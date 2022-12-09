ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Commercial Dispatch

William Godfrey

MILLPORT, Ala. — William Godfrey, 62, died Dec. 10, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. No services will be held at this time. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Godfrey was born Dec. 23, 1959, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to the late William H. Godfrey...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Tony Tharp

DAPHNE, Ala. — Tony Tharp, 66, died Dec. 11, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Elveria Orr

WEST POINT — Elveria Orr, 82, died Dec. 3, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Pleasant Plain M.B. Church, with the Rev. Tyrone Orr officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Grove McCondy Cemetery in Prairie. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Prep roundup: West Point girls basketball dominates Calhoun City

CALHOUN CITY — West Point girls basketball defeated Calhoun City, 57-39, on the road on Tuesday night. The Green Wave (9-4) were led by Dukiana Jones, who had a game-high 17 points, one of two West Point players to finish in double digits in scoring. Malajae Robinson was the other, scoring 11 points in the win.
CALHOUN CITY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville, MSU mourn Mike Leach

Mississippi State University head football coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson from heart complications. The 61-year-old was hospitalized Sunday. As news broke Tuesday of the beloved coach’s death, memorials, big and small, began popping up all over Starkville. You...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Breaking: Mike Leach's Reason For Hospitalization Revealed

Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach suffered a major heart attack on Sunday. The longtime college football head coach suffered a heart attack on Sunday and went several minutes without oxygen, according to a report on Monday afternoon. Leach was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday, where he's remained...
STARKVILLE, MS
WATE

Mississippi State's Mike Leach listed in Critical Condition

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hospitalized in critical condition Monday, the day after what the university called “a personal health issue” at his home in Starkville forced him to be airlifted to a medical facility in Jackson. Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in Critical …. Mississippi...
STARKVILLE, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Monday, December 12

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Mississippi State’s head football coach, Mike Leach, is being hospitalized at...
STARKVILLE, MS
Yardbarker

Auburn's Pitch to Flip Ole Miss QB Commitment Missing Key Element

The preparation for the 2022 football season is underway in college football but the path toward building the future of the sport is never on hiatus. It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.
OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, a college football icon whose impact was felt just as much off the field as on it, died Monday night at a hospital in Jackson. He was 61. Mississippi State announced Tuesday morning that Leach died from complications from a heart...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Education: ‘Phenomenal’ visit to Fairview Elementary highlights school’s initiatives for board

Scenes of space murals and children walking to class greet those entering Fairview Elementary on the east side of Columbus. Principal Monte Johnson has been at the helm since the school year began, and she is set on creating a culture that allows students to thrive. While giving the Columbus Municipal School District board members a tour of the school, she talked about how a clean environment is conducive to learning.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

‘Who doesn’t love Mike Leach?’: Mississippi State fans mourn football coach’s death at 61

STARKVILLE — Michael Wright rounded the southwest corner of Davis Wade Stadium, grieving a man who looked more than a little like him. Besides their first names, Wright and late Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach share some undeniable physical characteristics. The Columbus resident, who drives for Über in Starkville, has been asked about it before.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Prep roundup: New Hope soccer teams combine for 16 goals in routs of West Point

NEW HOPE — The New Hope High School soccer teams had no trouble finding the back of the net Monday night against West Point. The Trojans girls posted a 7-0 win, while the boys team won 9-0. For the unbeaten girls (8-0-1), Chelsea Teague led the way with a hat trick. Caleigh Carter, Katie Hayes, Ana Claire Nabors and D’Asia Cockrell each scored a goal.
WEST POINT, MS

