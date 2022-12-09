ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Tony Tharp

DAPHNE, Ala. — Tony Tharp, 66, died Dec. 11, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch

William Godfrey

MILLPORT, Ala. — William Godfrey, 62, died Dec. 10, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. No services will be held at this time. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Godfrey was born Dec. 23, 1959, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to the late William H. Godfrey...
Commercial Dispatch

Prep roundup: West Point girls basketball dominates Calhoun City

CALHOUN CITY — West Point girls basketball defeated Calhoun City, 57-39, on the road on Tuesday night. The Green Wave (9-4) were led by Dukiana Jones, who had a game-high 17 points, one of two West Point players to finish in double digits in scoring. Malajae Robinson was the other, scoring 11 points in the win.
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville, MSU mourn Mike Leach

Mississippi State University head football coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson from heart complications. The 61-year-old was hospitalized Sunday. As news broke Tuesday of the beloved coach’s death, memorials, big and small, began popping up all over Starkville. You...
Commercial Dispatch

Letter: Remembering Katherine Horton

It was sad to see that Katherine Horton had died. She was an interesting and gentle woman. I noticed that her obituary mentioned her connection to William Faulkner but she had another brush with greatness. She told me of the time she came-home to find Tennessee Williams and his grandfather...
Commercial Dispatch

Emergency protocols are community effort at CMSD

Safety at school comes in many forms, such as preparedness for inclement weather to having a plan in case of an active shooter. Columbus Municipal School District assistant superintendent Craig Chapman attended a safe and orderly schools conference in Oxford at the end of October led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security.
Commercial Dispatch

Education: ‘Phenomenal’ visit to Fairview Elementary highlights school’s initiatives for board

Scenes of space murals and children walking to class greet those entering Fairview Elementary on the east side of Columbus. Principal Monte Johnson has been at the helm since the school year began, and she is set on creating a culture that allows students to thrive. While giving the Columbus Municipal School District board members a tour of the school, she talked about how a clean environment is conducive to learning.
Commercial Dispatch

Our View: MUW takes important step in helping address teacher shortage

Since it was first chartered in 1884, Mississippi University for Women has been a leader in developing teachers. Although MUW now has more than 70 majors and, for the last 40 years, provides educational opportunities to men and women alike, preparing teachers has been an integral part of the dating back to its early years when opportunities for women in the workforce were limited.
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State football lands LSU transfer cornerback Ray’Darious Jones

Mississippi State football landed a transfer commitment from LSU cornerback Ray’Darious Jones on Monday, according to Jones’ Twitter page. “Raydar” had been on the Bulldogs’ radar to fill a hole in the secondary. MSU is losing cornerback Emmanuel Forbes to the NFL draft in addition to the departures of all three starting safeties — Collin Duncan, Jalen Green and Jackie Matthews.
Commercial Dispatch

Prep roundup: New Hope soccer teams combine for 16 goals in routs of West Point

NEW HOPE — The New Hope High School soccer teams had no trouble finding the back of the net Monday night against West Point. The Trojans girls posted a 7-0 win, while the boys team won 9-0. For the unbeaten girls (8-0-1), Chelsea Teague led the way with a hat trick. Caleigh Carter, Katie Hayes, Ana Claire Nabors and D’Asia Cockrell each scored a goal.
Commercial Dispatch

Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy to encourage community engagement

A local Chick-fil-A franchisee is working with the Columbus-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce and West Lowndes High School to bring a national leadership program to more than 40 students in Lowndes County. Brittany Cofield came to Columbus to operate and manage the Chick-fil-A location on 18th Avenue in February 2021. This...
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, a college football icon whose impact was felt just as much off the field as on it, died Monday night at a hospital in Jackson. He was 61. Mississippi State announced Tuesday morning that Leach died from complications from a heart...
Commercial Dispatch

‘Who doesn’t love Mike Leach?’: Mississippi State fans mourn football coach’s death at 61

STARKVILLE — Michael Wright rounded the southwest corner of Davis Wade Stadium, grieving a man who looked more than a little like him. Besides their first names, Wright and late Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach share some undeniable physical characteristics. The Columbus resident, who drives for Über in Starkville, has been asked about it before.
Commercial Dispatch

The college football community reacts to the death of Mike Leach

Mike Leach passed away Monday night from complications related to a heart condition, Mississippi State announced Tuesday morning. His college coaching career began in 1987 at Cal Poly and spanned more than three decades, as he amassed 158 wins as a head coach and influenced countless other coaches that will carry on his Air Raid legacy.
Commercial Dispatch

Caledonia boys, girls soccer both post comeback wins over Pontotoc

CALEDONIA — It was a Cardiac Cavaliers sort of night. Both Caledonia girls and boys soccer teams pulled off 2-1 comeback wins in their respective games against Pontotoc on Tuesday, with Emma Parham scoring a winner on a free kick for her second goal of the game and Charlie Newman grabbing a dramatic late goal.
