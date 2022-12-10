Read full article on original website
zachnews.net
Bullhead City, AZ: Free Drive-Thru Food Distribution being held near the Bullhead City Administration Complex starting during the morning on Saturday.
Source: Make Bullhead Better President Grace Hecht (Information) Bullhead City, Arizona: There will be a Free Drive-Thru Food Distribution being held near the Bullhead City Administration Complex located at 1255 Marina Boulevard during the morning on Saturday, December 17th, 2022. Starting at 8:00 a.m. PT, everybody is welcome to pick...
Mohave Daily News
City grapples with limits to traffic control on Highway 95
BULLHEAD CITY — Accidents happen daily in Bullhead City. But few create the havoc that was caused when a car barrel-rolled into a traffic signal control box near the intersection of Highway 95 and Mohave Drive last Thursday. The effects still are being felt. And it further underscores the...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Employee Retention Credit Class set￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – If you paid W-2 wages during the pandemic your business could be eligible for up to $26,000 per employee. This class is for businesses and non-profits. Lunch will be provided. The class will be held Tuesday, December 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Traci Sanchez...
roselawgroupreporter.com
3 Arizona counties may sue feds over QC water deal
Queen Creek Town Council has given final approval to the transfer of a $27-million purchase of Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that could provide 2,033-acre feet of water a year – enough to meet the average annual water consumption by more than 7,100 households. But in...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Time for a ride? Strap on the pack!￼
KINGMAN – Airline food isn’t a concern when you can bring what you want and it’s your airline/motor/backpack/parachute. Cole Freiday’s flights have may have caught the attention of folks looking up and not expecting to see a guy with a giant fan and parachute (It’s called a ‘wing’) attached to his back flying over town, the highways, the Hualapai Mountain Resort, DW Ranch Road or taking off/landing at Southside Park.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Gillette preps for first session as newly-elected rep￼
Newly-elected District 30 state representative John Gillette said the election of Democrat Katie Hobbs as Governor has prompted some re-huddling by Arizona republicans in advance of the upcoming legislative session. The Kingman republican said republicans who won seats in the primary election had been planning measures they believed would be well-received had republican Kari Lake been elected in the general election.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Insulator failure causes power outage￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The mechanical failure of an insulator just before 8 a.m. Friday, December 9, resulted in 10,926 Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC) members losing power for about an hour in Bullhead City, Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley. “This is not a common occurrence,” said Jerry Hardy, MEC Manager...
Mohave Daily News
CRUHSD leaves transfer policy alone
BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Union High School District governing board won't be increasing oversight on interdistrict staff transfers. A motion to pursue changes to the policy failed 2-3 Monday night, with board members Arden Lauxman, Lori Crampton and board president Carey Fearing voting no. The issue was...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Election News: County recount underway
MOHAVE COUNTY – Elections Directors in Arizona’s 15 counties are conducting a recount of two close statewide races that remain undecided in the November 8 general election. Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert and staff moved the process forward Thursday. A local public logic and accuracy test of...
Fox5 KVVU
Could Bullhead City become the next Hollywood?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New tax breaks in Arizona for film productions go into effect in January and a state agency, Arizona Film and Digital Media, is pushing the entire state as a film destination, a cheaper option than neighboring California. Tuesday, their focus was Bullhead City. “We have...
Mohave Daily News
Wreck knocks out traffic lights at busy intersection
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police still are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident Thursday night that left one of the city's busiest intersections without electronic traffic control. No injuries were reported in the two-vehicle accident near the intersection of Highway 95 and Mohave...
Kingman, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
8newsnow.com
Human remains wrapped in tarp found in Arizona desert
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Human remains were discovered in a remote desert area in Yucca, roughly two hours outside of Las Vegas. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is investigating the discovery as a homicide. On Sunday, Dec. 4, MCSO deputies responded to a call from someone who had...
Mohave Daily News
New scoreboard to be installed
LAUGHLIN — When the Clark County School District installed a new field for the football stadium at Laughlin Junior/Senior High School in 2021, it was a welcome improvement to the facility. But it also made the stadium's dilapidated scoreboard stand out like a soar thumb. The 30-something-year-old thumb is...
