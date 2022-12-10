A queer camp counselor was fired from their job. So, they started their own camp

A woman's name has been found scrawled across the pages of a 1,200-year-old holy manuscript, providing new information on the role women played in mediaeval book culture. The discovery was uncovered by University of Leicester historian Jessica Hodgkinson while she was studying an eighth-century text. Hodgkinson and colleagues discovered the word "Eadburg" 15 times throughout the pages of the MS Selden Supra 30, a Latin translation of the Acts of the Apostles, using specialised 3-D photography and digital imaging techniques. They also discovered a number of enigmatic, human-like figures scrawled all over the paper. One figure has hands and arms, while two others appear to have mouths, eyes, and noses, according to smithsonianmag .

"These are not random doodles,” Hodgkinson tells BBC News’ Dan Martin. “They are deliberate interactions with the text.” The meaning of the name and the markings is unknown to researchers. However, they imply that the work was being read and discussed. Readers have occasionally doodled and signed their names on the pages of books they have owned or studied throughout history. At a time when relatively few women could read and write, the name Eadburg may therefore indicate that someone by that name either owned or read the text.

Nine ladies with the name Eadburg who lived in England between the seventh and tenth centuries were discovered by scholars trying to identify the Eadburg. Given that one particular Eadburg—the abbess of Minster-in-Thanet—likely had access to religious literature, they speculate that the name may allude to an abbess who lived in Kent around the eighth century. According to an editorial in the Guardian , this Eadburg taught Leoba, the abbess of Bischofsheim, how to read. “Nunneries closed women off from the world, yet paradoxically gave them the possibility of independent intellectual lives,” as per the Guardian . “The presence of Eadburg’s name in the Acts of the Apostles brings those lives a little closer to the light.”

This hypothesis also fits with what has been discovered by experts regarding the manuscript's historical settings. They speculate that the text was written in Kent by an unidentified author between the years 700 and 750, and that it was afterwards moved to the St. Augustine's monastery in nearby Canterbury. Hodgkinson claims that with more investigation, she hopes to identify Eadburg and discover more about her. In a statement from the University of Leicester , Hodgkinson remarked that it is probable that Eadburg inserted her name herself to MS Selden Supra 30's margins. If true, she left a physical record of her presence that has endured for hundreds of yHodgkinson tellsears by leaving her mark in a book she interacted with and that had significance for her.

Using a technique called photometric stereo process, the researchers were able to examine 2-D photos for 3-D data, such as the height of the paper's surface. According to the University of Leicester, the MS Selden Supra 30 technique revealed markings that were 15 to 20 microns deep, or "less than a fifth of the width of a human hair". Researchers concluded as a result of shortage of ink, the inscriptions most likely employed a drypoint knife or a stylus. However, Hodgkinson says that, The discovery is an example of the "human urge to leave a mark of your presence on anything that is meaningful to you or is a record of where you've been." She concluded by adding that, “We don’t know all that much about Eadburg, but now, because of this amazing technology, we’ve seen her name, we know she was there,” she adds. “She’s here, in this book—and it speaks across the centuries.”

South Koreans will soon be able to call themselves a year or two younger. Thanks to the new method of calculating ages according to international standards. They are scrapping the traditional method of counting ages. On Thursday, the South Korean parliament voted to scrap the country's current "Korean Age" system, as reported by PEOPLE . From June 2023, Korean will be calculating their age on their birthdate.

Currently, Koreans are one year old at birth, and add one year to the number every January 1. So a baby born on New Year's Eve becomes two years as soon as the next year starts. Also, there is a different system to calculate the age of men who enter national service and the legal age to drink and smoke, according to The Guardian. In that system, the age is calculated from zero at birth and a year is added on New Year's Day. So, because of this when next year the rule changes Koreans would be one or two years younger.

This traditional Korean method of calculation age was also prevalent in other countries like China and Japan, which also shifted to the newer international system. However, the medical and legal documents in South Korea have always used the international method since the 1960s. But from now on, all official documents will also follow the suit. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol had promised to move to the International method to calculate age as part of his election campaign. Presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said the new age system "follows the global standard and puts an end to unnecessary social and economic confusions." Yoo Sang-bum, a member of the ruling People Power Party, told parliament that the change is to end the confusion caused by calculating ages in different methods. "The revision is aimed at reducing unnecessary socioeconomic costs because legal and social disputes, as well as confusion, persist due to the different ways of calculating age.”

