Tina Turner pays tribute to ‘beloved son’ Ronnie who has died at 62

Ike and Tina Turner with their son and step-sons in about 1972. Clockwise from bottom left: Michael Turner, Ike Turner Jr, Ike Turner, Craig Hill and Ronnie Turner.

Tina Turner has paid tribute to her “beloved son” Ronnie Turner, who has died at the age of 62.

In an online post the singer, 83, said her son had “left the world far too early”.

Ronnie Turner died on Thursday 8 December, after reportedly suffering from past health issues.

He enjoyed a career as a musician, playing with the group Manufactured Funk, and also took a role in the 1993 film What’s Love Got to Do With It, a biopic about his mother.

On Friday Tina Turner posted a black and white photo to Instagram in tribute to her son.

“Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son,” the singer captioned the photo.

Ronnie Turner was the singer’s son with ex-husband Ike Turner.

Her eldest son Craig Turner, whom she had with musician Raymond Hill, died by suicide in 2018.