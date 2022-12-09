Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
Bittersweet & Fascinating History Behind Hartford Connecticut Statue
Many of us have personal experience or have loved ones who have had experience undergoing minor or major surgery where relief from pain was very much welcomed. This could have been from something as major as heart surgery or more commonly via oral surgery such as having wisdom teeth extracted.
Homecoming: National Guardsmen return to Connecticut from Africa
EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Just in time for the holidays, around 50 Connecticut Air National Guard members returned to East Granby on a charter flight. As the song says, there’s no place like home for the holidays, and home is where the 103rd Airlift Wing is, after a four-month deployment. “It was good. It […]
Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
Flying to new heights: Bradley announces non-stop flight to Jamaica
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Is a trip to Jamaica on your horizon? For the first time, Bradley International Airport will offer a non-stop flight from Connecticut to Jamaica. The service will commence with a flight to Montego Bay on December 15. The new destination is well-deserved, as Connecticut is home to one of the […]
Porch piracy ranks high in 2 Connecticut cities
Porch piracy ranks high in two Connecticut cities, with delivery thefts in New Haven and Hartford ranking forth worst in the entire country.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island man killed in Connecticut motorcycle crash
STONINGTON, Conn. (WLNE) — Connecticut State Police said a 55-year-old Rhode Island man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night. The single-motorcycle crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 95 north in Stonington. Police said George Werrbach, of Charlestown, was traveling northbound on I-95, when the car...
Masks recommended for some U.S. cities as ‘tripledemic’ surges, but is one coming to Connecticut?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale Medicine Dr. F. Perry Wilson said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance to wear masks indoors in communities is based upon burdens on the health care system, not COVID-19 cases. “That’s when they really turn up the restrictions, when they feel like the hospitals are getting […]
Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner
A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
Hartford, New Haven rank as 4th worst cities for stolen packages
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It happens time and time again. You see the delivery notification. You come home and check the front door. The package is nowhere to be found. But how often do “porch pirates” really strike? In Hartford and New Haven, it’s more frequent than elsewhere in the country, according to a ranking […]
Georgia fugitive arrested in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. — A man who is suspected of crimes involving children in Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. The U.S. Marshal Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force, Hartford Police Department, Connecticut State Police, and Bristol Police Department took Anthony Santiago into custody in Bristol. Santiago, of Douglasville, Georgia,...
ctexaminer.com
Nine Connecticut Retailers to Begin Recreational Sales of Marijuana on January 10
Nine of Connecticut’s existing medical marijuana retailers will be able to sell to recreational marijuana beginning Jan. 10, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection said on Friday. Affinity in New Haven, Bluepoint Wellness in Branford, Still River Wellness in Torrington, Fine Fettle stores in Newington, Stamford and WIllimantic, The...
Gas expected to drop below $3 in Connecticut
(WTNH) – Drivers may be getting an early gift this holiday season. Gas prices are falling across the country. The average price in Connecticut is $3.36. AAA says with low demand and the falling price of crude oil, you can save more at the pump. “It will be most likely under three dollars by the […]
Popular radio duo raise more than $100,000 in cash and toys for children in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A popular radio duo hosted their annual toy drive on Friday, raising $106,411 in cash and toys for local children’s charities. WPLR’s Chaz and AJ’s toy drive at Jordan’s Furniture in New Haven featured live music, local celebrities, and government officials. News 8’s Sarah Cody and Alyssa Taglia were among […]
darientimes.com
Bear hibernating in tree near West Hartford Center will not be moved, officials say
WEST HARTFORD — A bear that has chosen a residential town tree to slumber in will not be relocated, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. For the past six weeks, the bear has been residing in a hole in a tree that directly faces Martha Guidry's West Hartford backyard. And she's not worried about it.
Kinship adoption: Waterbury couple raising second family in their late 50s
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — “They have come such a long way,” said Sandra Santos, gazing at three children in her living room. Even though she is the mom of three grown children and a grandmom to eight, she has room in her heart for more parenting. When her niece couldn’t care for her baby, the […]
Explore An Abandoned Connecticut House Used In A 1971 Cult Horror Film
The name of the film is "Let's Scare Jessica To Death" and it is a cult horror film that was shot in locations in Middlesex County, Connecticut in 1971. We found a YouTube video of an exploration of the house that was featured in the film. This place is partially collapsed and the warning is very much appropriate.
Yale Daily News
Yale to help send high school seniors to HBCUs, one year after Salovey commitment
On Monday, University President Peter Salovey announced a fellowship dedicated to helping New Haven public high school students attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The announcement marks the first update to a commitment made by Salovey over a year ago at the Yale and Slavery conference promising to connect Yale and New Haven with HBCUs.
Georgia fugitive captured in Bristol on Monday
(WTNH) – A fugitive from Georgia was captured in Bristol on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshal Service announced that Anthony Santiago of Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. Santiago was wanted since August of 2022 for the charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody. When authorities captured […]
Connecticut man granted new trial in 1994 baby killing freed from prison
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man whose convictions were overturned in connection with a 1994 shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been freed from prison after nearly three decades. Adam Carmon, 50, walked out of a state courthouse in New Haven late Monday afternoon and hugged relatives, after a […]
Man Charged In South Windsor With Posting 'Intimate' Photos Of Woman Online, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been charged with posting intimate images of a woman online when he was told not to. New Haven County resident Robert Carbone, age 35, of Guilford, was arrested in Hartford County in South Windsor on Monday, Dec. 12. Carbone’s charge stems from a September investigation in...
