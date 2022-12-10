West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was in the mist of a disappointing season when he gathered his true freshman class together. The message was a simple one. While there was going to be plenty of change on the roster with a number of seniors and others planning to exit through the transfer portal it was critical to make sure the core of the perceived future of the roster would remain in-tact.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO