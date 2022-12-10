ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE News 13

Warriors get shot at avenging loss to Pacers

The Golden State Warriors get an opportunity to avenge one of their rare home defeats this season when they visit the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night in Indianapolis. The Warriors had won 10 in a row at home before the Pacers, on the sixth game of a road trip and the second night of a back-to-back, improbably stunned the defending champs 112-104 on a remarkable night by rookie Andrew Nembhard.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KRQE News 13

Durant, Irving lead well-rested Nets past Wizards 112-100

WASHINGTON (AP)The Brooklyn Nets are rolling, and Kyrie Irving is only talking about their commitment to playing hard and stacking up wins. That’s hardly a coincidence. Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Irving had 24 and the well-rested Nets methodically pulled away for a 112-100 win against the overmatched Washington Wizards on Monday night.
WASHINGTON, DC
KRQE News 13

Sixers cruise past Kings 123-103 behind 80-point 1st half

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Joel Embiid scored 31 points, James Harden had 21 points and 15 assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers scored 80 points in the first half and cruised to a 123-103 win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. Tobias Harris also scored 21 points while adding nine assists for the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

