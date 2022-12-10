Read full article on original website
KITV.com
New details released in Waikiki stabbing reveal brutal group violence
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Newly filed court documents have been released in the stabbing death of 21-year-old Tony Taki. According to the filing, was part of a large group of people which was attacked by another group in the early morning hours on December 6, 2022 near a bus stop on Kuhio Avenue.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Court docs: Suspect in deadly Waikiki attack allegedly used 6-inch ‘dagger-type knife’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Newly released court documents reveal more information on what led to a Waikiki attack that left a 21-year-old man dead. Police said the suspect, 18-year-old Lionel Winebush, was one of 11 men who drove from Tantalus to Waikiki to retaliate against another group for a previous incident involving machetes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect in domestic abuse incident on Hawaii Island pleads not guilty
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in a domestic abuse incident on Hawaii Island pleaded not guilty in court on Monday. Nainoa Ellis-Noa, 25, pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault and abuse charges. Noa is accused of critically beating his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in Ocean View last month. Court documents...
KITV.com
Crimestoppers Honolulu says stolen license plates can lead to other crimes
HONOLULU (KITV)- Honolulu Crimestoppers says people may be contributing to the crime rate going up and not even know it. Stolen license plates can be used to commit other crimes. When your plate is stolen, you should report it right away. The theft is a hidden crime, that's not really...
Big Island Police Chief finalists make first public appearance
The four finalist for Hawaii Island Police Chief made their first public appearance Monday, Dec. 11. The Hawaii County Police Commission held a special meeting in Hilo giving the public their first chance to meet the candidates.
hawaiinewsnow.com
62-year-old woman badly beaten in Kahala home invasion
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A manhunt is underway for the suspect in a violent home invasion in Kahala that left a 62-year-old woman badly beaten. On Tuesday morning, yellow crime scene tape was still draped across the second story deck of the woman’s home on Halekoa Drive. Law enforcement sources...
hawaiinewsnow.com
EMS: Man in serious condition following stabbing in Kaimuki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man is in serious condition following a stabbing in Kaimuki. Officials said the incident happened near 3rd Avenue at around 4:15 a.m. EMS said paramedics treated a transported a man in his late-30s to the hospital after he was allegedly stabbed...
Hawaii reports 1,191 COVID cases, 4 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,191 COVID cases and four deaths in the past week. There are 830 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 135 on the Big Island, 65 on Kauai, 129 on Maui, one on Lanai and 31 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 369,914. The state death […]
KITV.com
Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court
One of the five people Honolulu police say beat to death another man in Waikiki appeared in court on Monday. Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court. One of the five people Honolulu police say beat to death another man in Waikiki appeared in court on Monday.
KITV.com
Suspect assaults elderly woman, steals expensive watch during Kahala-area home invasion
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police are searching for a home invasion suspect who they say assaulted an elderly woman at her Kahala-area home and made off with a wristwatch worth thousands of dollars. The incident happened Monday around 9 p.m. at a home on Halekoa Drive. According to the report, the...
KITV.com
Many residents believe Waikiki is the new hot spot for violent crimes
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some Waikiki residents think the popular tourist location has become a recent hotspot for violent crimes. The sentiment comes following the beating death of a 21-year-old man and a 10-hour standoff with the Honolulu police officers that ended in a deadly shooting.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu EMS ‘stretched thin’ as low morale, staff shortages takes major toll
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shortage of emergency workers has been taking ambulances of Oahu’s streets and paramedics are among those complaining. On Tuesday the Honolulu Emergency Services Director Dr. Jim Ireland, acknowledged morale is an issue within the department. He said he wants his staff to know that they...
KITV.com
HFD accepts illegal fireworks will go off but they urge community not to buy them
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police responded to a fireworks violation in Makakilo on Sunday but first responders believe this will not be the last call they will receive this year. Oahu residents can apply for fireworkers permits until Dec. 21. Honolulu Fire officials said they accepted the fact that illegal...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Some collect baseball cards, stamps — this Kaneohe man collects abandoned carts
foxwilmington.com
Hawaiian Scuba Diver Had Terrifying Close Call With Boat
A motorboat driver narrowly misses a Hawaiian scuba diver’s head. The terrifying close encounter happened when scuba diver Chris Lastra was spearfishing off the coast of Honolulu. Lastra’s camera captured the moment a boat almost hits him after a surface check. Luckily, he was not hurt but the boat propeller’s cut through his flipper. Lastra takes full responsibility, admitting he should have placed a dive buoy to alert boaters of his position.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Suspect arrested in connection to Waikiki beating that left 21-year-old dead
hawaiinewsnow.com
1 person injured in Honolulu building fire
KITV.com
Popular ramen shop getting closer to opening in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A popular Japanese ramen shop is getting closer to opening its second restaurant in Hawaii. Kamukura Ramen, which already has a location at Ala Moana Center’s Lanai Food Court, has filed public documents to open in the Lilia Waikiki rental development on Kuhio Avenue.
Moped driver succumbs to injuries following collision
The Honolulu Police Department reported that an elderly man involved in a vehicle collision on Friday, Nov. 25 has died.
Suspect indicted in stabbing death of beloved educator
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A grand jury has indicted William Bell on a charge of Murder in the Second Degree, in the stabbing death of Michael Chu. Bell is accused of stabbing Chu as Chu sat in his car in the Windward City Shopping Center on the morning of Dec. 6. Court records state that a […]
Comments / 1