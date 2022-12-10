The Treat: Music journalist Danyel Smith on the Midnight Star album that should have been a bigger deal

Read full article on original website
Related
Ellen DeGeneres fans ‘heartbroken’ over Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ tragic final video with his wife before shock death at 40
FANS have shared their heartbreak over Stephen "tWitch" Boss' final video with his wife after his shocking death at age 40. The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ was found dead on Tuesday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. On Monday, Stephen, 40, shared his last Instagram post, a Reel alongside his...
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Emily Blunt's Story About Working With Tom Cruise On "Edge Of Tomorrow" Highlights An Important Problem In Hollywood
"I still sort of have this injury that's sustained from it."
Selena Gomez and Georgia politician Stacey Abrams join forces to produce female-focused music documentary Won't Be Silent... after Selena's own documentary
Selena Gomez and failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams are collaborating on a new project. The 30-year-old singer and actress — who recently scored her first-ever Golden Globes nomination — and the 49-year-old politician are teaming up to produce an upcoming music documentary for the streaming service Discovery+.
This L.A. actor was stunned when an El Compadre manager scolded him for kissing his date
Actor and comedian Drew Droege, who is gay, said a manager at the Echo Park restaurant El Compadre recently reprimanded him and his date for kissing.
19 Reactions To The Newly Released Trailer For "That '90s Show"
Some people are excited to return to Point Place, Wisconsin. Others are keeping their expectations low.
Comments / 0