Lee Wan-kyu, South Korean minister of government legislation, said lowering peoples' ages will possibly lead to good results. He said, "People finding their age one or two years younger will create a positive social impact." In the past, the traditional approach had led to criticism from politicians claiming that this method has left South Korea behind the times, whereas otherwise the country is seen as an Asian economy with global technological and cultural powers. Jeong Da-eun, a 29-year-old office worker, accepts the change that is happening. “I remember foreigners looking at me with puzzlement because it took me so long to come back with an answer,” she said. “Who wouldn’t welcome getting a year or two younger?”

Though it's unclear where these systems originated one theory is that turning one year old at birth is done by taking into account the time that one spends in the womb. The theory behind adding one year on January 1 is even more complicated. Some experts say that ancient Koreans placed their year of birth within the Chinese 60-year calendar cycle, as there were no calendars, they just added one more year on the first day of the lunar calendar.



When thinking of potential career paths, most people typically think about the most popular choices: doctor, engineer, teacher, lawyer, police officer, etc. However, the thought of going down the beaten path can be extremely off-putting for some who'd rather march to the sound of their own drum. Fortunately, there are plenty of high-paying, interesting, and seemingly bizarre jobs that don't involve much—or any—boring office time. Sounds too good to be true? That's what I thought until I came across a couple of viral Reddit threads where netizens revealed the jobs they've had that most people don't know are real.

Here are 20 of the most interesting answers:

"I'm a prop shopper for a popular tv show. Basically, I show up to work, the designer will tell me that the show needs a specific prop for the taping and it's my job to go buy or rent it. It's a fun job because they ask you to get ridiculous stuff sometimes and it's a challenge to find it." — 77Columbus

"Not recently but a few years ago my job was to timestamp Netflix videos for the 'Skip Intro' button. It was the single best job ever until they stopped allowing remote work for what I was doing. I would wake up, log in to a special page and have a list of videos/series, etc to timestamp. I was paid for 8 hours of work a day when most days I could breeze through my daily workload in 2-3 hours.

For about a year I was free to do whatever the hell I wanted, just wake up do a few hours' work, then be done. Then they introduced this feature called 'Work Ahead.' Basically, I could do 2 days of work in about 5-6 sometimes 7 hours, and have the next day off and still get paid. S**t was gravy and the best job ever. On the plus side when I was let go, my account, [which] I still use, is fully upgraded and I don't have a payment due until December 31st, 3000 lol. I'll be leaving my Netflix account to my kids and their kids." — TexasCplL

Image Source: Reddit/ manifoldmandala

"I work as a stand-in bridesmaid. Basically, if a bridesmaid decides not to arrive at a wedding you can hire a stand-in bridesmaid. Stand-in bridesmaids do everything a normal bridesmaid does except you pay them and they usually do it better since it's their job. It's a lot of fun going to a wedding as a stand-in bridesmaid, even if I don’t know anyone there. A wedding I attended had an open bar and the real bridesmaid bailed LAST SECOND. The people there were really great, and the bride just told everyone that I was the one who encouraged her to start dating her (now) husband. Me and the bride ended up actually becoming great friends and we are still in contact to this day." — Vivian-Valerie

Image Source: Reddit/ aziraphale60

Image Source: Reddit/ musicman702

"I get paid to be a living mannequin. No, not a model that poses in pictures, gets her make-up done, and gets put in magazines. I'm a completely different type of model. I work behind the scenes, in the warehouse- designers for huge chain stores will use my frame to show off their looks to the CEO of the company who approves or rejects the looks. Clothing on a mannequin looks totally different on a real person." — julieannluna

Image Source: Reddit/ Wellbetr

"When certain, highly expensive pieces of jewelry are sold to buyers in different countries (say a $300,000 watch, for example), often times the company selling the watch will send someone to wear it on the plane over to said buyer country since to import it would cost them a lot in taxes, but to pay for someone to wear it as their own watch costs significantly less." — speakingofsegues

