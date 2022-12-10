Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Mbappe, France advance to World Cup final, beat Morocco 2-0
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — France and Kylian Mbappé are headed back to the World Cup final for a much-anticipated matchup with Lionel Messi after ending Morocco’s historic run at soccer’s biggest tournament. France beat Africa’s first ever semifinalist 2-0 Wednesday, with Mbappé playing a part...
Citrus County Chronicle
Álvarez surges, scores, carries Argentina to World Cup final
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — With surging runs and a striker’s instinct, Julián Álvarez carried Argentina into another World Cup final. Lionel Messi and the 22-year-old Álvarez were a pair of 5-feet-6 (1.70-meter) predators in a partnership that put to rest any hopes Croatia had of reaching back-to-back finals.
French crowds celebrate World Cup victory against Morocco
PARIS (AP) — Crowds in Paris and other French cities erupted in shouts of joy as France advanced to the World Cup final Wednesday, while disappointed Morocco fans mingled with the exuberant supporters of the winning team. Football fans streamed to the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, shooting off firecrackers and red flares, to an unending chorus of honking cars. Riot police vans lined the broad thoroughfare and the base of the imposing Arc de Triomphe, and white-helmeted officers roamed the crowd. On the famous avenue, many were brandishing French flags and singing “we are in the final.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Messi evokes Maradona comparisons on road to World Cup final
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The blue-and-white wall of Argentina fans launched into another rendition of their World Cup anthem as fulltime approached at Lusail Stadium. “Maradona,” they sang, “is cheering Lionel on” from heaven.
Citrus County Chronicle
Mbappe attends to fan ahead of World Cup semifinal match
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappe attended to a fan who was apparently struck by a stray practice ball ahead of the World Cup semifinal match between France and Morocco on Wednesday. Mbappe was seen checking on the welfare of the France supporter, who appeared to be dazed,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Morocco World Cup wins stir mixed feelings in Western Sahara
LAAYOUNE, Western Sahara (AP) — After the final whistle of every match Morocco won in its history-making World Cup run, crowds poured out of homes and cafes in the biggest city of Western Sahara, celebrating for hours. The revelers included some Sahrawi people, members of an ethnic group that...
Comments / 0