These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
COVID Vaccine Refusers Have 72 Percent Higher Risk of a Serious Traffic Crash, Study Shows
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. People who refused to get the COVID vaccine are far more likely to get into a traffic crash requiring hospitalization, a recently published study found, adding evidence to the theory that anti-vaxxers often demonstrate other kinds of dangerous antisocial behavior. “We theorized that individual adults who tend to resist public health recommendations might also neglect basic road safety guidelines,” the authors stated.
Many maternity wards sending at-risk new moms home with Narcan
Sending a new mother home from the hospital with Narcan may seem like a stretch but a new initiative to do just that is growing across the state and being praised by physicians as a critical life-saving tool. "Accidental overdose is one of the main drivers of maternal death," said Dr. Kaylin Klie, a Family Medicine and Addiction Specialist at UC Health. Doctor Klie is particularly passionate about finding resources for mothers struggling with addiction. Part of that she says is making sure women who want to get better, know they can without losing their child to the state. "If...
Buprenorphine in pregnancy is associated with lower neonatal risk than methadone
1. The current cohort study found that buprenorphine for treating opioid use disorder during pregnancy was associated with lower neonatal risk than methadone. 2. The risk of adverse maternal outcomes was similar between buprenorphine and methadone recipients. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Opioid use disorder is a public...
Monofilament suture does not reduce pregnancy loss compared to braided suture for cervical cerclage
1. Pregnancy loss was reported among 8.0% of patients in the monofilament suture group and 7.6% of patients in the braided suture group, with no significant difference between the groups. 2. Chorioamnionitis and maternal sepsis occurred less frequently in the monofilament group. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Pregnancy...
A Comparison among Nonvitamin K Antagonist Oral Anticoagulants in Asian Patients with Venous Thromboembolism: A Multi-Institutional Study.
Contributor: Ming-Lung Tsai,Cheng-Hung Lee,Ming-Jer Hsieh,Shao-Wei Chen,Shang-Hung Chang,Chi-Nan Tseng,Pao-Hsien Chu,I-Chang Hsieh,Po-Chuan Ko,Yu-Tung Huang,Dong-Yi Chen. The comparison of clinical effectiveness and safety across different nonvitamin K antagonist direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) in Asian patients with venous thromboembolism (VTE) remains unclear. Therefore, we assessed the real-world benefits of different DOACs in these patients. A cohort of 1480 patients with VTE were identified from the Chang Gung Research Database between 1 January 2012, and 31 December 2019. The composite outcomes of recurrent VTE and major bleeding were evaluated for four DOACs. The composite outcomes of recurrent VTE and major bleeding occurred in 9.06%, 9.80%, 8.61%, and 10.86% of the apixaban, dabigatran, edoxaban, and rivaroxaban groups, respectively, within 12 months of treatment initiation. The risk of the composite outcomes was similar in the rivaroxaban group and the apixaban, dabigatran, and edoxaban groups, with a subdistribution hazard ratio (SHR) of 0.80 (95% CI, 0.49-1.29), 0.81 (95% CI, 0.34-1.95), and 0.76 (95% CI, 0.42-1.39), respectively. No significant differences in the rates of recurrent VTE or major bleeding were observed between the rivaroxaban and other DOAC groups at the 12-month follow-up. According to real-world practice in Asian patients with VTE, the DOAC type was not associated with the differences in the risk of recurrent VTE or major bleeding within 12 months of treatment initiation.
Which Antibiotic for Urinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy? A Literature Review of International Guidelines.
Contributor: Mariela Corrales,Elizabeth Corrales-Acosta,Juan Guillermo Corrales-Riveros. Urinary tract infection (UTI) is considered to be a major problem in pregnant women. It is also one of the most prevalent infections during pregnancy, being diagnosed in as many as 50-60% of all gestations. Therefore, UTI treatment during pregnancy is extremely important and management guidelines have been published worldwide to assist physicians in selecting the right antibiotic for each patient, taking into account the maternal and fetal safety profile. A review of the literature was carried out and all international guidelines giving recommendations about antibiotic treatments for pregnancy-related UTI were selected. The search came back with 13 guidelines from 4 different continents (8 from Europe, 3 from South America, 1 from North America and 1 from Oceania). Our review demonstrated concordance between guidelines with regard to several aspects in the antibiotic treatment of UTI during pregnancy and in the follow-up after treatment. Nonetheless, there are some areas of discordance, as in the case of antenatal screening for bacteriuria and the use of fluoroquinolones in lower or upper UTI. Given the current evidence that we have from international guidelines, they all agree on several key points about antibiotic use.