Image Source: Reddit/ ygra

Image Source: Reddit/ pjokinen

"Trucking companies employ people whose job it is to recover abandoned trucks and cargo. Apparently, truckers will just be like 'f**k it' and leave their trucks and trailers on the side of a road. These companies pay pretty well and you are on call 24/7. But they fly you all over the country to retrieve their stuff and pay well. Sounds kinda neat really." — Smitesfan

"Car sitter. Finding a park is hard and parking lots are expensive. So you hire guys to sit in your illegally parked car and drive away when the cops/metermaids come around." — nixalo

Image Source: Reddit/ GIDAMIEN

Bryce Dershem was barely a minute into his valedictorian speech at his New Jersey high school graduation ceremony on June 17 when his microphone was cut off. He had just told the audience how he'd felt after coming out as queer in his freshman year. "After I came out as queer freshman year, I felt so alone. I didn't know who to turn to," the 18-year-old said just as the principal, Robert M Tull, walked to the back of the stage and appeared to unplug some cords. A video of the ceremony then shows Tull get on stage, remove the microphone from its stand, and walk away with a paper copy of Dershem's speech.

"The principal, Dr. Tull, came up to the stage and he grabbed the paper that I brought and crumpled it in front of me in his hand," the teen told NBC10 Philadelphia . "And then he pointed to the speech he had written for me, effectively, and told me I was to say that and nothing else." Speaking to The Washington Post , Dershem recalled the thoughts racing through his head at the moment. "I don't know why just a reference to who I was warranted being cut off," he said. "I was on the verge of tears; I didn't know what to do."

Although a replacement microphone was immediately brought to Dershem, he revealed in an interview with The New York Times that he was momentarily frozen to the spot. Then, he heard his classmates at Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees Township, N.J., cheering for him to continue his speech. "As it was happening, passion was surging through my veins that, yes, I need to give this speech," he said, "because this is the exact kind of stigma that I want to fight against." And so Dershem picked up right where he left off; calmly and elegantly reciting the speech he'd worked on for a month from memory.

"As I was saying," Dershem started again, with the crowd cheering him on, "we brand high school as four years of self-discovery but few of us even know where to begin. After I came out as queer freshman year, I felt so alone. I didn't know who to turn to for support, for guidance, for a hug. Every day at school I outwardly smiled, while inwardly questioning how we were supposed to link the different facets of our identities. Brother, sister, queen, queer lover, human being. Even though my family my friends and so many amazing Eastern faculty believed in me, I needed to accept the unapologetic version of myself, for myself. We all do. But before we can even start down this road of self-discovery, we got to make sure we are doing okay and can handle the drive — especially when it comes to mental health."

The teen went on to tell the audience about how the pandemic — which forced him to take remote classes until May — exacerbated his own mental health struggles. "Beginning September of senior year, I spent six months in treatment for anorexia. For so long, I tried to bend and break and shrink to society's expectations," he said in the speech. "You are not alone in your fight. With the belief of those around you, you never have to suffer in silence. If you have struggled or will struggle, I believe you. And I hope you will believe others, too. From a formerly suicidal, formerly anorexic queer—the list goes on for me and for all of us—believe me that one person's belief can save a life."

"Part of our identity, our year, our struggle is 2021. We're still here though. We adapted to something we never thought possible. You are fighters. You are survivors," Dershem told his classmates. "If I leave you with anything today, let it be belief. Believe one another. Believe in the reality of mental illness. Believe regardless of stereotypes and stigma. Believe in yourself, class of 2021. Each and every one of you is enough. Each and every one of you can and will change this world," the teen concluded. Dershem revealed that school administrators' efforts to "censor" his speech began in the week leading up to graduation when the principal asked him to rewrite the speech multiple times.

"They start saying things like, 'This speech is not my therapy session,'" he said. "I did feel censored. I felt as though they were trying to regulate the message I was going to say and take away the parts of my identity that I’m really proud of." However, Robert Cloutier — the superintendent of the Eastern Camden County Regional School District — told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the district had not asked any students to remove mentions of "their personal identity" from their speeches.

Dershem suspects the principal was trying to pretend his interruption was caused by was technical difficulties. He said the school also had an issue with his graduation attire, asking him to remove the pride flag he'd draped over his graduation gown. He didn't comply. Dershem revealed that he was later approached by a teacher at his school who lost her son to suicide during the pandemic. "She hugged me and she said that her son had passed away due to suicide over quarantine and my speech had just meant so much to her, and she really wished he had gotten to hear it, too," he said. "I thought, 'This is the one person — this is the one person that I made feel less alone in that audience.' That was everything for me."

Teenager Juliane Koepcke's life changed forever on December 24, 1971. It was Christmas eve and she was on a flight home to Germany. The Lockheed L-188 Electra was flying at more than 20,000 feet when it was struck by lightning, breaking apart partially, and it fell into the Amazon rainforest below. Its lone survivor's recovery journey is very extraordinary. According to ABC , Juliane Koepcke, 17, was strapped into a plane wreck that was falling wildly toward Earth when she caught a short view of the ground 3,000 meters below her. As she descended toward the trees in the deep Peruvian rainforest at a 45 m/s rate, she observed that they resembled broccoli heads.

The aircraft Juliane was riding in had been destroyed by a violent thunderstorm, and when it dropped, the row of seats to which Juliane was still fastened whirled through the air. Thinking that strange vision of the lush Amazon trees might be her last, she passed out. Then, though, Juliane awoke. She was now above the canopy of the jungle. On Christmas Day 1971, Juliane managed to survive a 3-kilometre fall to Earth with only minor injuries while wearing a ripped sleeveless minidress and one sandal. In a forest filled with poisonous snakes, mosquitoes, and spiders, she had crash-landed in Peru. The tough young woman, who is the daughter of two eminent zoologists, would have to fend for herself if she wanted to return to civilization.

In order to spend Christmas with her father in Panguana, Juliane and Maria purchased tickets in 1971. While Juliane was eager to attend her Year 12 dance and graduation ceremony, her mother wanted to arrive early. The only alternative available to them was to board LANSA Flight 508, a turboprop aeroplane with a 99-person capacity, on Christmas Eve. Juliane's Dad was aware of the dreadful reputation of the Lockheed L-188 Electra aircraft and advised them to take a different path, but Juliane and Maria opted to purchase their tickets because Christmas was approaching. Initially, everything seemed okay but before they were supposed to land, the sky suddenly grew black.

Juliane described seeing a massive white light flare over the wing of the aircraft that appeared to send it into a nosedive. Then, both the thunderous roar of the engine and the screams of the other passengers seemed to stop. The New York Times quoted Juliane as saying earlier this year, "The next thing I knew, I was no longer inside the cabin." Juliane plunged completely alone into the center of the Amazon, likely the only person in her row to be wearing a seat belt. "I was outside, in the open air. I hadn't left the plane; the plane had left me." Despite still suffering severe wounds, Koepcke was able to stay alive in the jungle by himself for more than a week. Locals ultimately located her by following a stream to an encampment, where they were able to treat her before taking her back to civilization. Her extraordinary life later inspired books and movies.

She finally went on to become a mammalogist, and today goes as Juliane Diller. In the meanwhile, LANSA flight 508 is now recognized by Guinness World Records as the deadliest aircraft accident resulting from an in-flight lightning strike. At the time of the Christmas Eve crash in 1971, LANSA's fleet consisted of just one airplane. As a result, the accident caused it to lose all of its planes, rendering it temporarily unable to function. In any case, given its history of poor safety, this was the tipping point, and shortly after, its operating certificate was canceled. Its brief but turbulent history of it came to an end as a result.

New York City is pretty expensive to live in with rent rates skyrocketing and inflation on the rise. In these distressing times, a comedian conducted an experiment to see how long would $100 in the biggest city in the world. Frankie Hoy has gone famous on TikTok in recent weeks, amassing over 100,000 followers as he films a financial experiment in which he attempts to stretch $100 as far as possible, per NBC News .

He documents his everyday spending and saving money in each video. This includes showing viewers how he brews handmade coffee from the van in which he lives. Other times, he talks about where he got a cheap slice of pizza. In several recordings, he chronicles the free meals he receives from his catering employment. The goal is to be open about where he spends money and where he can save money. He concludes each video by revealing his remaining total. In a few cases, he has even mentioned days when he spent no money at all.

