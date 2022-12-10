ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Contaminated Delaware bases threaten environmentally-vulnerable communities | Opinion

By Jonathan Sharp
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pnxRH_0jdzdzp800

Over the past hundred years, the U.S. military's imprudent use and disposal of toxic substances have incurred a costly environmental toll whose consequences are visible to this day. Though largely due to a lack of awareness regarding the long-term risks, countless service members, kin, and civilians living and working on contaminated army bases were exposed to chemical hazards known to cause debilitating afflictions.

Besides the health risks that veterans and military families experience, the military's ongoing contamination issues also contribute to a far more insidious pattern of environmental discrimination. In Delaware, "forever chemicals" emanating from affected army installations were found in the drinking water of surrounding communities, with minorities facing higher toxic exposure risks.

The military's long history of issues with chemical hazards

Serving as perhaps the best-known case of extensive contamination, North Carolina's Camp Lejeune hosted nearly 1 million troops and civilians, as well as military families and workers on its premises from 1953 to 1987. During this time, they were unknowingly exposed to severe health hazards in the form of volatile organic compounds resulting from decaying solvents, degreasers, oil, and various industrial chemicals.

More than 60 different toxic contaminants were uncovered during inspections of the base's grounds in the early 80s, including known carcinogens like trichloroethylene, perchloroethylene, vinyl chloride, and benzene. Notably, the use of aqueous film-forming foamin training scenarios and to extinguish difficult fuel blazes also led to vast amounts of per- or polyfluoroalkyl substances — PFAS — being spread across Camp Lejeune.

PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," comprise more than 12,000 artificial compounds that don't degrade naturally due to their resilient molecular structure. While their flame-retardant qualities make several PFAS variants — primarily PFOA and PFOS — optimal choices for fire-extinguishing solutions, prolonged exposure to these compounds has been linked to several forms of cancer, thyroid issues, high cholesterol and reduced vaccine efficiency in children. Moreover, due to their strong chemical bonds, PFAS last longer in the environment and can easily permeate the soil affecting aquifers used for drinking water.

Although Camp Lejeune was listed as a Superfund site in 1989, and continuous cleanup projects have allowed it to remain operational, it's far from a singular case. PFAS have been confirmed at over 700 army bases across the US, with a recent study suggesting that nearly 3,500 active and closed military installations have been affected.

PFAS and environmental racism in Delaware

As a result of discriminatory redlining practices common during the 20th century, land in majority ethnic neighborhoods was significantly undervalued and became a cost-effective solution for situating factories, army bases, traffic routes, landfills, and other pollution hotspots, with no regard for residents' health. The disproportionate toxic exposure risks that vulnerable minority communities experience due to the legacy of systemic prejudice is better known as environmental racism.

While not as extensive as other states, vulnerable communities surrounding Delaware's contaminated army bases have to contend with PFAS resulting from the overuse of AFFF leaking into local drinking water sources. For reference, the EPA established a non-binding 70 parts per trillion health advisory for PFOS and PFOA in 2016.

After a 2006 plane crash required the use of more than 500 gallons of AFFF to prevent a massive fire from erupting at Dover Air Force Base, analysis conducted by the Department of Defense a decade later found PFOS and PFOA concentrations as high as 2.8 million ppt at the site, with more consistent samples around the base registering 290,000 ppt. Similarly, PFOA and PFOS concentrations at New Castle Air National Guard Base in Wilmington registered 18,410 ppt, with additional PFAS compounds like PFHxS also being uncovered — 47,900 ppt.

PFAS from Dover AFB made its way into local groundwater affecting six private wells serving residents beyond the base's perimeter, with reported concentrations ranging between 3,000 and 170,000 ppt. Meanwhile, 10 out of 14 public supply wells near New Castle County Airport had PFAS levels ranging between 630 and 4,500 ppt.

A 2019 exposure assessment conducted by the CDC in New Castle illustrates the higher toxic burden exposed frontline communities experience, with some PFAS in residents' blood samples being 9.8 times higher than the national average. Notably, all of the study's participants had at least one type of PFAS in their blood, and over 60% had measurable levels of all seven PFAS compounds tested for. For vulnerable BIPOC communities in New Castle that already have to deal with the cumulative effects of industrial pollution, PFAS represents only the most recent health hazard contributing to environmental racism's legacy.

