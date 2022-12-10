Football fans in the state can look forward to adding another team to cheer for in Oklahoma City. Some new announcements were made Wednesday about the Oklahoma City Wranglers. The Wranglers are part of the United Football League (UFL) and will be playing a spring season from April through July. The temporary stadium will be outside Crossroads Mall, and the first game of the season kicks off on April 1.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 44 MINUTES AGO