Foggy Start To Saturday

By Jessica Camuto
 4 days ago

Patchy to dense fog occurred during the early morning hours Saturday. Where the thickest fog settled, visibility was down to a quarter of a mile.

Visibility at 3 am Saturday morning

As of three am, Saturday morning, some locations were already seeing visibility down to a quarter mile. As the fog lifts through the morning it will give way to mostly cloudy conditions. Scattered showers are forecast to develop through the afternoon and evening.

