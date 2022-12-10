Read full article on original website
Cavs Notes: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Ricky Rubio
The latest ugly example came Monday, when they trailed the Spurs by 19 points in the third quarter, before rallying to lose by a 112-111 count. They had their chances, but a Donovan Mitchell layup was swatted away, and a Darius Garland 3-pointer missed. Before any of that, Evan Mobley clanked a free throw that would’ve tied the game.
Scholastic Play By Play Classic in Columbus will attract best from area, state and beyond: What to watch in boys basketball
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Six of Northeast Ohio’s top boys basketball teams head to Columbus on Saturday for the Scholastic Play By Play Classic at Nationwide Arena. There will be six games, headlined by St. Vincent-St. Mary vs. Sierra Canyon and an OHSAA Division I state championship rematch between Pickerington Central and Centerville. Those two met in March in Dayton, as Ohio State recruit Devin Royal and the Tigers ended Centerville’s 45-game win streak.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
OKC Wranglers Inaugural Season Starts In April
Football fans in the state can look forward to adding another team to cheer for in Oklahoma City. Some new announcements were made Wednesday about the Oklahoma City Wranglers. The Wranglers are part of the United Football League (UFL) and will be playing a spring season from April through July. The temporary stadium will be outside Crossroads Mall, and the first game of the season kicks off on April 1.
Cleveland Browns Announce Crushing Season-Ending Injury
One of the Cleveland Browns' more reliable defensive players is headed to season-ending IR. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, "The Browns placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (foot) on IR, ending his regular season." Owusu-Koramoah suffered a foot injury in last Sunday's loss to the Bengals. A former second-round pick out of Notre...
NFL World Thinks Surprising Coach Might Get Fired
The Cleveland Browns wouldn't fire head coach Kevin Stefanski, would they?. Following the struggles of the past season-plus, maybe it's more possible than people think. Cleveland fell to Cincinnati on Sunday. The Browns, who got Deshaun Watson back last week, are on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson: “I’m nowhere near where I want to be”
As Deshaun Watson prepares to make his first start for the Browns at home crowd Saturday against the Ravens, he is clearly still knocking off the rust and has looked like a shadow of the player that led the NFL in passing in 2020.
WKYC
Fire Kevin Stefanski? Cleveland Browns head coach reacts to criticism following loss vs. Bengals
CLEVELAND — With a 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals dropping their record to 5-8, the Cleveland Browns have all but been eliminated from postseason contention. And as fans look for blame when it comes to what has been a largely disappointing 2022 campaign, it's head coach Kevin Stefanski who has found himself in their crosshairs.
