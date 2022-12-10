Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Carroll, Frederick, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch. Ice accumulations up to three tenths of an inch are possible in the Catoctin Mountains, and along the Blue Ridge. Snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...North-central Maryland, portions of northern Virginia, and Jefferson County in West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 4 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Hazardous travel conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain will begin late this evening, then become more intense overnight into Thursday morning. Freezing rain will transition to a soaking cold rain by early Thursday afternoon.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Central and Eastern Allegany by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations ranging from a tenth to a quarter inch in the valleys below 1,000 feet to a quarter inch to one half of an inch above 1,000 feet. Sleet and snow accumulation around 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...In Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, and Eastern Mineral Counties. In Virginia, Frederick County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Dangerous travel conditions could impact the Thursday morning and Thursday evening commutes. Some closures are possible along major area roadways, including Interstates 81, Interstate 66, U.S. Highway 50, and Route 9. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain, mixed with sleet at times will begin late this evening, then become more intense overnight into Thursday morning. Warmer air should push into the valleys by Thursday afternoon, but freezing rain likely continues along the ridges into Thursday evening.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clarke, Western Loudoun by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Clarke; Western Loudoun WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch. Ice accumulations up to three tenths of an inch are possible in the Catoctin Mountains, and along the Blue Ridge. Snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...North-central Maryland, portions of northern Virginia, and Jefferson County in West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 4 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Hazardous travel conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain will begin late this evening, then become more intense overnight into Thursday morning. Freezing rain will transition to a soaking cold rain by early Thursday afternoon.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Jefferson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch. Ice accumulations up to three tenths of an inch are possible in the Catoctin Mountains, and along the Blue Ridge. Snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...North-central Maryland, portions of northern Virginia, and Jefferson County in West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 4 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Hazardous travel conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain will begin late this evening, then become more intense overnight into Thursday morning. Freezing rain will transition to a soaking cold rain by early Thursday afternoon.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Pendleton, Hardy, Western Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Pendleton; Hardy; Western Pendleton ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations around a quarter to one half of an inch, with the higher amounts expected along the ridges. Total sleet accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Potomac Highlands of Virginia and West Virginia, Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, and the Blue Ridge Mountains. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Dangerous travel conditions will impact the Thursday morning and Thursday evening commutes. Some closures are possible along major area roadways, including Interstates 81, Interstate 64, and Interstate 66. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain will begin this evening, then become more intense overnight into Thursday morning. Warmer air should push into the valleys by Thursday afternoon, but freezing rain likely continues along the ridges into Thursday evening.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations around one half to three quarters of an inch, with localized amounts around one inch possible. Best chance for the highest ice accumulation will be around Keysers Ridge to Backbone Mountain in Garrett County. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph. The strongest winds will be along the ridge tops. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett and Extreme Western Allegany Counties. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Mineral Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible. Dangerous travel conditions will impact the Thursday morning and Thursday evening commutes. Some closures are possible along major area roadways, including Interstates 68, and U.S. Highway 50. Gusty winds combined with ice accumulation may bring down numerous trees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain, mixed with sleet at times, will begin late this evening, then become more intense overnight into Thursday morning. Warmer air should push into the valleys by Thursday afternoon, but freezing rain likely continues along the ridges into Thursday evening.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Morgan ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations ranging from a tenth to a quarter inch in the valleys below 1,000 feet to a quarter inch to one half of an inch above 1,000 feet. Sleet and snow accumulation around 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...In Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, and Eastern Mineral Counties. In Virginia, Frederick County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Dangerous travel conditions could impact the Thursday morning and Thursday evening commutes. Some closures are possible along major area roadways, including Interstates 81, Interstate 66, U.S. Highway 50, and Route 9. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain, mixed with sleet at times will begin late this evening, then become more intense overnight into Thursday morning. Warmer air should push into the valleys by Thursday afternoon, but freezing rain likely continues along the ridges into Thursday evening.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Fayette Ridges, Indiana, Westmoreland Ridges by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Fayette Ridges; Indiana; Westmoreland Ridges ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around one half of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette, Higher Elevations of Westmoreland, and Indiana Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston and Eastern Tucker Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Significant ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause widespread and long-lasting power outages. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around one half of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette, Higher Elevations of Westmoreland, and Indiana Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston and Eastern Tucker Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Significant ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause widespread and long-lasting power outages. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anne Arundel, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a glaze to around one tenth of an inch. Highest ice amounts will be in the northern and western suburbs of Washington and Baltimore, where sleet could mix in. * WHERE...The Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas including the city of Baltimore and the District of Columbia as well as northeastern and central Maryland. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintry precipitation begins overnight and continues into Thursday morning. Warmer air should push in later Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon changing the precipitation to rain.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Mineral by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Mineral ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations around one half to three quarters of an inch, with localized amounts around one inch possible. Best chance for the highest ice accumulation will be around Keysers Ridge to Backbone Mountain in Garrett County. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph. The strongest winds will be along the ridge tops. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett and Extreme Western Allegany Counties. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Mineral Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible. Dangerous travel conditions will impact the Thursday morning and Thursday evening commutes. Some closures are possible along major area roadways, including Interstates 68, and U.S. Highway 50. Gusty winds combined with ice accumulation may bring down numerous trees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain, mixed with sleet at times, will begin late this evening, then become more intense overnight into Thursday morning. Warmer air should push into the valleys by Thursday afternoon, but freezing rain likely continues along the ridges into Thursday evening.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Fauquier, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Northern Fauquier; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected, mixing with sleet at the onset. Total ice accumulations around a tenth to a quarter of an inch. * WHERE...Warren and Northern Fauquier Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain will begin late this evening, then become more intense overnight into Thursday morning. Freezing rain will transition to a soaking cold rain by early Thursday afternoon.
Comments / 0