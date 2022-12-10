Read full article on original website
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Washington Post Announces Additional Layoffs Amid Employee BacklashNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School CalendarHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Why Some Democrats Are Openly Supporting Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Run
As the familiar refrain of the Sam & Dave song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" played on the sound system, Donald J. Trump triumphantly walked off the stage at Mar-a-Lago on the night of November 15, 2022. It was the night America had been anticipating for months: Trump announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Declaring that he was running "in order to make America great and glorious again," the former president spent just over an hour reminiscing about his accomplishments and promising more of the same in a second term. To no one's surprise, he painted a picture of President Joe Biden's America as being a bleak landscape of crime-ridden cities, open borders, and staggering inflation (via Reuters).
Herschel Walker didn't call Raphael Warnock to concede the Georgia Senate race, leaving the task to a staffer: AJC
Walker didn't personally call Warnock to offer a concession, leaving the task to a deputy to "reach out" to the senator's staff, the AJC reported.
Marjorie Taylor Greene blames Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell for losing Georgia runoffs and says it's 'extremely insulting' she wasn't used more by Walker campaign
Marjorie Taylor Greene told Steve Bannon that it was "extremely insulting" that she wasn't invited to more of Walker's campaign events.
Warnock's decisive victory in Georgia is the final blow to once-hopeful Republicans in 2022
2022 was supposed to be the year of Republicans. Now, the GOP will take solace in its slim House majority and wait for better days.
Wyoming senator who voted against certifying Pennsylvania's 2020 election results bluntly throws support behind DeSantis as the 'leader' of the Republican party
Sen. Cynthia Lummis told a Politico reporter he'd asked the wrong question after being asked if she'd endorse Donald Trump in 2024.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocks Kyrsten Sinema's announcement to leave the Democratic Party and register as an independent: 'She lays out no goals for Arizonans'
Sinema's party switch comes as she's up for re-election in Arizona in 2024 in what's likely to become a competitive race.
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says Pence 'would be the Ron DeSantis right now' if he had 'fully divorced' Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot
"I do want answers from him as to ... why do you wait two years to talk about it?" Kinzinger asked of Pence's more detailed thoughts about Jan. 6.
Mitt Romney said Trump running for president in 2024 is 'like the aging pitcher who keeps losing games'
Sen. Mitt Romney compared former President Donald Trump to an "aging pitcher" on the mound. He urged Republicans to choose a "different pitcher," citing the GOP's lackluster midterm results. Romney blamed Trump for the GOP's showing, calling him an "albatross" on electoral prospects. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah said former...
Kyrsten Sinema once ripped then-Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman for trying to win over Republican voters: 'What kind of strategy is that?'
Sinema, now a US senator, announced Friday she was quitting the Democratic party and said she "never really fit into a box of any political party."
Paul Pelosi attack: Man told cops of 'evil' in Washington
A San Francisco police investigator has testified that the man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband said there was "evil in Washington" and he was targeting her because she is second in line to the presidency
Trump's former White House economic adviser says he's going off the rails and losing support from all sides
Larry Kudlow said Trump's meetings with Ye and a white nationalist and his comments about scrapping the Constitution were damaging his support levels.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Accused of Seeking 'All the Dirt' on Kevin McCarthy
Far-right political activist Laura Loomer said that the GOP lawmaker "had always been outspoken about Kevin McCarthy."
Special election to fill Sen. Kiggans' seat set for Jan. 10, 2023
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — A date has been set for the special election to fill the senate seat vacated by Sen. Jen Kiggans. Kiggans won the election in Virginia's Second Congressional District on Nov. 8. An announcement from Governor Glenn Youngkin's office said the election is set for Jan....
Trump has refurbished his prized $100 million Boeing 757 private jet as he announces a 2024 presidential run — see inside 'Trump Force One'
The former president bought his luxury Boeing 757 private jet in 2011 and decked it out with gold-plated seatbelts and the Trump family crest.
After failure in Georgia Senate runoff, Republicans could bring in more voting changes next year
Some Republicans are pointing fingers at the new runoff rules the party introduced in light of Herschel Walker's loss, The New York Times reported.
Washington Examiner
Ilhan Omar defends Qatar's slavery while trashing America (again)
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) hasn’t made the news for trashing the United States in some time, so she decided the World Cup was the perfect opportunity to return to her favorite habit. In the process, she decided to defend Qatar’s use of slave labor. Omar, along with Sen....
The end of the road for Donald Trump
For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Georgia's Republican lieutenant governor said the GOP 'ought to hold Donald Trump accountable' for Herschel Walker's Senate loss
Sen. Raphael Warnock beat Herschel Walker in the Georgia runoff election to claim a second term as Senator for the state.
Democrats Are Ready to Call Kyrsten Sinema’s Bluff
In Washington, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party last week landed like a black cloud over the party’s sunny post-election victory lap. But back in Arizona, her move came across like something else entirely. “Her party switch is an electoral hand grenade,” one Arizona Democratic...
Republican firebrand Boebert wins House re-election after Democrat concedes
Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, a polarizing Republican who gained a national reputation during her first term with her combative brand of politics, will return to the U.S. House after her Democratic opponent conceded on Friday.
