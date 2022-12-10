NEEDLES — The Christmas season officially arrived in Needles earlier this month with the 2022 Holiday Fun Fair and Lighted Parade. The Dec. 3 event was sponsored by The Needles Youth Development and Education Foundation, Needles Community Partners and the City of Needles; all the money generated from vendor sign-ups goes back into the community for the youth who need it.