Confronting environmental and social injustice

In the U.S., race and ethnicity remain the primary indicators of higher toxic exposure risks, even more than income status, though they frequently overlap. Combating environmental racism's long-lasting effects requires substantive institutional involvement to efficiently regulate health hazards like PFAS and updated legislation to keep polluters accountable.

In 2021, DuPont, Corteva, and Chemours settled to pay $50 million to Delaware for decades of environmental damage caused by the PFAS they released, with an additional $25 million in funding if the companies reach similar agreements with other states. Furthermore, the passing of Delaware's House Bill 8 in October 2021 will require the state to establish maximum contaminant levels for PFAS in drinking water, with the Division of Public Health initially proposing limits of 14 ppt for PFOS and 21 ppt for PFOA.

The National Defense Authorization Act will see AFFF phase out from military use by 2024 and finance PFAS cleanup efforts on affected bases, including Dover AFB and New Castle ANGB. Concurrently, the Biden administration's Justice40 federal plan seeks to direct 40% of future environmental investments towards at-risk communities plagued by prevalent health hazards.

Most promising of all, the EPA has pledged to regulate PFAS federally by 2023 and recently reduced its health advisory for PFOA and PFOS from 70 ppt to a stringently lower 0.004 ppt and 0.02 ppt, respectively. Significantly, if these new advisories become enforceable standards, Delaware's House Bill 8 will require the state to adopt them if they're lower than state-mandated levels.

Jonathan Sharp is the Chief Financial Officer of Environmental Litigation Group PC, a law firm based in Birmingham, Alabama, that specializes in toxic exposure cases that assists individuals injured by toxic chemicals.

Comments / 19

Michele
4d ago

Our government has been taking advantage of our service men & women for years; including their families!! The bases should have the best of everything; clean water, housing, and schools!

Reply
9
up shit creek
4d ago

Let’s not forget Honolulu and a little community called Iroquois with contaminated water from fuel ,way to go navy

Reply
6
Related
Town Square LIVE News

Carney extends health emergency to protect hospital capacity

Not everyone is thrilled about Gov. John Carney’s decision to extend Delaware’s COVID-19 public health emergency for another 30 days. The order “aims to help protect capacity at our health care facilities and it enables the state to maintain eligibility for federal funding or assistance,” said Charlie Quimby, a spokesman for the governor’s office. Charlie Copeland, co-director of the Caesar ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Global case manufacturer moves from Maryland to Delaware

A company that designs and manufactures high-performance protective cases and racks used in industries ranging from broadcasting to defense has chosen Frankford as the new site for its United States operations. CP Cases USA, opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar company in the United Kingdom, will move from an 8,000-square-foot site in Bishopville, Maryland, to a 25,000-square-foot site ... Read More
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

COVID-19 cases spiking in Delaware, flu cases also rising

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Lots of people are sick in Delaware. The state is experiencing an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases and the flu is also on the rise. They said residents need to take more precautions and they're urging people at high-risk to wear masks in crowded indoor locations. Delaware is swamped with sick people COVID-19 spiking and there's an early surge of influenza. "Yeah, I think as a division we do have concerns anytime we see community levels rising," Emily Hanlin, with the Delaware Health Department, said. Hanlin is the lead epidemiologist with Delaware's health department. She says COVID-19 is especially high...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Missing New Jersey boaters en route to Florida found safe

CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- Two men who went missing last week on a sailboat traveling from New Jersey to Florida have been found safe, the United States Coast Guard said Tuesday night."Is this really happening?" Nina DiTomasso said. "Are we dreaming?"It was a call both Natalie and Nina DiTomasso will never forget.The Coast Guard said 76-year-old Joe DiTomasso and 64-year-old Kevin Hyde were found about 214 miles east of Delaware by the tanker vessel Silver Muna just after 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.According to the Coast Guard, the 30-foot Atrevida II sailboat they were in ran out of fuel and...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware GOP planning to reintroduce direct-to-consumer wine bill

