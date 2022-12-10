US sports reporter Grant Wahl dies in Qatar while covering World Cup match

American sports reporter Grant Wahl has died aged 48 while covering the World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and the Netherlands .

Mr Wahl collapsed in the press section during extra time, his agent Tim Scanlan told the New York Times .

The journalist had written about health struggles earlier this week saying on Monday he went to the hospital after his body “finally broke down” on him.

“Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you,” he said.

He was one of the most respected soccer writers in the states.