Efficacy of Fu’s Subcutaneous Needling in Treating Soft Tissue Pain of Knee Osteoarthritis: A Randomized Clinical Trial.
Contributor: Po-En Chiu,Zhonghua Fu,Jian Sun,Guan-Wei Jian,Te-Mao Li,Li-Wei Chou. Fu’s subcutaneous needling (FSN) is a new acupuncture technique that produces a long-lasting effect in soft-tissue injuries. In patients with degenerative knee osteoarthritis (OA), myofascial trigger points (MTrPs) are common in the lower-limb muscles. In this randomized clinical trial, we evaluated the immediate, 1-week and 2-week effectiveness of FSN therapy in the treatment of degenerative knee OA.
Relationship Between Intra-Abdominal pressure and microaspiration of gastric contents in critically ill mechanically ventilated patients.
Contributor: Christos Doudakmanis,Rodopi Stamatiou,Aikaterini Makri,Maria Loutsou,Vasiliki Tsolaki,Paschalis Ntolios,Epaminondas Zakynthinos,Demosthenes Makris. The relationship between increased intra-abdominal pressure (IAP) and microaspiration of oro-gastric content in mechanically-ventilated patients has not yet been established. Microaspiration is proposed as one of the causes of ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP). We aimed to investigate whether mechanically-ventilated patients with increased IAP present evidence of lung microaspiration by assessing pepsin levels in bronchial secretions and evaluated the relationship between pepsin and VAP. 68 mechanically-ventilated patients and 10 control subjects were recruited from an academic ICU in Greece. IAP, pH, pepsin and total protein levels, in bronchial secretions, were assessed within 14 days. Patients underwent assessment for timely VAP diagnosis based on clinical, radiological and laboratory criteria. Pepsin and total protein levels were significantly elevated in patients compared to controls. Pepsin values correlated significantly with IAP (r = 0.61, ***p < 0.001). Multivariate regression analysis showed that IAP was an independent risk factor for increased pepsin values in bronchial secretions [OR95%CI 1.463(1.061-1.620), *p = 0.014]. Pepsin values were higher in patients with VAP, while IAP was independently associated with VAP. There was an indication towards increased VAP in patients with increased pepsin. In conclusion, our results show that pepsin in bronchial secretions may be elevated when IAP is increased, indicating microaspiration and potentially VAP.
Factors associated with social participation and community ambulation in people with osteoarthritis: Findings from the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging.
Contributor: Sandra C Webber,Ruth Barclay,Jacquie Ripat,Scott Nowicki,Robert Tate. Walking in the community allows participation in meaningful activities which positively influences self-rated health and quality of life. Our objective was to identify factors associated with social participation and community ambulation in a representative sample of Canadian adults with osteoarthritis (OA). Data...
Effectiveness and persistence of anti-obesity medications (liraglutide 3 mg, lorcaserin, and orlistat) in a real-world primary care setting.
Contributor: Sharon Leventhal-Perek,Michal Shani,Yochai Schonmann. Obesity is a chronic disease with rising prevalence. Guidelines suggest medications for obesity management if lifestyle interventions do not lead to substantial weight loss. Randomized control trials have shown the efficacy of anti-obesity medications in inducing weight loss, but real-world data are lacking. Therefore, our study aims to evaluate anti-obesity medications’ effectiveness in reducing weight and improving cardiometabolic parameters and to assess their persistence in a real-world setting.
Are You an Optimist? Could You Learn to Be? Your Health May Depend on It.
When you think about the future, do you expect good or bad things to happen?. If you weigh in on the “good” side, you’re an optimist. And that has positive implications for your health in later life. Multiple studies show a strong association between higher levels of...
Body Fat Percentage and the Long-term Risk of Fractures. The EPIC-Norfolk Prospective Population Cohort Study.
Contributor: Tiberiu A Pana,Sheng Hui Kioh,Samuel R Neal,Maw Pin Tan,Sumaiyah Mat,Alireza Moayyeri,Robert N Luben,Nicholas J Wareham,Kay-Tee Khaw,Phyo K Myint. This cohort study aimed to determine the association between body fat percentage (BF%), incident fractures and calcaneal broadband ultrasound attenuation (BUA). Participants were drawn from the EPIC-Norfolk Prospective Population Cohort Study...
