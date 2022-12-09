Read full article on original website
William Godfrey
MILLPORT, Ala. — William Godfrey, 62, died Dec. 10, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. No services will be held at this time. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Godfrey was born Dec. 23, 1959, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to the late William H. Godfrey...
Tony Tharp
DAPHNE, Ala. — Tony Tharp, 66, died Dec. 11, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
Elveria Orr
WEST POINT — Elveria Orr, 82, died Dec. 3, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Pleasant Plain M.B. Church, with the Rev. Tyrone Orr officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Grove McCondy Cemetery in Prairie. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Prep roundup: West Point girls basketball dominates Calhoun City
CALHOUN CITY — West Point girls basketball defeated Calhoun City, 57-39, on the road on Tuesday night. The Green Wave (9-4) were led by Dukiana Jones, who had a game-high 17 points, one of two West Point players to finish in double digits in scoring. Malajae Robinson was the other, scoring 11 points in the win.
Starkville, MSU mourn Mike Leach
Mississippi State University head football coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson from heart complications. The 61-year-old was hospitalized Sunday. As news broke Tuesday of the beloved coach’s death, memorials, big and small, began popping up all over Starkville. You...
Former Mississippi State lineman Reed Buys transferring to South Alabama
Former Mississippi State offensive lineman Reed Buys has committed to South Alabama as a Division I transfer, he announced on Monday. Buys (6-foot-4, 300 pounds) played in two games the last three seasons for the Bulldogs. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining, and committed after visiting Mobile over the weekend.
Unbeaten No. 17 Mississippi St. looks to beat down Jackson St.
No. 17 Mississippi State will try to continue its best start in nearly two decades when it faces visiting Jackson
Breaking: Mike Leach's Reason For Hospitalization Revealed
Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach suffered a major heart attack on Sunday. The longtime college football head coach suffered a heart attack on Sunday and went several minutes without oxygen, according to a report on Monday afternoon. Leach was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday, where he's remained...
Mississippi State's Mike Leach listed in Critical Condition
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hospitalized in critical condition Monday, the day after what the university called “a personal health issue” at his home in Starkville forced him to be airlifted to a medical facility in Jackson. Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in Critical …. Mississippi...
Things To Know Monday, December 12
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Mississippi State’s head football coach, Mike Leach, is being hospitalized at...
Auburn's Pitch to Flip Ole Miss QB Commitment Missing Key Element
The preparation for the 2022 football season is underway in college football but the path toward building the future of the sport is never on hiatus. It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.
Paralyzed former Ole Miss football player receives donations, visit from former teammates
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Ole Miss football player who was left paralyzed from a car wreck five years ago received a special surprise from the Ole Miss Foundation and staff members at Cypress Cove Living Facility on Monday. A staff member at the facility noticed that patient,...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, a college football icon whose impact was felt just as much off the field as on it, died Monday night at a hospital in Jackson. He was 61. Mississippi State announced Tuesday morning that Leach died from complications from a heart...
Ole Miss commit Suntarine Perkins shines in All-Star Game, named MS MVP and MaxPreps Player of Year for the state
OXFORD, Miss. — Just when you thought Suntarine Perkins, the No. 1 recruit in the state of Mississippi, couldn’t be any more amazing, he outdoes himself yet again — this time in the Mississippi-Alabama All Star Game. After he rallied his Raleigh team to a 55-52 win...
Columbus soccer sweeps West Point on the road with a pair of mercy-rule victories
WEST POINT — When Columbus senior Aniyah Sanders stepped up to the penalty spot in the second half of Tuesday’s girls varsity match against West Point, it was an unfamiliar position for her. Sanders had never scored in her high school career, but after Columbus drew a penalty,...
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
Education: ‘Phenomenal’ visit to Fairview Elementary highlights school’s initiatives for board
Scenes of space murals and children walking to class greet those entering Fairview Elementary on the east side of Columbus. Principal Monte Johnson has been at the helm since the school year began, and she is set on creating a culture that allows students to thrive. While giving the Columbus Municipal School District board members a tour of the school, she talked about how a clean environment is conducive to learning.
Among college football coaches, death of Mississippi State’s Mike Leach almost unprecedented
STARKVILLE — This doesn’t happen. For those wondering how often a situation like Mike Leach’s sudden death at age 61 on Monday night occurs in college football, well, it really doesn’t. The Mississippi State’s coach’s passing is almost unprecedented in the sport, and with it come...
‘Who doesn’t love Mike Leach?’: Mississippi State fans mourn football coach’s death at 61
STARKVILLE — Michael Wright rounded the southwest corner of Davis Wade Stadium, grieving a man who looked more than a little like him. Besides their first names, Wright and late Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach share some undeniable physical characteristics. The Columbus resident, who drives for Über in Starkville, has been asked about it before.
Prep roundup: New Hope soccer teams combine for 16 goals in routs of West Point
NEW HOPE — The New Hope High School soccer teams had no trouble finding the back of the net Monday night against West Point. The Trojans girls posted a 7-0 win, while the boys team won 9-0. For the unbeaten girls (8-0-1), Chelsea Teague led the way with a hat trick. Caleigh Carter, Katie Hayes, Ana Claire Nabors and D’Asia Cockrell each scored a goal.
