KINGMAN – Airline food isn’t a concern when you can bring what you want and it’s your airline/motor/backpack/parachute. Cole Freiday’s flights have may have caught the attention of folks looking up and not expecting to see a guy with a giant fan and parachute (It’s called a ‘wing’) attached to his back flying over town, the highways, the Hualapai Mountain Resort, DW Ranch Road or taking off/landing at Southside Park.

KINGMAN, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO