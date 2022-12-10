ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Weather continues to bite into the weekend’s sporting programme

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRrZw_0jdzjcGj00

The League Two match between Harrogate and Northampton has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The widespread freezing temperatures saw a number of Football League games called off on Friday and the Cobblers’ visit to North Yorkshire has also gone.

The pitch at the EnviroVent Stadium did not pass an inspection on Saturday morning.

A statement on Harrogate’s website read: “Today’s fixture against Northampton Town has been postponed due to a frozen pitch, following a pitch inspection on Saturday morning.

“A new date for the match will be announced in due course.”

League One games between Accrington and Portsmouth and Morecambe and Charlton were called off on Friday, while matches at Carlisle , Crewe , Rochdale and Salford in League Two were also postponed while several more could be under threat.

Saturday afternoon’s race meetings at Cheltenham and Doncaster were  abandoned after temperatures dropped to minus 5C overnight at both venues.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tyrone Mings says Aston Villa players feel ‘pain’ after Solihull lake deaths

England football star Tyrone Mings has visited the makeshift memorial to three boys who died after being pulled from an ice-covered lake at the weekend, saying “we feel that pain”.Mings and fellow Aston Villa player and club captain John McGinn arrived on Wednesday to look at the carpet of floral tributes next to Babbs Mill Lake, Solihull, near Birmingham, following the deaths of the boys aged eight, 10, and 11.“We thought it was important to come down here and show our respect,” Mings told reporters at the scene.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

England duo Jamie George and Elliot Daly sign contract extensions with Saracens

England internationals Jamie George and Elliot Daly have signed contract extensions with Gallagher Premiership leaders Saracens.Hooker George has made 263 senior appearances for Sarries after graduating from the club’s academy, winning five Premiership titles and the Champions Cup on three occasions along the way.Versatile back Daly, who is pushing for an England recall following his standout form this season, arrived from Wasps in 2019 and is closing in on half a century of appearances for the team.Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall was delighted to have retained the services of the influential pair.“Jamie represents everything good about the club,” McCall...
The Independent

Aston Villa duo McGinn and Mings pay respects to victims of frozen lake tragedy

Aston Villa duo Tyrone Mings and John McGinn visited a makeshift memorial in Solihull to pay their respects to four children who died after falling into an icy lake.Boys aged six, eight, 10 and 11 died following the incident at Babbs Mill Lake, Solihull, near Birmingham, on Sunday.England defender Mings and Villa captain McGinn arrived on Wednesday to look at the carpet of floral tributes.Mings said: “It was a personal decision to pay our respects.“I think it’s impacted the whole city.“We felt it was important to come down on a personal level just to show that support.“Sometimes, as we’ve seen...
The Independent

The Independent

977K+
Followers
314K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy