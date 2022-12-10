Purple Reign: Laverne goes back-to-back in Class B

By Glen Brockenbush

ALVA – It’s never easy to win a state championship, let alone two in a row.

Yet, Laverne was making it look simple through one half of the Class B state championship on Friday night.

In the second half, the Tigers had to endure an injury to their star player as well as a 50-minute weather delay, but were still able to finish off the Seiling Wildcats to win back-to-back state titles with a 36-28 win at Ranger Stadium in Alva.

The game was only one play old when lightning delayed the game for 30 minutes. And even once it looked like the Tigers had the game in hand, up 36-20 with 52 seconds remaining, there was another weather delay, this one lasting nearly an hour.

But after surrendering a late touchdown and recovering an onside kick, Laverne was state champion for the fifth time, all since 2012.

Earlier in the season, Seiling had handed Laverne its only loss. It was certainly not lost on the Tigers, who scored the first touchdown of the night when quarterback Felix Teal scooted into the end zone from 5 yards out. Wyatt Tillery’s two-point conversion run made it 8-0.

Meanwhile, Seiling struggled to score points for much of the night.

Despite a productive night from Wildcat quarterback Kaden Manuel - 354 yards of total offense - the offense looked sloppy at times, with multiple snaps either needing to be snatched out of the air by Manuel or going over his head completely.

Laverne furthered its lead on a 31-yard score by Teal.

In the second quarter, the Tigers took over at their own 16-yard line. Runs of 23 yards by Tillery and 47 by Teal set Laverne up in the red zone, and Teal capped a three-play, 84-yard drive with his third touchdown of the quarter, giving Laverne a 22-0 halftime advantage.

By the end of the first half, Teal had 152 yards rushing and was 4-of-4 for 87 yards passing.

“I don’t have strong enough adjectives to describe how good that kid is,” Laverne head coach Matt Cox said of his sophomore star.

In the beginning of the second half, though, Laverne got stopped on fourth down near midfield, giving Seiling the ball back in favorable field position. Under pressure, Manuel heaved a pass up into the air that Cody Pester caught and took the rest of the way for a 52-yard touchdown.

Still, Laverne appeared to be in control, especially with Teal’s shiftiness giving the Wildcats problems. But with about five minutes left in the third, all of the purple-clad players, coaches and fans held their breath as Teal took a hard hit on a pass attempt.

He lay on the ground for about a minute before limping off the field with assistance. The coaches let him make the decision, and for Teal, it wasn’t especially hard.

“They asked me if I was good, and I said, ‘Yeah, I’ve got to do it,’” Teal said. “I tried to play as much as I could on it.

"It was definitely hurting a lot, but I just had to push through it, because I knew (my teammates) would do the same for me.”

And indeed, Teal’s teammates made plays even when he wasn’t 100 percent.

On Seiling’s next possession after the injury, another high snap went off the hands of Manuel and running back Yovany Duarte, and into the hands of Tillery, who scooted 10 yards into the end zone on a de facto interception for a touchdown.

A few minutes later, Tillery punched the ball out of the hands of Pester, where Marcos De La Torre picked the ball up and took it 31 yards for a second defensive touchdown, pushing Laverne’s lead out to 36-6.

“The defense was nails early and then they made the two big plays to score,” Cox said. “That’s the difference in the game, for sure.”

Laverne appeared to have the game wrapped up, but the Wildcats didn’t quit. Manuel had two rushing touchdowns to make it 36-20.

And with 52 seconds left, another series of lightning strikes near Alva delayed the game. Sequestered in the locker room, the Tigers were itching to get back out on the field, but the mood quickly became less tense.

“It was nerve-wracking at first,” Laverne senior Emilio Juarez said. “And about 10 minutes in, we just started dancing and playing music.”

Once the delay finished, the Wildcats scored a late touchdown, but the comeback attempt was too little, too late.

Teal finished with 192 rushing yards and 82 passing yards. Juarez had 12 tackles as well.

For Seiling, Manuel had 131 rushing yards, as well as 18 tackles on defense. Pester had 185 receiving yards.