ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Homecoming: National Guardsmen return to Connecticut from Africa

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Just in time for the holidays, around 50 Connecticut Air National Guard members returned to East Granby on a charter flight. As the song says, there’s no place like home for the holidays, and home is where the 103rd Airlift Wing is, after a four-month deployment. “It was good. It […]
EAST GRANBY, CT
WTNH

Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Flying to new heights: Bradley announces non-stop flight to Jamaica

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Is a trip to Jamaica on your horizon? For the first time, Bradley International Airport will offer a non-stop flight from Connecticut to Jamaica. The service will commence with a flight to Montego Bay on December 15. The new destination is well-deserved, as Connecticut is home to one of the […]
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
ABC6.com

Rhode Island man killed in Connecticut motorcycle crash

STONINGTON, Conn. (WLNE) — Connecticut State Police said a 55-year-old Rhode Island man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night. The single-motorcycle crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 95 north in Stonington. Police said George Werrbach, of Charlestown, was traveling northbound on I-95, when the car...
STONINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner

A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford, New Haven rank as 4th worst cities for stolen packages

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It happens time and time again. You see the delivery notification. You come home and check the front door. The package is nowhere to be found. But how often do “porch pirates” really strike? In Hartford and New Haven, it’s more frequent than elsewhere in the country, according to a ranking […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Georgia fugitive arrested in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. — A man who is suspected of crimes involving children in Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. The U.S. Marshal Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force, Hartford Police Department, Connecticut State Police, and Bristol Police Department took Anthony Santiago into custody in Bristol. Santiago, of Douglasville, Georgia,...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Gas expected to drop below $3 in Connecticut

(WTNH) – Drivers may be getting an early gift this holiday season. Gas prices are falling across the country. The average price in Connecticut is $3.36. AAA says with low demand and the falling price of crude oil, you can save more at the pump. “It will be most likely under three dollars by the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

Yale to help send high school seniors to HBCUs, one year after Salovey commitment

On Monday, University President Peter Salovey announced a fellowship dedicated to helping New Haven public high school students attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The announcement marks the first update to a commitment made by Salovey over a year ago at the Yale and Slavery conference promising to connect Yale and New Haven with HBCUs.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Georgia fugitive captured in Bristol on Monday

(WTNH) – A fugitive from Georgia was captured in Bristol on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshal Service announced that Anthony Santiago of Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. Santiago was wanted since August of 2022 for the charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody. When authorities captured […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Connecticut man granted new trial in 1994 baby killing freed from prison

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man whose convictions were overturned in connection with a 1994 shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been freed from prison after nearly three decades. Adam Carmon, 50, walked out of a state courthouse in New Haven late Monday afternoon and hugged relatives, after a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy