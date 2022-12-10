Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Scarlet Nation
West Virginia freshmen put trust in Huggins plan in return
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was in the mist of a disappointing season when he gathered his true freshman class together. The message was a simple one. While there was going to be plenty of change on the roster with a number of seniors and others planning to exit through the transfer portal it was critical to make sure the core of the perceived future of the roster would remain in-tact.
WBOY
Buffalo at WVU hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball hosts Buffalo in a non-conference game on Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network. Series history: Tied 2-2 since 1918. Last meeting: UB 99, West Virginia 95 at...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Loses Naim Muhammad to Transfer Portal
For West Virginia’s second loss to the Transfer Portal on Tuesday, Naim Muhammad announces he is departing the program. Muhammad fond a role as Spear depth in 2022, picking up five total tackles and two assists in five games played. He only played sparingly during his four years in Morgantown, but did see time in the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
BREAKING: WVU Pass Rusher Enters Transfer Portal
West Virginia sophomore defensive end Taurus Simmons has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, a source informed Mountaineers Now Tuesday morning. Simmons appeared in eleven games this season for the Mountaineers, recording eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. He logged snaps in 25 games over his three years in Morgantown, but was limited to a rotational role as a pass rusher.
Metro News
Kicker Casey Legg announces retirement from football
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A dream that turned into reality for West Virginia kicker Casey Legg has come to an end. Legg announced he will not return as the Mountaineers’ kicker and will retire from football altogether. “I am officially retired,” Legg said. “A moment that sticks out in...
voiceofmotown.com
Former Players Blast Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers continue to lose players to the transfer portal – today, Jasir Cox and star wide receiver Kaden Prather – and former players are now speaking out against head coach Neal Brown. Former West Virginia wide receiver T.J. Simmons, who...
wvprepbb.com
Lily Jordan Elevates Her Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - The 2022-23 girls' basketball season is in full swing, with teams statewide positioning themselves to make a shot at the state title. Class AAAA provides a gauntlet of high-level talent, including the Morgantown Mohigans. The Mohigans return numerous vital contributors, including junior Lily Jordan. Jordan, a six-foot...
WVU vs PITT was the first football game ever broadcast on radio
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Today, we can watch and listen to football games virtually everywhere. Smartphones, TVs, and radios give us the ability to take live professional and college football anywhere. It wasn’t always like that, though, as football was not always broadcasted to the world. On October...
WTRF
WVU President Gee outlines process that led West Virginia to hiring Wren Baker
West Virginia University president E. Gordon Gee, interim director of athletics Rob Alsop, and other decision-makers within the WVU hierarchy set out to find WVU’s next director of athletics immediately after parting ways with Shane Lyons last month. Alsop noted in his introductory press conference in November that an...
weelunk.com
The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll
You might recall pepperoni roll day at school. It was the one time everyone ate hot lunch because the pepperoni rolls were too good to pass up. Or, maybe you sold pepperoni rolls as a fundraiser for a sports team or the high school band. Maybe your family even handmade pepperoni rolls to eat at home.
Daily Athenaeum
Student concerns grow after recent violence near campus
Haley Roth, a junior biochemistry major at WVU, said she feels unsafe living alone near campus in light of recent violent crimes in downtown Morgantown. This semester alone, there have been at least three reported shootings on or near High Street, where many students spend their time during the weekend.
Daily Athenaeum
DJ Pauly D to perform at Morgantown nightclub
DJ Pauly D, best known for his appearances on MTV’s reality show “Jersey Shore,” is coming to Morgantown. The DJ will perform at Pryzm Nightclub on Jan. 19, according to the venue’s social media page. Tickets are now available on POSH, beginning at $30. Those purchasing...
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
WTRF
The Wheeling Cat hosts breakfast “Just Before Goodbye”
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was a last breakfast for “The Wheeling Cat” as he called his friends together “Just Before Goodbye,” as you will, over some coffee and reminiscing at The Highlands. Country music legend Slim Lehart was surrounded by his youngest son,...
WDTV
Sinkhole causes issues in Star City
STAR CITY, W.Va (WDTV) - A large sinkhole is causing problems in Star City. Currently, the West Virginia Department of Highways and Star City are in conflict as to which party is going to take care of the growing problem. It is located at the former Texas Roadhouse in Star...
A Mountain Mess: Wintry precipitation possible Wednesday night into Thursday
A powerful storm system currently out in the Midwest will be bringing active weather to north central West Virginia Wednesday and Thursday.
WDTV
High-speed internet coming to more than 1,400 homes in Preston County
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A high-speed internet company is planning to construct 150 miles of fiber optic network throughout Preston County. Gov. Jim Justice said PRODIGI, in collaboration with the Preston County Commission and Economic Development Authority, has been awarded two grants to construct the network throughout the North Central and Valley District areas of Preston County.
beckersasc.com
West Virginia University graduates 1st nurse anesthetists
In 2017, the West Virginia School of Nursing welcomed its first class of doctor of nursing practice nurse anesthetists in Morgantown, and the first 15 students from the program are now celebrating their graduation. The program was started and led by Aaron Ostrowski, DNP, APRN, CRNA, who drafted 24 clinical...
West Virginia University School of Law graduate murdered in Georgia
(WOWK) — A Nitro High School graduate was shot and killed by a client’s ex-husband last week in Georgia. The Nitro High School Alumni Facebook page says Doug Lewis graduated from there in 1985 and from West Virginia University School of Law in 1992. He was a lawyer in the Atlanta, Georgia, area since graduating […]
Medicine shortage affecting West Virginia pharmacies
In the middle of a "tripledemic," some medications, including Children's Tylenol, are hard to find in stock.
Comments / 0