Image Source: TikTok/Frankie Hoy

Hoy debuted his first video in the series on November 4th, when he purchased a $4.34 coffee and a $3.36 gallon of water. Thousands of people soon began following his adventure. He said, "When I was getting 50,000 [views] I got anxious. I was like: ‘Oh, my God. I don’t know any of these people.' And then it became hundreds of thousands, and I got anxious again." He added that it has "been a roller coaster of being anxious and then not being anxious," however, most of the responses from people have been positive.

Image Source: TikTok/Frankie Hoy

According to Hoy, the experiment had two favorable results. He has gotten more financially smart, and his TikTok viewership has expanded. Some of his videos have received over a million views. As he is a standup comedian, it also allows him to promote his work to a wider audience. Hoy was at an open mic comedy gig when one of his videos went viral for the first time. Until he opened TikTok, he had no clue why his phone was pinging so often. He saw some comments saying, "I'm invested" and he wondered what was it all about.

After opening the application, he realized that it was his video. He also added that as a result of the experiment, he has stopped consuming alcohol, which has helped him save money. He's also learned to control some of his late-night cravings, such as ordering an entire pizza. Instead, he attempts to make more informed decisions, such as ordering from Too Good To Go, an app that assists restaurants in selling surplus food to customers at reduced pricing.

He said, "I'm really happy I got people interested in following and people to see my stand-up, but I really enjoyed the vlogging part of it." It's also been exciting to witness such passion from his fans, according to Hoy. Some have taken to his catchphrases, such as his old-fashioned method of pronouncing "New York City" or his extended way of saying "dee-lish-ous." Moreover, several people have been inspired by his experiment and are making videos trying to stretch $100 as long as possible.

His latest video of day 27 of his experiment where he just spent $1 during the whole day. A TikTok user commented, "This has become my favorite series, and I’ve started making my own coffee at work for free." Another added, "The way he says New York City makes me feel like I’m going to be okay today."

In 2007, Shira Berkowitz was hired as a counselor at an overnight summer camp in Minnesota. However, the queer program director, then aged 22, shortly received a message. It read, "Please do not come back to camp." Allegedly, parents "voiced concerns" about their gender and sexuality. Additionally, Berkowitz would face inappropriate comments from their fellow staff members. Rather than just quitting, the determined camp counselor decided to open their own nondenominational camp that caters specifically to the LGBTQ+ community. Camp Indigo Point, a one-week program for LGBTQ+ kids and counselors, is scheduled to begin its inaugural session on June 12, The Washington Post reports.

"[Camp staff members] would say inappropriate things about my sexuality," Berkowitz shared in an interview with the news outlet. "And question whether it was right that I would be in the same cabin of same-sex kids." The incident was profoundly upsetting for them. However, they eventually gave camp another go as they had grown up attending and appreciating Jewish summer camps. They went on to work at another Jewish overnight program in Rocky Mount, Minnesota. They described the camp as "a very accepting place to be, but it was also very isolating to be one of the only queer people at camp."

This inspired Berkowitz to launch their own camp, now known as Camp Indigo Point. As there are other camps specifically for queer children, they were not sure about how many sign-ups they would receive. They would have been pleased with just a handful. Nonetheless, in just a few weeks, 95 spots filled up with campers ranging from the second grade to the eleventh, hailing from more than 25 states—including Alaska. Furthermore, the 29 camp staff roles have been filled, and there are approximately 55 prospective campers currently on a waiting list.

Berkowitz explained, "We had no idea the real need that was out there for this camp." They are organizing the camp in partnership with Dan Grabel, the director and owner of Camp Manitowa in Benton, Illinois. He had the idea to host a program for LGBTQ+ kids on his property after he saw a need for the program. Daniel Bogard, a St. Louis rabbi and advocate, is also involved in the project. "We were hopeful that we were going to get 20 kids," Bogard stated. "[But as registrations poured in, I quickly recognized] there is such a demand." Grabel added, "How much this has really taken off put into sharp focus the need for this type of program. We are counting down the days."

The activities will remain similar to those at other traditional overnight camps and include swimming, kayaking, tree climbing, ziplining, horseback riding, archery, land sports, and arts and crafts. The week-long session is priced at $575 and full scholarships are available. Scholarships were made possible by almost $12,000 in donations from community leaders, rabbis and local families. Roy Mills, one of the first parents to sign his child up for Camp Indigo Point, said, "I thought it was pretty amazing that they saw the need, and they went for it. I think they are doing a major service for kids that are unable to really find a community."

