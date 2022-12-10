ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullhead City, AZ

Mohave Daily News

Pynakker appointed to fire board

BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Fire District Governing Board has a new member. John Pynakker was appointed Tuesday morning to fill a seat left vacant by Paige Weisz's resignation earlier this year. Pynakker said he was influenced by his previous involvement with the fire district in seeking a...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

CRUHSD leaves transfer policy alone

BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Union High School District governing board won't be increasing oversight on interdistrict staff transfers. A motion to pursue changes to the policy failed 2-3 Monday night, with board members Arden Lauxman, Lori Crampton and board president Carey Fearing voting no. The issue was...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

City grapples with limits to traffic control on Highway 95

BULLHEAD CITY — Accidents happen daily in Bullhead City. But few create the havoc that was caused when a car barrel-rolled into a traffic signal control box near the intersection of Highway 95 and Mohave Drive last Thursday. The effects still are being felt. And it further underscores the...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Fair, parade bring Christmas season to Needles

NEEDLES — The Christmas season officially arrived in Needles earlier this month with the 2022 Holiday Fun Fair and Lighted Parade. The Dec. 3 event was sponsored by The Needles Youth Development and Education Foundation, Needles Community Partners and the City of Needles; all the money generated from vendor sign-ups goes back into the community for the youth who need it.
NEEDLES, CA
Mohave Daily News

New scoreboard to be installed

LAUGHLIN — When the Clark County School District installed a new field for the football stadium at Laughlin Junior/Senior High School in 2021, it was a welcome improvement to the facility. But it also made the stadium's dilapidated scoreboard stand out like a soar thumb. The 30-something-year-old thumb is...
LAUGHLIN, NV

