red state Trump won twice
A Vanderbilt University poll found that Gov. Ron DeSantis is leading in a hypothetical 2024 matchup against Trump, while Biden received tanking support for re-election.
Arizona sheriff calls on Gov. Ducey to stop sending shipping containers to border for makeshift wall
The sheriff of Santa Cruz County in Arizona says he will start making arrests if shipping crates are placed along the border on federal lands.
Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor’s race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, asking a court to throw out certified election results from the state’s most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor’s election in that county.
Texas Democrat roasts Biden for 'avoiding' border crisis: 'Just show up!'
Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, complained during a CNN interview that President Biden has not visited the U.S.-Mexico border and accused him of "avoiding" the issue.
Ron DeSantis fires back at liberal media critics as Florida investigates COVID vaccine wrongdoing
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis responded to critics on 'The Ingraham Angle' after calling for a grand jury to investigate potential COVID vaccine wrongdoing
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott orders investigation of non-profits over illegal immigration
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants the state's top law enforcement officials to investigate nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) that assist migrants.
DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state’s Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, gave no specifics on what wrongdoing the panel would investigate, but suggested it would be in part aimed to jog loose more information from pharmaceutical companies about the vaccines and potential side effects. He made the announcement following a roundtable with Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and a panel of scientists and physicians. “We’ll be able to get the data whether they want to give it or not,” DeSantis said. “In Florida, it is illegal to mislead and misrepresent, especially when you are talking about the efficacy of a drug.”
NC power station shootings show major vulnerability of U.S. power grid that requires action: experts
Two energy experts warned that the United States is vulnerable to physical attacks against its power grid after substation shootings in North Carolina left 45,000 without power.
WA Gov. Inslee's equity summit tells state agencies 'objectivity,' 'individualism' rooted in 'White supremacy'
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's equity summit included a presentation telling state agencies that ideas like "objectivity" and "individualism" are rooted in White supremacy.
Indiana CBP officers seize illegal shipment of firearm parts from Israel, Spain
Indiana U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers last week seized multiple shipments of illegal firearms manufacturing parts from Israel and Spain.
Biden's border neglect an 'impeachable offense,' Texas lt. gov. says: 'This is destroying our country'
Texas Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick torches the Biden administration as record numbers of migrants are seen crossing the southern border into the U.S.
There is no ‘horseshoes and hand grenades’ exception in the First Amendment and latest SCOTUS case proves it
There is no ‘horseshoes and hand grenades’ exception in the First Amendment. Latest SCOTUS case is about government compelling speech, which it can’t do.
Tornado slams Louisiana town leaving 2 dead, including child; mother missing
A severe weather outbreak sent a tornado tearing through Caddo Parish, LA., killing two people, including a young boy, and creating massive search efforts for his missing mother.
This Is The Coldest City In Washington
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced she was leaving the Democratic Party on Friday due to fatigue with partisan politics and registering as an independent.
Idaho murder victim's family, lawyer meet with police over strained relationship
The shattered family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves had a face-to-face meeting with police and local officials Monday to help mend their fraught relationship.
Fox News
900K+
Followers
4K+
Post
702M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 3