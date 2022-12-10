Read full article on original website
Related
AP source: Mississippi State hiring DC Zach Arnett
Mississippi State is promoting defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to head coach to replace Mike Leach, who died suddenly of a heart condition earlier this week. Mississippi State was working to finalize a four-year contract with the 36-year-old Arnett, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because a deal had not yet been completed. ESPN first reported the move. Leach, 61, died Monday night at a Jackson, Mississippi, hospital after falling gravely ill on Sunday at his home. Arnett was put in charge of the team by Mississippi State officials in Leach’s absence. With the early signing period a week away and the transfer portal active, Mississippi State was motivated to move quickly to put a new coach in place. The Bulldogs also play Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl on Jan. 2.
Idaho8.com
Foreign college athletes chase endorsement money outside US
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Marta Suarez stepped in front of the white backdrop, rotated the basketball to put the logo forward and propped it against her hip. She looked into the camera and smiled, her head tilting slightly to the right. Flashes came in quick succession. Music streamed...
Idaho8.com
Study: WNBA still No. 1 in racial, gender hiring practices
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport has announced that the WNBA received an A for its overall racial and gender practices for 2022. That included an A+ for racial hiring and an A for gender hiring. Richard Lapchick, the director of the institute and primary author of the annual report, said the WNBA continues to lead the way with inclusive racial and gender hiring practices across all professional leagues. The report announced Wednesday marked the 18th consecutive year that the WNBA has received at least an A for its overall race, gender and combined grades.
Comments / 0