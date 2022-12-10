ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

US sports reporter Grant Wahl dies in Qatar while covering World Cup match

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IULyI_0jdzjbO000

American sports reporter Grant Wahl has died aged 48 while covering the World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and the Netherlands .

Mr Wahl collapsed in the press section during extra time, his agent Tim Scanlan told the New York Times .

The journalist had written about health struggles earlier this week saying on Monday he went to the hospital after his body “finally broke down” on him.

“Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you,” he said.

He was one of the most respected soccer writers in the states.

Sign up for our newsletters .

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
The Independent

England exit World Cup LIVE: Referee criticised after ‘nightmare’ as Harry Kane accepts penalty blame

England are heading home with their World Cup 2022 dream all over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 defeat to France. Harry Kane scored one penalty to equalise after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener, but after Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus back in front, Kane spurned his second chance from the spot to send the Three Lions crashing out at the quarter-final stage.The England captain was distraught after the game and accepted responsibility for the miss, but his manager Gareth Southgate backed his striker for big performances along the way. The head coach did, however, stop short of clarifying his own future with the team, saying time was needed before any decisions.Meanwhile, the referee’s performance was criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response to his performance.Follow the reaction to England’s World Cup exit and all the latest news on Qatar 2022 below:
New York Post

Grant Wahl’s family reveals journalist’s possible cause of death at World Cup

The brother of influential US soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who died while covering the World Cup in Qatar on Friday, says he no longer suspects foul play in his sibling’s death. Grant Wahl, 49, had a “death rattle cough” from a stubborn case of bronchitis shortly before he collapsed while covering Argentina’s quarter-final win against the Netherlands, his brother Eric Wahl said. Eric previously speculated foul play may have been involved since the soccer writer was an outspoken critic of the Qatari government and received death threats after wearing a rainbow shirt to a match. But Tuesday, the brother...
Harper's Bazaar

Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison

Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
Jessey Anthony

Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King

French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
The Independent

Macron attends France-Morocco semifinal match at World Cup

French President Emmanuel Macron traveled to Qatar on Wednesday to attend the World Cup semifinal match between France and Morocco, a politically charged encounter between the north African country and its former colonizer.Macron was standing beside FIFA president Gianni Infantino in the stands at Al Bayt Stadium after the national anthems for both countries were played before kickoff.He earlier visited a bazaar in Doha, the Qatari capital. Macron walked through a crowd at Souq Waqif wearing a scarf with the colors of the Qatari flag before getting into a car amid heavy security for the 50-kilometer (30-mile) trip from...
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand’s wife bursts into tears as former footballer returns from World Cup in Qatar

Rio Ferdinand’s wife Kate Ferdinand broke down in tears after he surprised her by returning home early from the World Cup 2022.The footballer-turned-pundit, 44, had been in Qatar covering the tournament for the BBC.Kate posted a video to her Instagram stories showing the moment her husband arrived back home.“She won’t look. Go on, show us you’re crying. Go on, show us your tears,” Rio said as he tried to capture his wife’s reaction.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More England and France fans have friendly kickabout in Qatar ahead of World Cup clashStunning nativity scene made with sand on Northumberland beachMother dresses as giant cat at school board meeting in bizarre ‘anti-woke’ protest
New York Post

Horrific video shows man, 82, attacked by rampaging bull in Spain

Harrowing video captured the moment an 82-year-old man was attacked by a bull and slammed into a wall during a festival in Spain. During the frightening incident Sunday at the Bou en Corda (Bull on a Rope) event in Ontinyent, the bull is seen charging the elderly man after he fails to outrun the beast, the clip posted by the Daily Mail shows. Screams are heard as the man is gored by the animal’s horns and thrown against the wall before falling to the pavement, where he’s seen motionless. The bull continues its attack before being pulled away from the helpless victim with...
Yardbarker

Iranian footballer sentenced to death for campaigning for women’s rights

Iranian football is once again under threat of regime violence, after it emerged that footballer Amir Nasr-Nazdani has been sentenced to death by the Iranian authorities. This comes just weeks after the Iranian national anthem as booed by Iranian fans at the World Cup, and Iranian players neglected to sing the national anthem for their first game. Coach Carlos Queiroz dismissed questions of human rights abuses as hypocritical.
The Independent

Aston Villa duo McGinn and Mings pay respects to victims of frozen lake tragedy

Aston Villa duo Tyrone Mings and John McGinn visited a makeshift memorial in Solihull to pay their respects to four children who died after falling into an icy lake.Boys aged six, eight, 10 and 11 died following the incident at Babbs Mill Lake, Solihull, near Birmingham, on Sunday.England defender Mings and Villa captain McGinn arrived on Wednesday to look at the carpet of floral tributes.Mings said: “It was a personal decision to pay our respects.“I think it’s impacted the whole city.“We felt it was important to come down on a personal level just to show that support.“Sometimes, as we’ve seen...
The Independent

The Independent

977K+
Followers
314K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy