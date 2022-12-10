Deion Sanders has decided to stop coaching at a historically Black college. Here's why people are so upset

Read full article on original website
Mike Leach: Texas A&M Mortal Foe, Favorite Pirate
Mike Leach took down the Aggies often on the field, but gained their respect in the process.
Blue Devils visit five-star North Carolina recruit
Two weeks ago, North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) small forward Isaiah Evans took an unofficial visit to the Duke basketball program, sat behind the bench to watch the Blue Devils beat the Ohio State Buckeyes, and joined the Cameron Crazies in the second half. He appeared to embrace the ...
Clayton News Daily
Miller Avoids Sanctions, Arizona Hit With NCAA Penalties
View the original article to see embedded media. Former Arizona men’s basketball coach Sean Miller avoids all sanctions in the upcoming ruling by the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP). Sports Illustrated‘s Pat Forde first reported the lack of punishment for the former Wildcats coach. The full...
