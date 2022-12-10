Read full article on original website
BBC
Weather warning of further snow and sleet on East coast
A yellow weather warning for sleet and snow has been put in place for much of England's east coast. Showers were expected between 15:00 GMT on Wednesday and midday on Thursday. The Met Office warned of slippery conditions - due to either ice or a slight dusting of snowfall -...
workingtheflame.com
7 Famous Viking Queens & Female Warriors [Updated]
Working the Flame is supported by its readers. We may earn commission at no extra cost to you if you buy through a link on this page. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Famous Viking Queens & Female Warriors of History & Legend. Many aspects of Viking...
Amusing Planet
The Curse of King Casimir IV Jagiellonian
Casimir IV Andrew Jagiellonian was one of the most successful rulers of Poland, who, having defeated the Teutonic Knights in the Thirteen Years' War, reclaimed one of Poland’s most important cities off the coast of the Baltic Sea, the city of Pomerania. It was under Casimir’s tenacious rule that the Jagiellonian dynasty became one of the leading royal houses in Europe. Upon his death in 1492, Casimir’s wife, Elizabeth of Austria, commissioned the German sculptor Veit Stoss to carve a tomb for the dead king. Casimir was interred in the Wawel Cathedral’s Holy Cross Chapel, and in 1496, Stoss completed the tomb. Elizabeth herself was interred in the same tomb beside her husband when she died in 1505.
BBC
Revisiting one of Scotland's rarest Viking burials
One hundred and forty years ago Victorian antiquarians excavated a rare Viking boat grave in the Inner Hebrides. What they uncovered on the coastal meadow, called machair, at Kiloran Bay in Colonsay remains Scotland's single richest male Viking burial site to be found so far. The finds included weapons, a...
‘Full of wonder’: The best nature and animal photos of 2022 revealed
The winners of the international Nature Photographer of the Year 2022 have been unveiled, with a Russian photographer claiming first prize.Dmitry Kokh took a striking image of two polar bears peering out from a derelict cottage, on the small, remote island of Kolyuchin off the coast of Siberia.“In September ’21 we went on a long-awaited trip to Chukotka and Wrangel Island,” said Mr Kokh.“We sailed along the coast and covered more than 1,200 miles of untouched landscapes, villages lost in time, spots with various fauna, and seas full of life. One day, bad weather was expected, so our captain approached...
owlcation.com
The Saami: Reindeer People of the North
Carolyn Emerick writes about the history, myth, and folklore of Northwestern Europe. The Saami, also spelt Sami, have lived in the far north of Scandinavia for hundreds, if not thousands, of years. Although they have been neighbors to the Old Norse for centuries, whose presence in the region pre-dates the Saami, they are a different ethnic group entirely.
BBC
Covid: Jack Last died as result of AstraZeneca vaccine – coroner
A man died of a blood clot that was a "direct result" of having the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner said. Jack Last, 27, from Stowmarket, was vaccinated on 30 March 2021 and a week later was admitted to hospital after experiencing headaches and sickness. A scan on 10 April...
BBC
Azeem Rafiq 'driven out of country' since speaking out on racism
Azeem Rafiq says he has "been driven out of the country" by "threats and abuse" since "opening his heart out" about racism at Yorkshire. Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, as he did at the end of 2021, Rafiq said media coverage had fuelled threats to his family.
BBC
Solihull: Six-year-old boy who fell into icy lake dies
A six-year-old who was one of four boys to fall into an icy lake near Solihull has died, police have said. The three others, aged eight, 10 and 11, who have also died were with the younger child at Babbs Mill Park, in Kingshurst, on Sunday. West Midlands Police said...
BBC
Doncaster: Danger warning after footprints spotted on frozen lake
People have risked their lives by ignoring warnings and playing on frozen lakes in South Yorkshire, the fire service has said. Fire crews said they were "very concerned" by signs of activity on one icy lake in Arksey, Doncaster. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Despite our warnings, photos...
BBC
Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father
An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
BBC
Deaths in Scotland rise by 10% in last three months
The number of people who died in Scotland in the last three months is 10% higher normal for the time of year. New National Records of Scotland (NRS) statistics found that during quarter three, July - September, the number of deaths was 10% above the average. There were 14,925 deaths during that period.
BBC
King Charles III sent his first sprig of Glastonbury holy thorn
King Charles III will soon receive a cutting from a Glastonbury holy thorn to grace his Christmas dinner table. The tradition of taking a cutting from the holy thorn to send to the monarch dates back to the reign of King James I in the early 17th Century. It will...
BBC
Boys tried to break York pond ice as they stood on it
Four boys have been advised on their "life choices" after they were spotted trying to smash the ice on a frozen pond as they stood on it, police said. The incident, in York's Rowntree Park, came on the day four children were pulled from a lake in Solihull, West Midlands. Three of them later died.
