Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect in domestic abuse incident on Hawaii Island pleads not guilty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in a domestic abuse incident on Hawaii Island pleaded not guilty in court on Monday. Nainoa Ellis-Noa, 25, pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault and abuse charges. Noa is accused of critically beating his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in Ocean View last month. Court documents...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

62-year-old woman badly beaten in Kahala home invasion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A manhunt is underway for the suspect in a violent home invasion in Kahala that left a 62-year-old woman badly beaten. On Tuesday morning, yellow crime scene tape was still draped across the second story deck of the woman’s home on Halekoa Drive. Law enforcement sources...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

EMS: Man in serious condition following stabbing in Kaimuki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man is in serious condition following a stabbing in Kaimuki. Officials said the incident happened near 3rd Avenue at around 4:15 a.m. EMS said paramedics treated a transported a man in his late-30s to the hospital after he was allegedly stabbed...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,191 COVID cases, 4 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,191 COVID cases and four deaths in the past week. There are 830 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 135 on the Big Island, 65 on Kauai, 129 on Maui, one on Lanai and 31 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 369,914. The state death […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court

One of the five people Honolulu police say beat to death another man in Waikiki appeared in court on Monday. Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court. One of the five people Honolulu police say beat to death another man in Waikiki appeared in court on Monday.
HONOLULU, HI
foxwilmington.com

Hawaiian Scuba Diver Had Terrifying Close Call With Boat

A motorboat driver narrowly misses a Hawaiian scuba diver’s head. The terrifying close encounter happened when scuba diver Chris Lastra was spearfishing off the coast of Honolulu. Lastra’s camera captured the moment a boat almost hits him after a surface check. Luckily, he was not hurt but the boat propeller’s cut through his flipper. Lastra takes full responsibility, admitting he should have placed a dive buoy to alert boaters of his position.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

1 person injured in Honolulu building fire

Hundreds of people took part in the Walk for Wai on Saturday. EPA, DOH letter reveals ‘forever chemicals’ were detected in groundwater near Red Hill last year. PFAS, known as “forever chemicals,” was detected in groundwater samples last December, according to a letter from the EPA and state to Navy officials.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Popular ramen shop getting closer to opening in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A popular Japanese ramen shop is getting closer to opening its second restaurant in Hawaii. Kamukura Ramen, which already has a location at Ala Moana Center’s Lanai Food Court, has filed public documents to open in the Lilia Waikiki rental development on Kuhio Avenue.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Suspect indicted in stabbing death of beloved educator

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A grand jury has indicted William Bell on a charge of Murder in the Second Degree, in the stabbing death of Michael Chu. Bell is accused of stabbing Chu as Chu sat in his car in the Windward City Shopping Center on the morning of Dec. 6. Court records state that a […]
HONOLULU, HI

