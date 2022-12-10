ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

France's History in the World Cup Final as Team Seeks Rare Repeat

You might say France has had some recent success in the World Cup final. It was just four years ago that Les Bleus won the title. Having entered the 2022 tournament as defending champions, the team is now one victory away from becoming just the third team to win back-to-back World Cups.
NBC Chicago

Theo Hernandez Scores for France in Fifth Minute vs. Morocco

France have an early lead over Morocco. In just the fifth minute of their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal on Wednesday, left back Theo Hernandez put Les Bleus on top. After Antoine Griezmann made a run that saw a Moroccan center back slip, Hernandez got in the perfect spot to capitalize off Kylian Mbappe's deflected shot attempt.
The Associated Press

French crowds celebrate World Cup victory against Morocco

PARIS (AP) — Crowds in Paris and other French cities erupted in shouts of joy as France advanced to the World Cup final Wednesday, while disappointed Morocco fans mingled with the exuberant supporters of the winning team. Football fans streamed to the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, shooting off firecrackers and red flares, to an unending chorus of honking cars. Riot police vans lined the broad thoroughfare and the base of the imposing Arc de Triomphe, and white-helmeted officers roamed the crowd. On the famous avenue, many were brandishing French flags and singing “we are in the final.”
NBC Chicago

Earliest Goals in World Cup Final History

You would think that it's a positive sign to score an early goal in a World Cup final. That not might actually be the case as research shows that the majority of teams who score an early goal in the final of the prestigious event, oftentimes go on to lose.
NBC Chicago

France Vs. Morocco: Live World Cup Semifinal Updates

It’s David vs. Goliath at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. Defending champion France is matched up against Cinderella Morocco in the second semifinal in Qatar. Lionel Messi and Argentina have already booked their ticket to the World Cup Final, and their opponent will be decided at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.
NBC Chicago

Three First-Half Takeaways from France-Morocco Semifinal

The France-Morocco showdown is certainly delivering. The second semifinal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been a thriller through 45 minutes, with Les Bleus leading 1-0. French left back Theo Hernandez had opened the scoring in just the fifth minute off a defensive error from Morocco, making it the first opposition goal the Atlas Lions conceded all tournament.
NBC Chicago

Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez Give Argentina 2-0 Lead vs. Croatia

Lionel Messi gave Argentina a 1-0 lead over Croatia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal matchup on Tuesday with a 34th-minute penalty. Julian Alvarez made a threatening run right between Croatia's center backs and received a brilliant pass that forced goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic to come off his line. Alvarez just got the shot off, but Livakovic collided into him without touching the ball that saw Argentina get awarded a penalty.
NBC Chicago

Get to Know Yassine ‘Bono' Bounou, Morocco's World Cup Goalkeeper

The FIFA World Cup stage is often filled with the world's brightest soccer athletes and legendary players who further solidify their spot in history. But at times, it's also where players make their mark and emerge as star players on soccer’s biggest stage. No one has made a bigger mark than Morocco's goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
83K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy