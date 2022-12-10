ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

‘The Conners’ marching band joke angers Waukesha County residents

WAUKESHA — A primetime network television show is facing local backlash after a joke was made about a person running over a marching band in Wisconsin. On a recent episode of ABC’s “The Conners,” characters Dan and Louise Conner are talking to Louise’s mom, who just drove from Wisconsin. Doris Goldufski tells her daughter her night vision is not great. Dan asks about pedestrians and bicyclists and asks if she noticed any “bump bumps” on the way. Doris replies, “I could drive over a marching band and not feel a thing,” Doris said.
WAUKESHA, WI
anonymouseagle.com

Marquette Keeps Moving Up In The Associated Press Poll

A 2-0 week for Shaka Smart and the Golden Eagles paid off for them in Monday’s brand new Associated Press top 25 poll. I don’t know how much is just voters giving them credit for the Baylor win finally or respecting the road victory against Notre Dame, but 12 voters put MU in their top 25s this week, and that moved MU from seven points a week ago to 39 points this week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Warm Up This Winter at These Cozy Spots

Wisconsin winters are long, cold, and sometimes isolating. After two years of COVID-19 winters cooped up in our houses, it’s time to enjoy cozy spots around town to socialize and sit by someone else’s fireplace for a change. Plus, you don’t have to make your food or pour your own drinks at these places, like you would have to at home.
MILWAUKEE, WI
1440 WROK

Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments

A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Milwaukee Attorney Franklyn Gimbel Named One of Wisconsin’s Influential Business Leaders

Milwaukee attorney Franklyn Gimbel has been included in the inaugural Wisconsin 275, a directory of the most influential business leaders in the state. The 124-page booklet profiles 275 Wisconsin business leaders in fields that include accounting, agriculture, banking, construction, education, utilities, entertainment, health care, insurance, law, manufacturing, nonprofits, real estate, restaurants, retail, sports, staffing, technology, tourism and transportation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Mayfair Crash: Three Dead in Horrific Wauwatosa Accident

Three people are dead in a horrific Mayfair Mall area crash in Wauwatosa after a City of Milwaukee DPW truck crashed into vehicles stopped in traffic, the Wauwatosa police chief says. Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis held a news conference on December 13, 2022, revealing that 10 vehicles were involved...
WAUWATOSA, WI
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – (With Photos)

Welcome to Kansas City, home of some of the best restaurants and diverse cuisines in the country. Are you looking for a special breakfast spot this morning? You are?!. Then you’ve come to the right place, friend. This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Friends celebrate the life of late Brookfield businessman

Back in October, some 500 people rose to their feet to cheer the winner of Dancing with the Chamber, Chris Borzym, who stood in the spotlight, stunned by the honor, clutching his trophy. About an hour earlier, he’d arrived at the high school, gaunt and weak from treatment for the...
BROOKFIELD, WI

