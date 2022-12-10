Read full article on original website
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
A blind couple and their baby were stopped from boarding two separate flights after an airline tried to make them pay for an escort
A blind couple trying to fly from Greece to Iceland ended up being delayed by an entire week after Scandinavian Airlines insisted they have an escort.
Paris Police Monitor World Cup Celebration as France Eliminates Morocco, Advances to Final vs. Argentina
At least 2,500 police officers made their way to the Champs Elysees in Paris to ensure a peaceful night after France eliminated Morocco from the 2022 World Cup semifinals. Within seconds of Les Bleus' victory on Wednesday, fans broke out in cheer to celebrate France's return to the World Cup final.
France's History in the World Cup Final as Team Seeks Rare Repeat
You might say France has had some recent success in the World Cup final. It was just four years ago that Les Bleus won the title. Having entered the 2022 tournament as defending champions, the team is now one victory away from becoming just the third team to win back-to-back World Cups.
Theo Hernandez Scores for France in Fifth Minute vs. Morocco
France have an early lead over Morocco. In just the fifth minute of their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal on Wednesday, left back Theo Hernandez put Les Bleus on top. After Antoine Griezmann made a run that saw a Moroccan center back slip, Hernandez got in the perfect spot to capitalize off Kylian Mbappe's deflected shot attempt.
French crowds celebrate World Cup victory against Morocco
PARIS (AP) — Crowds in Paris and other French cities erupted in shouts of joy as France advanced to the World Cup final Wednesday, while disappointed Morocco fans mingled with the exuberant supporters of the winning team. Football fans streamed to the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, shooting off firecrackers and red flares, to an unending chorus of honking cars. Riot police vans lined the broad thoroughfare and the base of the imposing Arc de Triomphe, and white-helmeted officers roamed the crowd. On the famous avenue, many were brandishing French flags and singing “we are in the final.”
Jesuits admit artist excommunicated before new abuse claims
The head of Pope Francis' Jesuit religious order has admitted that a famous Jesuit priest had been convicted of one of the most serious crimes in the Catholic Church some two years before the Vatican decided to shelve another case against him for allegedly abusing other adult women under his spiritual care
World Cup Twitter Erupts After France Defeats Morocco to Advance to Final Game
France is heading to the World Cup Final ... again. The reigning champions have booked their tickets to the Final game after defeating Morocco 2-0 in the semifinals on Wednesday. It all started with the opening goal that came at the fifth minute on the pitch when French left back...
Britain's New ‘Winter of Discontent' Deepens as Widespread Strikes Mount Over Festive Period
Workers are striking to demand better pay and conditions, with inflation hitting a 41-year high of 11.1% in October as household energy bills and food prices continue to squeeze incomes. In recent weeks, upcoming strike actions have been announced by nurses, rail workers, postal workers, ambulance workers, airport staff, Border...
Earliest Goals in World Cup Final History
You would think that it's a positive sign to score an early goal in a World Cup final. That not might actually be the case as research shows that the majority of teams who score an early goal in the final of the prestigious event, oftentimes go on to lose.
How to Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Third Place Game: Croatia vs. Morocco
It feels like it’s over but it’s not over yet. Despite two heart wrenching losses for Morocco and Croatia during their semifinal matches against France and Argentina, the two nations still have one last opportunity – the chance to claim third place. Croatia has played a third-place...
France Vs. Morocco: Live World Cup Semifinal Updates
It’s David vs. Goliath at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. Defending champion France is matched up against Cinderella Morocco in the second semifinal in Qatar. Lionel Messi and Argentina have already booked their ticket to the World Cup Final, and their opponent will be decided at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.
Three First-Half Takeaways from France-Morocco Semifinal
The France-Morocco showdown is certainly delivering. The second semifinal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been a thriller through 45 minutes, with Les Bleus leading 1-0. French left back Theo Hernandez had opened the scoring in just the fifth minute off a defensive error from Morocco, making it the first opposition goal the Atlas Lions conceded all tournament.
Putin's Old EU Ally Viktor Orban Is Once Again Aggravating Brussels
Hungary is blocking new financial support for Ukraine as the country attempts to wrestle free its own EU funds. On top of the additional funding for Ukraine, Hungary is also preventing the approval of new tax rules across the EU. The other 26 EU nations are trying to bypass the...
Lionel Messi, Argentina Advance to World Cup Final With 3-0 Win vs. Croatia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The dream lives on for Lionel Messi and Argentina. La Albiceleste secured a 3-0 win over Croatia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal matchup on Tuesday in style.
Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez Give Argentina 2-0 Lead vs. Croatia
Lionel Messi gave Argentina a 1-0 lead over Croatia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal matchup on Tuesday with a 34th-minute penalty. Julian Alvarez made a threatening run right between Croatia's center backs and received a brilliant pass that forced goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic to come off his line. Alvarez just got the shot off, but Livakovic collided into him without touching the ball that saw Argentina get awarded a penalty.
Get to Know Yassine ‘Bono' Bounou, Morocco's World Cup Goalkeeper
The FIFA World Cup stage is often filled with the world's brightest soccer athletes and legendary players who further solidify their spot in history. But at times, it's also where players make their mark and emerge as star players on soccer’s biggest stage. No one has made a bigger mark than Morocco's goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou.
Lionel Messi to Tie Record for Most Career World Cup Matches in 2022 Semifinal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Lionel Messi is two wins away from his first World Cup title, but he is already set to make history in the semifinals. The 35-year-old will appear in his...