Delaware is one of three states that does not allow direct-to-consumer wine shipping, and the Delaware GOP said they are planning to once again try to reverse that statistic. House Bill 210 would have allowed wineries to ship up to three 9-liter cases to a single home and 1,800 statewide each year.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Walgreens, CVS to pay Delaware $43.6M opioid settlement

Delaware stands to receive some $43.6 million from settlements with CVS and Walgreens over their roles in America’s opioid epidemic. In total, CVS will pay $5 billion and Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion, which will be distributed amongst states and municipalities involved in the litigation. The announcement comes just days after public health officials announced that Nov. 2022 was Delaware’s ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

State to hold virtual workshops on gas-powered vehicle ban

Delaware’s environmental protection agency will hold two virtual workshops this week on Gov. John Carney’s proposal to ban most gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. The meetings will be livestreamed Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. Carney announced in March that Delaware would adopt California’s zero-emission vehicle regulations, which require automakers to deliver an increasing number of zero-emission light-duty vehicles each year ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
virginiatraveltips.com

10 Beautiful Delaware Beaches (to Add to Your Bucket List!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you searching for the most beautiful Delaware beaches to visit this coming summer? We’ve got you covered!. From the most popular beaches in Delaware (such as Rehoboth...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware State Police: Make a plan instead of driving impaired

The Delaware State Police cautions motorists this holiday season to stay safe and not drive impaired by drugs or alcohol. Law enforcement across the state is cracking down on impaired driving. Speaking on a panel hosted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Superintendent Colonel Melissa Zelbey said making a...
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Rental assistance program to stop accepting applications

After dispersing $122 million in rental and utility assistance, the Delaware State Housing Authority will stop accepting applications in the new year to manage application volume, the agency announced Tuesday. “There is no guarantee when the program will resume accepting new applications,” the Housing Authority said in a news release. The program closure is necessary due to overwhelming demand, the ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Delaware Public Health Emergency Order Extended

WILMINGTON, Del.- The Public Health Emergency order in Delaware was extended again by Governor John Carney. Governor Carney on Friday formally extended the order to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “Let’s keep doing the things we know that work,” said...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Home repair issues add to difficulties keeping low-income owners, senior citizens in their homes

Substandard housing and repair costs have a clear link to housing affordability - and health - according to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Delaware. The Delaware Community Foundation funded the study on behalf of Habitat for Humanity in all three Delaware counties. New Castle County Habitat for Humanity CEO Kevin Smith said identifying and fixing a variety of repairs can help people of lower incomes as well as senior citizens stay in their homes and avoid having to find other, more costly housing or going to the rental market.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

Worst flu season in decades overcrowding emergency rooms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The worst flu season in a decade continues with even more people getting sick. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 13 million Americans have been infected with influenza since October.Other respiratory illnesses are also climbing, the CDC said.Hospitals are filling up and wait times in emergency departments are lasting hours. The "tripledemic" of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 is growing and health officials say the Christmas season could bring a flood of even more illnesses."We're seeing a lot of patients that are coming in with flu-like illnesses," Dr. Thomas Brabson, the chair...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Shore News Network

Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase

TRENTON, NJ – In his effort to outgreen the rest of the world, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wanted to mandate the replacement of all commercial and public heating systems from gas and oil to electric. That plan short-circuited this week after the NJDEP shelved the proposal. According to Senator Bucco, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) has shelved a controversial and expensive mandate proposed by Governor Murphy that would have mandated the electrification of large commercial boilers by 2025. “Governor Murphy’s plan to force the replacement of efficient, clean, and cost-effective gas boilers with electric versions short-circuited The post Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WBOC

Del. Reports New Monthly Record for Suspected Overdose Deaths

DELAWARE- According to the Division of Forensic Science, the number of suspected overdose deaths in November set a new monthly high at 43. This includes 21 people from New Castle County, 18 from Sussex County and four from Kent County. Healthcare facilities across the state are doing the best they...
KENT COUNTY, DE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy