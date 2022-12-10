Read full article on original website
The Sandbox to reward players 200,000 $SAND in the next 8 weeks
A world of virtual gaming- The Sandbox, makes changes in staking pools. They are set to Reward 200,000 $SAND per week for the next 8 weeks. The cap will increase to 1,000 $SAND per LAND owned – starting Thursday. The Sandbox has recently changed its staking pools to make...
Remember Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' With His Best TikToks
Stephen "tWitch" Boss was one of the first kings of TikTok. Together with wife Allison Holker—and often their three children—tWitch earned a massive following thanks to his often inimitable dance moves and sweet sense of humor. Look back at the very best of tWitch's TikToks to remember him...
Life Beyond Metaverse launches with Animoca Brands’ Darewise Entertainment and Skinavders
The prominent international game studio and subsidiary of Animoca Brands, Darewise Entertainment, and Skinvaders, a new-generation platform with cutting-edge technology, are introducing digital fashion to the metaverse. These two recently have officially revealed their partnership with SWEAR London, a luxury made-to-order footwear brand, and they will be launching the very...
Gab Jetski and FVCKRENDER introduce 90’s Kids NFT Project
Gab Jetski and FVCKRENDER to launch the 90’s Kids Project on December 15. Gab and FVCKRENDER channeled their 90’s nostalgia through the NFT collection. Project is meant to be a celebration of the skate culture and all of the things that made it great. Gab Jetski and FVCKRENDER...
Affyn launches Nexus World Metaverse
Affyn’s flag sale is going on, and to make it more fun, Affyn is moving forward with its Nexus World metaverse, unveiling Singapore as the first metaverse city. This first virtual city has 2,000 Freehold Land NFT plots, with many more cities to follow in the following months. Affyn...
NFT artist Mimic Shhans clarifies about “Switch to English” tweet
Mimic Shhan tweeted that people should converse in English. The majority of people found the tweet to be discriminatory. Cute Black Cats is aiming to enter North America’s NFT market. SHHAN, an NFT artist, earlier made the call to “shift to English” in the community chat, which went widely...
Mattel announces Hot Wheels NFT collection
Mattel Creations announce the launch of the Hot Wheels NFT collection, Series 4 which is set to feature new car makers mixed in with vintage car models, and a brand-new rarity type, scheduled to go live for purchase December 15, onwards. Digital collectibles are on the rise, and Hot Wheels...
CoinGecko & Decentral Games to launch exclusive ICE Poker skin
Decentral Games creates virtual world games and social experiences that attract tens of thousands of visitors each month. ICE Poker, the first metaverse poker network, is their actual game. To win significant rewards and virtual collectibles, play free poker, carry out daily tasks, or engage in competitions. An exclusive ICE...
19 Reactions To The Newly Released Trailer For "That '90s Show"
Some people are excited to return to Point Place, Wisconsin. Others are keeping their expectations low.
MNTGE is introducing real vintage clothing to virtual world
Digital fashion brand MNTGE is launching NFT on Wednesday. NFT MNTGE Pass will feature digital fashion handpicked by Sean Wotherspoon. NFT holders can access certified vintage clothing at the forthcoming MNTGE Market online store. NFT collectibles and vintage clothing are different, but both have generated secondary markets, with their value...