Low-dose interleukin 2 may be beneficial for primary Sjögren syndrome
1. Among patients with primary Sjögren syndrome, therapy with low-dose interleukin 2 significantly improved outcomes as determined by the European League Against Rheumatism Sjögren’s Syndrome Disease Activity Index. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Primary Sjögren syndrome (pSS) is a debilitating autoimmune disease that is characterized...
Discontinuing RAS inhibitors in advanced chronic kidney disease does not impact long-term outcomes
1. In advanced-stage chronic kidney disease (CKD), there was no significant difference in long-term glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) between those who used and who discontinued renin-angiotensin system (RAS) inhibitors. 2. There was no significant difference in long-term clinical endpoints, such as hospitalization rate and quality of life, between the discontinuation...
A Reduced Tryptophan Diet in Patients with Diarrhoea-Predominant Irritable Bowel Syndrome Improves Their Abdominal Symptoms and Their Quality of Life through Reduction of Serotonin Levels and Its Urinary Metabolites.
Contributor: Cezary Chojnacki,Marta Medrek-Socha,Aleksandra Blonska,Radoslaw Zajdel,Jan Chojnacki,Tomasz Poplawski. (1). An essential component of any treatment for patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is an adequate diet. Currently, a low FODMAP diet is recommended as a first-line therapy, but it does not relieve abdominal discomfort in all patients, and alternative nutritional treatment is required. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the effect of a tryptophan-lowering diet (TRP) on abdominal and mental symptoms in patients with irritable bowel syndrome with predominant diarrhea (IBS-D). (2). The study included 40 patients with IBS-D, and 40 healthy subjects served as a baseline for IBS-D patients, after excluding comorbidities. The TRP intake was calculated using the nutritional calculator. The severity of abdominal symptoms was assessed using the gastrointestinal symptom rating scale (GSRS-IBS). Mental state was assessed using the Hamilton anxiety rating scale (HAM-A), the Hamilton depression rating scale (HAM-D), and the insomnia severity index (ISI). The serum levels of serotonin and melatonin and the urinary excretion of their metabolites 5-hydroxyindoleacetic acid (5-HIAA) and 6-sulfatoxymelatonin (aMT6) were determined by the ELISA method. The severity of symptoms and laboratory data were analyzed before and after a 12 week diet with tryptophan restricted to a daily dose 10 mg per kilogram body weight. (3). Compared to the control group, patients with IBS-D had a higher serum level of serotonin (198.2 ± 38.1 vs. 142.3 ± 36.4 ng/mL; < 0.001) but a similar level of melatonin (8.6 ± 1.1 vs. 9.4 ± 3.0 pg/mL; > 0.05). The urinary excretion of 5-HIAA was also higher in patients with IBS-D patients (7.7 ± 1.5 vs. 6.0 ± 1.7 mg/24 h; < 0.001). After nutritional treatment, both the serum serotonin level and the urinary 5-HIAA excretion significantly decreased ( < 0.001). The severity of the abdominal symptoms and anxiety also decreased, while the HAM-D score and the ISI score remained unchanged (4). Lowering the dietary intake of tryptophan may reduce abdominal complaints and does not alter the mental state of IBS-D patients.
Visualizing the deep cerebellar nuclei using quantitative susceptibility mapping: An application in healthy controls, Parkinson’s disease patients and essential tremor patients.
Contributor: Youmin Zhang,Pei Huang,Xinhui Wang,Qiuyun Xu,Yu Liu,Zhijia Jin,Yan Li,Zenghui Cheng,Rongbiao Tang,Shengdi Chen,Naying He,Fuhua Yan,E Mark Haacke. The visualization and identification of the deep cerebellar nuclei (DCN) (dentate [DN], interposed [IN] and fastigial nuclei [FN]) are particularly challenging. We aimed to visualize the DCN using quantitative susceptibility mapping (QSM), predict the contrast differences between QSM and T2* weighted imaging, and compare the DCN volume and susceptibility in movement disorder populations and healthy controls (HCs). Seventy-one Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients, 39 essential tremor patients, and 80 HCs were enrolled. The PD patients were subdivided into tremor dominant (TD) and postural instability/gait difficulty (PIGD) groups. A 3D strategically acquired gradient echo MR imaging protocol was used for each subject to obtain the QSM data. Regions of interest were drawn manually on the QSM data to calculate the volume and susceptibility. Correlation analysis between the susceptibility and either age or volume was performed and the intergroup differences of the volume and magnetic susceptibility in all the DCN structures were evaluated. For the most part, all the DCN structures were clearly visualized on the QSM data. The susceptibility increased as a function of volume for both the HC group and disease groups in the DN and IN (p < .001) but not the FN (p = .74). Only the volume of the FN in the TD-PD group was higher than that in the HCs (p = .012), otherwise, the volume and susceptibility among these four groups did not differ significantly. In conclusion, QSM provides clear visualization of the DCN structures. The results for the volume and susceptibility of the DCN can be used as baseline references in future studies of movement disorders.
