Commercial Dispatch
Elveria Orr
WEST POINT — Elveria Orr, 82, died Dec. 3, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Pleasant Plain M.B. Church, with the Rev. Tyrone Orr officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Grove McCondy Cemetery in Prairie. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Tony Tharp
DAPHNE, Ala. — Tony Tharp, 66, died Dec. 11, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
William Godfrey
MILLPORT, Ala. — William Godfrey, 62, died Dec. 10, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. No services will be held at this time. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Godfrey was born Dec. 23, 1959, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to the late William H. Godfrey...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: West Point girls basketball dominates Calhoun City
CALHOUN CITY — West Point girls basketball defeated Calhoun City, 57-39, on the road on Tuesday night. The Green Wave (9-4) were led by Dukiana Jones, who had a game-high 17 points, one of two West Point players to finish in double digits in scoring. Malajae Robinson was the other, scoring 11 points in the win.
thscurrent.org
XC Takes on State Championship
It’s that time of the year again! Tupelo Golden Wave Cross Country competed in the State Championship on Wednesday, November 9. It has been a successful year for the Golden Wave, and the results continued on Wednesday. The first race of the day was the 6A Girls, in which...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus soccer sweeps West Point on the road with a pair of mercy-rule victories
WEST POINT — When Columbus senior Aniyah Sanders stepped up to the penalty spot in the second half of Tuesday’s girls varsity match against West Point, it was an unfamiliar position for her. Sanders had never scored in her high school career, but after Columbus drew a penalty,...
Commercial Dispatch
Peggy Bell
STURGIS — Peggy Oswalt Bell, 81, died Dec. 11, 2022, at the Brooklyn Hall Personal Care Home in Mathiston. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, at Wake Forest Cemetery, with Moultrie Lacey officiating. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Bell was born...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville, MSU mourn Mike Leach
Mississippi State University head football coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson from heart complications. The 61-year-old was hospitalized Sunday. As news broke Tuesday of the beloved coach’s death, memorials, big and small, began popping up all over Starkville. You...
wtva.com
New autism center opens in Nettleton
NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) — A new autism center has opened in Nettleton, and the person behind The Baulch Center says it is meeting a need for the area. "I didn't want to do it in Tupelo because Tupelo has one," said Deana Baulch. "But they've got such a long waiting list. And there's people in Columbus and Amory. We've got people coming from Alabama, Okolona. It's kind of just centrally located."
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Remembering Katherine Horton
It was sad to see that Katherine Horton had died. She was an interesting and gentle woman. I noticed that her obituary mentioned her connection to William Faulkner but she had another brush with greatness. She told me of the time she came-home to find Tennessee Williams and his grandfather...
Commercial Dispatch
Emergency protocols are community effort at CMSD
Safety at school comes in many forms, such as preparedness for inclement weather to having a plan in case of an active shooter. Columbus Municipal School District assistant superintendent Craig Chapman attended a safe and orderly schools conference in Oxford at the end of October led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security.
Commercial Dispatch
Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy to encourage community engagement
A local Chick-fil-A franchisee is working with the Columbus-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce and West Lowndes High School to bring a national leadership program to more than 40 students in Lowndes County. Brittany Cofield came to Columbus to operate and manage the Chick-fil-A location on 18th Avenue in February 2021. This...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: New Hope soccer teams combine for 16 goals in routs of West Point
NEW HOPE — The New Hope High School soccer teams had no trouble finding the back of the net Monday night against West Point. The Trojans girls posted a 7-0 win, while the boys team won 9-0. For the unbeaten girls (8-0-1), Chelsea Teague led the way with a hat trick. Caleigh Carter, Katie Hayes, Ana Claire Nabors and D’Asia Cockrell each scored a goal.
Yardbarker
Unbeaten No. 17 Mississippi St. looks to beat down Jackson St.
No. 17 Mississippi State will try to continue its best start in nearly two decades when it faces visiting Jackson State on Wednesday in Starkville, Miss. The Bulldogs (9-0) are off to their best start since opening the 2003-04 season 13-0 en route to winning the SEC West regular-season title.
Meridian, December 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Louisville High School soccer team will have a game with Northeast Lauderdale High School on December 12, 2022, 15:30:00.
WLBT
Things To Know Monday, December 12
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Mississippi State’s head football coach, Mike Leach, is being hospitalized at...
WTOK-TV
Salvation Army receives donation for Angel Tree program from Meridian High School PTO
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Christmas is fast approaching so the Salvation Army in the Queen City is working hard on its Angel Tree program. The Angel Tree provides Christmas presents for hundreds of children and seniors throughout Lauderdale, Kemper, Newton and Neshoba counties. On Saturday, the Salvation Army received a...
Commercial Dispatch
Our View: MUW takes important step in helping address teacher shortage
Since it was first chartered in 1884, Mississippi University for Women has been a leader in developing teachers. Although MUW now has more than 70 majors and, for the last 40 years, provides educational opportunities to men and women alike, preparing teachers has been an integral part of the dating back to its early years when opportunities for women in the workforce were limited.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State football lands LSU transfer cornerback Ray’Darious Jones
Mississippi State football landed a transfer commitment from LSU cornerback Ray’Darious Jones on Monday, according to Jones’ Twitter page. “Raydar” had been on the Bulldogs’ radar to fill a hole in the secondary. MSU is losing cornerback Emmanuel Forbes to the NFL draft in addition to the departures of all three starting safeties — Collin Duncan, Jalen Green and Jackie Matthews.
wcbi.com
Columbus police cruiser destroyed, officer injured after crash
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus police officer was injured and a patrol car was destroyed after a weekend pursuit. The CPD vehicle slammed into a pole on Saturday night, near the intersection of Bluecutt and Military Roads. We are told a second cruiser was also damaged. Lowndes County...
