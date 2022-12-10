ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Oak Cliff returns to defend its title after outlasting Argyle, 14-6

By Cody Thorn
 4 days ago

By Cody Thorn

CROWLEY - With the lead down to one, Dallas South Oak Cliff answered.

The Golden Bears marched down the field and scored the game-clinching touchdown late in the fourth quarter to beat Argyle, 14-6, Friday night in a Class 5A Division II semifinal game at Crowley ISD Stadium.

South Oak Cliff will look to defend its title when it plays Port Neches-Groves (13-2) for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Golden Bears (12-3) will carry a 12-game win streak into the finals.

“We had a target on our back the whole time,” South Oak Cliff quarterback William Little said. “We knew everybody's gonna be coming for us. We've tried to keep our heads from not getting too big, not worry about last year and move forward.”

The Golden Bears took a 7-0 lead on their first drive and never relinquished the lead. Jayvon Thomas’ 29-yard run capped the Bears’ first drive.

The 7-0 advantage stayed until the second half.

Argyle (14-1) took advantage of two interceptions to get on the board in the second half. Devon Owen had the first and Grant Mirabal had the second.

Carter Buxton kicked field goals to end both drives to pull the Eagles within one from 27 and 24 yards, respectively. The second drive saw Argyle get to the 2-yard line, but a false start penalty pushed them back.

South Oak Cliff responded with a 16-play drive where it ran the ball 14 times. A pass interference call aided the drive that ended on a 1-yard run by Danny Green with 2:53 left.

“The last drive was one of those championship drives where if it is a good drive you go to the next round, but if you lose, you go home,” Little said.

Argyle had a good start to the next drive.

Quarterback John Gailey hit Will Krzysiak for a 44-yard gain to the South Oak Cliff 41. The ball reached the 25, but a turnover on downs ended any comeback chance.

“I thought we did some really good things; we just couldn’t string enough together and get some points on the board,” Argyle coach Todd Rodgers said.

Comments / 6

David D. Finch
4d ago

This is phenoMENal! Most people think inner city coaches aren't capable of leading and coaching inner city student-athletes to state championships. Congratulations to Coach Wallace, the coaching staff, students, administration, teachers, and the community. Let's make it BACK TO BACK 5A DIVISION II STATE CHAMPIONS.

4
gameman007
4d ago

congratulations soc on your state title run to the final, this PNG team is real talented on both sides of the ball, they can run and sling that ball very well, I watched both teams play, soc will have to score often and early to keep pace with PNG, those young man are big and fast just like soc, may the best team win Friday night, GO SOC