Defining Internal Tissue Closure: High-Resolution Ultrasound Evaluation of Interi-A Novel Internal Tissue Closure System.
Seroma remains a leading postsurgical complication in plastic surgery. Conventional drains are ineffective in clearing blood and fluid and closing down surgical spaces. The Interi (Internal Closure System, IC Surgical, Grand Rapids, MI) is comprised of a novel branching internal manifold attached to a self-contained portable pump with a higher, consistent, continuous negative pressure, may reduce this long-standing issue. In addition, high-resolution ultrasound (HRUS) has emerged as an ideal tool to visualize structures, fluid collections, and seromas internally.
Engineering Platelets with PDL1 Antibodies and Iron Oxide Nanoparticles for Postsurgical Cancer Immunotherapy.
Contributor: Yu Gao,Xinmeng Chen,Bo Wang,Siyu Wang,Jiahui Wang,Lili Ren,Wei-Kui Jin,Hao Han,Lianhui Wang. Recently, immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) therapy has achieved great success in inhibition of the recurrence and metastasis of tumor. However, this therapy is challenged by the poor delivery efficiency of ICB agents and the insufficient activation of antitumor immunity by ICB only. Here, we describe a strategy using platelets as carriers for co-delivery of ICB agents (anti-PDL1 antibodies, aPDL1) and photothermal agents (iron oxide nanoparticles, IONPs) to the postsurgical tumor site, which simultaneously provides photothermal therapy for ablation of residual tumor cells and ICB therapy for blocking the immunoinhibitory signals in the tumor microenvironment. We engineered platelets by chemical conjugation of aPDL1 and physical adsorption of IONPs on the surfaces of the platelets. Once they were adhered to the subendothelium of the surgical site, engineered platelets (P-P-IO) were activated and released aPDL1 and IONPs to the surrounding tissue. Upon laser irradiation, mild photothermal therapy (PTT) induces necrosis of residual tumor cells, producing tumor-associated antigens to generate innate immune responses. The co-delivered aPDL1 leads to efficient antitumor immunity, as evidenced by the reduced recurrence of the residual tumor and improved infiltration of both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in a postsurgical breast tumor xenograft mouse model. We believe our strategy holds great promise in the clinic for combating postsurgical cancer recurrence.
Insufficient Physical Activity Is a Global Marker of Severity in Alcohol Use Disorder: Results from a Cross-Sectional Study in 382 Treatment-Seeking Patients.
Contributor: Julia de Ternay,Agathe Larrieu,Laura Sauvestre,Solène Montègue,Monique Guénin,Christophe Icard,Benjamin Rolland. Improving physical activity (PA) in patients with alcohol use disorder (AUD) has recently emerged as an important component of the global treatment strategy to improve drinking outcomes and quality of life. However, this new approach should focus on AUD patients with insufficient baseline PA and requires this subgroup to be better characterized. In a population of 382 treatment-seeking AUD patients, PA was assessed using the International Physical Activity Questionnaire, and participants were divided into two groups: insufficient PA group and sufficient PA group. The severity of the AUD was assessed using the DSM-5 criteria, the Alcohol Use Disorder Identification Test, and the Severity of Alcohol Dependence Questionnaire. In logistic regression models, individuals with insufficient PA were more likely than other AUD individuals to present a higher Body Mass Index ( < 0.001), a higher number of AUD DSM-5 criteria ( < 0.05), more frequent opioid use ( < 0.05), higher scores at the Fagerström Test for Nicotine Dependence ( < 0.001), State-Trait Anxiety Inventory ( < 0.001), impulsivity scale ( < 0.05), Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Inventory ( < 0.05), and lower WHO Quality of Life ( < 0.001) scores. In AUD, an insufficient baseline PA is associated with several markers of severity, and physical exercise interventions should be part of a multimodal treatment program integrating the global impairments of patients.
