River users warned: Reduced water flow below Davis Dam today through Thursday
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — The Bureau of Reclamation plans to reduce water releases from Davis Dam Dec. 14-16 and again Dec. 20-22. Releases at the dam will slow to approximately 2,200 cubic feet per second from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. MST. During this time, the water levels below Davis Dam will drop, exposing the banks of the river channel. Access to the Colorado River below the dam will be limited and river users should exercise extra caution as lower than normal river flows may expose or create natural hazards such as sandbars, gravel bars, and unstable riverbanks. Floating or submerged debris or other unfamiliar obstacles may also pose potential hazards.
Mohave Daily News
City grapples with limits to traffic control on Highway 95
BULLHEAD CITY — Accidents happen daily in Bullhead City. But few create the havoc that was caused when a car barrel-rolled into a traffic signal control box near the intersection of Highway 95 and Mohave Drive last Thursday. The effects still are being felt. And it further underscores the...
zachnews.net
Bullhead City, AZ: Free Drive-Thru Food Distribution being held near the Bullhead City Administration Complex starting during the morning on Saturday.
Source: Make Bullhead Better President Grace Hecht (Information) Bullhead City, Arizona: There will be a Free Drive-Thru Food Distribution being held near the Bullhead City Administration Complex located at 1255 Marina Boulevard during the morning on Saturday, December 17th, 2022. Starting at 8:00 a.m. PT, everybody is welcome to pick...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Time for a ride? Strap on the pack!￼
KINGMAN – Airline food isn’t a concern when you can bring what you want and it’s your airline/motor/backpack/parachute. Cole Freiday’s flights have may have caught the attention of folks looking up and not expecting to see a guy with a giant fan and parachute (It’s called a ‘wing’) attached to his back flying over town, the highways, the Hualapai Mountain Resort, DW Ranch Road or taking off/landing at Southside Park.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Insulator failure causes power outage￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The mechanical failure of an insulator just before 8 a.m. Friday, December 9, resulted in 10,926 Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC) members losing power for about an hour in Bullhead City, Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley. “This is not a common occurrence,” said Jerry Hardy, MEC Manager...
East Valley Tribune
3 Arizona counties may sue feds over QC water deal
Queen Creek Town Council has given final approval to the transfer of a $27-million purchase of Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that could provide 2,033-acre feet of water a year – enough to meet the average annual water consumption by more than 7,100 households. But in...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Body found near BHC identified
BULLHEAD CITY – The body of a man found outside Bullhead City last summer has been positively identified by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office. The deceased subject is identified as Steven Goggil, 53, Bullhead City, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Gillette preps for first session as newly-elected rep￼
Newly-elected District 30 state representative John Gillette said the election of Democrat Katie Hobbs as Governor has prompted some re-huddling by Arizona republicans in advance of the upcoming legislative session. The Kingman republican said republicans who won seats in the primary election had been planning measures they believed would be well-received had republican Kari Lake been elected in the general election.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Employee Retention Credit Class set￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – If you paid W-2 wages during the pandemic your business could be eligible for up to $26,000 per employee. This class is for businesses and non-profits. Lunch will be provided. The class will be held Tuesday, December 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Traci Sanchez...
Mohave Daily News
Wreck knocks out traffic lights at busy intersection
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police still are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident Thursday night that left one of the city's busiest intersections without electronic traffic control. No injuries were reported in the two-vehicle accident near the intersection of Highway 95 and Mohave...
SignalsAZ
Lake Havasu PD Conducts Holiday Traffic and DUI Enforcement
The Lake Havasu City Police Department will be conducting traffic and DUI enforcement details for the entire month of December until January 1, 2023, to increase street safety through the holiday season. Officers will provide enhanced traffic and DUI enforcement during this time from a grant awarded by the Arizona...
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: Chilling Point Restaurant and Bar:
If you’re searching for a nice restaurant to come on in and enjoy a delicious breakfast, lunch or dinner after a long journey along the highways and interstate, Chilling Point Restaurant and Bar in Needles, California. Located nextdoor to the beautiful Best Western Colorado River Inn, Chilling Point Restaurant...
Mohave Daily News
New scoreboard to be installed
LAUGHLIN — When the Clark County School District installed a new field for the football stadium at Laughlin Junior/Senior High School in 2021, it was a welcome improvement to the facility. But it also made the stadium's dilapidated scoreboard stand out like a soar thumb. The 30-something-year-old thumb is...
Fox5 KVVU
Could Bullhead City become the next Hollywood?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New tax breaks in Arizona for film productions go into effect in January and a state agency, Arizona Film and Digital Media, is pushing the entire state as a film destination, a cheaper option than neighboring California. Tuesday, their focus was Bullhead City. “We have...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Needles, CA: Crash involving a semi truck along westbound Interstate 40 just east of the California Agricultural Inspection Station.
Sources: California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (Information) Needles, California: A crash involving a semi truck has occurred along westbound Interstate 40 just east of the California Agricultural Inspection Station. The crash was reported at 10:57 a.m. PT on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 involving a white...
Kingman, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
thestandardnewspaper.online
Election News: County recount underway
MOHAVE COUNTY – Elections Directors in Arizona’s 15 counties are conducting a recount of two close statewide races that remain undecided in the November 8 general election. Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert and staff moved the process forward Thursday. A local public logic and accuracy test of...
Mohave Daily News
CRUHSD leaves transfer policy alone
BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Union High School District governing board won't be increasing oversight on interdistrict staff transfers. A motion to pursue changes to the policy failed 2-3 Monday night, with board members Arden Lauxman, Lori Crampton and board president Carey Fearing voting no. The issue was...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Christmas Cantata, Festival of Music set￼
BULLHEAD CITY – This is the time of year for harmony, and a cantata, created in the 17th Century, is an excellent example of harmonious voices. “A wonderful Bullhead City tradition that audiences wait for every year,” said Margaret “Peggy” Boone, narrator and choir member, of Community Lutheran Church’s Christmas Cantata and Festival of Music on Fri, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. and Sat, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m. at 2275 Ricca Road.
iheart.com
Chase Rice To Kick Off Headlining Tour As He Drops New Music In 2023
Chase Rice is set to kick off a nationwide tour at the heels of his album release in 2023. The “Way Down Yonder Tour,” named after one of Rice’s previously-released tracks on his forthcoming project, kicks off in March in Laughlin, Nevada. Before the start of his...