When dance and singer Jason Derulo penned " Get Ugly" in 2015, little did he think queer teens would be using it to come out to their friends and family. The track had shot up the charts at the time of its release and became a go-to tune at bar mitzvahs and dorm parties. Coming out to your loved ones can be nerve-wracking and that makes it harder to form coherent sentences as you prepare to have that life-altering conversation. Teens are now using the lyrics from Derulo's "Get Ugly"— This girl straight and this girl not— to do the heavy lifting for them as they come out of the closet.

Teens often bop to tracks on TikTok, and to many of them in the video, it just felt like another TikTok dance video. They record themselves dancing to the song, pointing to their friend/loved one when the lyrics go "this girl straight" and then back at themselves when the lyrics go "this girl not." This is followed by confused reactions of their loved ones followed by overwhelming love and acceptance, and it's a tonic for the soul. What makes these videos beautiful is the split-second during which they realize what's going on.

Coming out using Derulo's song has become a trend, enabling more people to come out to their friends and family. The video predominantly features teenagers as they are familiar with the song, which makes it easier for them to grasp what was going on. In one video, a woman's mother is dancing with her daughter but doesn't really get the lyrics and misses out on her daughter coming out. One affirming parent responds with 'duh.' One of the best videos is when two friends use the song to come out to each other at the same time and are confused for a bit before embracing each other. Some of the videos feature sisters and they just warm your heart.

Here are some of the best reactions we came across:

You can watch compilations of these coming out videos here:

Kids often surprise parents with their unfiltered thoughts and take on the world. Has your child ever said something that sent a chill down your spine? One woman shared one instance of her kid recalling losing her husband from her previous birth and it spooked her. This led to many other parents sharing similar stories of kids saying weird spooky things. It all started when Lilah Sturges tweeted , "What’s the eeriest thing a child has ever said to you? When my daughter was around 4-5, she calmly insisted that she had once been married to a man named Brad Huffington. When we asked what had happened to him she replied with a note of sadness, “He was lost at sea.”

Her daughter has since grown up and is 21 now. "I mentioned this tweet to my daughter and she reminded me that Brad lost a leg while serving in the Navy prior to his demise and that they had five kids together," she added. While some found the tweets amusing, those with an inclination to believe in the supernatural were spooked. Many responded with eerie things their kids said and here are 20 of them that spooked us:

As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, artist Amee Wilson recognized that there was definite room for improvement when talking about queer representation. Wanting to bridge the gap a bit herself, Wilson took it upon herself to turn queer stereotypes into funny and relatable illustrations that now have the internet's heart. Speaking to Bored Panda about how her Instagram page Queer Chameleon came to be, the artist explained that she was inspired to make a series about queer identity and sexuality after she got a lot of attention for a comic about a chameleon turning the colors of the pride flag.

While mostly based on her own experiences of coming out, Wilson's Queer Chameleon comics also tackle other well-known stereotypes and inside jokes. "It was kind of intended to take back some of the things people say to us and turn them into something wholesome or funny," she said. "We have a lot more understanding now about different identities but there's still a big gap in seeing them shown anywhere."

"I am still quite blown away, it's amazing! But it's also quite humbling, I have a lot to learn too (I can only really talk directly about my own perspective) so it's been great when people comment and talk amongst themselves to help us educate each other," Wilson said of the positive response to her comics. "It's just a hobby for fun that I've had over the years! I used to do a lot of sketching but used to be obsessed with using biros! I've always drawn cartoons - I'm actually terrible at most other forms of art. Don't let me near a paintbrush!"

"Once I've come up with the concept. Picking the idea is the hardest part (and the bit I worry about the most!) so once I get to the line work it's more fun as it's seeing it come to life," she explained. Wilson revealed that the most challenging part about creating chameleon comics is accurately capturing the experiences of the multifaceted community. "I only have one perspective that is uniquely mine - but I want to still try and represent as many others as I can," she said. "So I am trying to find collaborators and make sure I don't misrepresent anyone else's experience!"

Here are some of our favorite Queer Chameleon posts:

Image Source: Instagram/ queeeerchameleon

Image Source: Instagram/ queeeerchameleon

Image Source: Instagram/ queeeerchameleon

