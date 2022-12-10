Read full article on original website
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘The Conners’ marching band joke angers Waukesha County residents
WAUKESHA — A primetime network television show is facing local backlash after a joke was made about a person running over a marching band in Wisconsin. On a recent episode of ABC’s “The Conners,” characters Dan and Louise Conner are talking to Louise’s mom, who just drove from Wisconsin. Doris Goldufski tells her daughter her night vision is not great. Dan asks about pedestrians and bicyclists and asks if she noticed any “bump bumps” on the way. Doris replies, “I could drive over a marching band and not feel a thing,” Doris said.
New TV show highlighting Milwaukee to air in 12 Midwest markets
VISIT Milwaukee will air a new TV show called "Good Things Brewing" next year in 12 Midwest markets as a way to drive visitation to the City of Milwaukee.
December Drench: Wind, rain, and snow moving into Southeast Wisconsin
Rain showers had already reached far SW Wisconsin as of this afternoon. Rain overspreads SE Wisconsin late this evening.
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette Keeps Moving Up In The Associated Press Poll
A 2-0 week for Shaka Smart and the Golden Eagles paid off for them in Monday’s brand new Associated Press top 25 poll. I don’t know how much is just voters giving them credit for the Baylor win finally or respecting the road victory against Notre Dame, but 12 voters put MU in their top 25s this week, and that moved MU from seven points a week ago to 39 points this week.
WISN
Grafton woman meets brother she's been searching for since she was 16
A Grafton woman has spent most of her life searching for a brother and sister who were separated by adoption when they were babies. "How long have you been looking for your family?" WISN 12 News reporter Kent Wainscott asked. "Since I was 16 years old," said Heather Boesch, who...
shepherdexpress.com
Warm Up This Winter at These Cozy Spots
Wisconsin winters are long, cold, and sometimes isolating. After two years of COVID-19 winters cooped up in our houses, it’s time to enjoy cozy spots around town to socialize and sit by someone else’s fireplace for a change. Plus, you don’t have to make your food or pour your own drinks at these places, like you would have to at home.
CBS 58
1 injured following rollover crash in Shorewood, public asked to avoid area
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Shorewood police are asking the public to avoid the area near E. Capitol and Wilson Drive Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 14 due to a rollover crash. Authorities say a vehicle traveling eastbound on Capitol Drive crashed around 11:20 a.m., rolling to its side at the intersection.
Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments
A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee Attorney Franklyn Gimbel Named One of Wisconsin’s Influential Business Leaders
Milwaukee attorney Franklyn Gimbel has been included in the inaugural Wisconsin 275, a directory of the most influential business leaders in the state. The 124-page booklet profiles 275 Wisconsin business leaders in fields that include accounting, agriculture, banking, construction, education, utilities, entertainment, health care, insurance, law, manufacturing, nonprofits, real estate, restaurants, retail, sports, staffing, technology, tourism and transportation.
Wisconsin taxpayers to pay nearly $80 million more for local schools starting this month
(The Center Square) – Public schools in Wisconsin are getting more expensive in the latest round of property tax bills that are being mailed this month. A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum says taxpayers will pay more than $78 million for K-12 schools on their latest property tax bills.
wtmj.com
Winter Storm Watch in effect for northern Wisconsin, wintry mix expected for rest of the state
MILWAUKEE — Just in time for the holiday season, winter weather is picking up across parts of Wisconsin with a Winter Storm Watch issued for the northeastern part of the state by the National Weather Service (NWS). According to NWS crews based out of Green Bay, a low pressure...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Mayfair Crash: Three Dead in Horrific Wauwatosa Accident
Three people are dead in a horrific Mayfair Mall area crash in Wauwatosa after a City of Milwaukee DPW truck crashed into vehicles stopped in traffic, the Wauwatosa police chief says. Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis held a news conference on December 13, 2022, revealing that 10 vehicles were involved...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – (With Photos)
Welcome to Kansas City, home of some of the best restaurants and diverse cuisines in the country. Are you looking for a special breakfast spot this morning? You are?!. Then you’ve come to the right place, friend. This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list.
wtmj.com
I-94 W re-opened by Marquette Interchange following drive-by shooting investigation
MILWAUKEE — Westbound lanes of I-94 are closed at the Marquette Interchange as Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputies investigate a shooting that left a vehicle damaged on the roadway Wednesday morning. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, investigators are at the scene searching for evidence and looking into...
wtmj.com
Victims of fatal fire were all students of Watertown Unified School District
The three people killed in a Watertown house fire were students of the Watertown Unified School District, authorities said Monday. The fire started in a home near 1st and Western early Friday morning. When crews arrived, they were unable to rescue the victims. Investigators have yet to determine what caused...
WBAY Green Bay
Third person convicted of voter fraud in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A third person has been convicted of election fraud in Fond du Lac County. Defendant Sam Wells was sentenced to a fine of $300 and court costs. District Attorney Eric Toney says Wells illegally registered his residential address as a P.O. Box and...
WISN
Two people shot in Third Ward, drove to Milwaukee police headquarters, police say
MILWAUKEE — Two people were shot about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near Water and Buffalo streets in the Third Ward and then drove to Milwaukee police headquarters on State Street, police said. The Milwaukee Fire Department told WISN 12 News it got a call at 6:43 p.m. for shooting victims...
wpr.org
Wisconsin Public Service moving ahead with $451M solar and battery project
A $451 million solar and battery project is moving forward in southern Wisconsin, the latest in a series of developments from utilities working to meet goals to cut carbon emissions. Last week, the state Public Service Commission unanimously approved Wisconsin Public Service's purchase of the Darien Solar Energy Center. The...
wtmj.com
UPDATE: Driver of Milwaukee Public Works truck, 2 victims dead in fiery hit-and-run off WI-100
UPDATE at 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 13: Bystanders of the violent crash near WIS-100 and N Mayfair Rd helped to save injured victims at the scene of a massive, multi-part crash that involved 10 vehicles in the Wauwatosa area on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, authorities received...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Friends celebrate the life of late Brookfield businessman
Back in October, some 500 people rose to their feet to cheer the winner of Dancing with the Chamber, Chris Borzym, who stood in the spotlight, stunned by the honor, clutching his trophy. About an hour earlier, he’d arrived at the high school, gaunt and weak from treatment for the...
