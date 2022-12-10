‘The right decision’: State’s effort to protect whales delays commercial crab season again

Read full article on original website
Related
goldrushcam.com
California Department Of Fish And Wildlife And National Park Service Announce Evaluation Underway For World-Famous Mountain Lion, P-22, In The Santa Monica Mountains In Southern California
December 13, 2022 - The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and National Park Service (NPS) have successfully tranquilized the mountain lion known as P-22 and transported him to a wild animal care facility for a full health evaluation. After an initial assessment by qualified veterinarians, the lion was deemed to be in stable condition and is undergoing additional veterinary evaluation.
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Investigation after toddler walks out of daycare, CA Dept. of Finance cybersecurity threat, rain & snow totals
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
activenorcal.com
The NorCal Town Named ‘Rough and Ready’ Once Seceded from the United States
The only way you’ve probably heard of Rough and Ready, California is if you’ve driven on Highway 20 between Yuba City and Grass Valley. In fact, the small town in Nevada County has a population of less than 1,000 people, but its rich history, and interesting name, has caught the ire of many local historians.
KCRA.com
California man, son book last-minute Hawaii trip to get bird's eye view of Mauna Loa eruption
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine booking a trip to Hawaii specifically to watch a volcano erupt. That's what a father-son duo from California set out to do while Mauna Loa was still active. The last-minute plan to witness nature at work started when 70-year-old Antelope resident William Clements got a...
KSBW.com
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, building up the snow pack in the Sierra, replenishing reservoirs and sending rivers rushing. The region saw the biggest storm of the season so far over the weekend, and some of the numbers from this event are impressive: Locations in the coastal mountains of Big Sur recorded over 9 inches of rain, while a gauge at Palisades Tahoe measured 35 inches of snow in 24 hours, the sixth largest one-day snowfall total the ski resort has ever measured.
Watch a train bulldoze through feet of snow in California’s Donner Pass
The orange locomotive plows through the powder with ease in northern California, clearing a path for other trains making their way through the Sierra Mountains.
Nearly one million Californians sign energy policy referendum petition
(The Center Square) – Nearly one million Californians have signed an energy-related petition over the past two months. More than 978,000 California residents have signed the Stop the Energy Shutdown petition. Those signatures have been turned in to the county registrar of voter offices throughout the state, according to a press release from the California Independent Petroleum Association. The signatures are for a referendum aimed at stopping a new California...
California witness describes object as huge X crossing sky
Person standing next to their RV.Photo byFabien RousselotonUnsplash. A California witness at Redwood Valley reported watching a large, X-shaped object crossing the sky at about 9:52 a.m. on October 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Monday evening include:. The state will start offering flu testing at its existing COVID-19 testing sites, the California Department of Public Health said Friday. With flu transmission increasing steadily statewide alongside other respiratory...
ranchosantafereview.com
New state laws authored by the San Diego delegation set to take effect in 2023
From housing and climate action to e-bikes and reproductive rights, here are 10 California laws going into effect in 2023 that were authored by representatives whose districts include North County:. Reproductive rights. After the Supreme Court struck down Roe vs. Wade, California lawmakers put together a package of legislation aimed...
McKittrick: Southern California Facing Devastating Water Shortage? Not Everywhere.
The rapidly growing Los Angeles population threatens to deny the irrigation water California farmlands are dependent on and has reduced the Colorado River Aqueduct to historically low levels. There is plenty of blame to go around as city planners and politicians battle for the supply of water to meet the ever-growing population’s demand.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Dec. 13
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Dec. 12. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quakes was located west of Ferndale, CA, near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New COVID subvariants are leading charge in California now. What are BQ.1 and BQ.1.1?
New variants continue to crop up as we enter the third of December since the arrival of COVID-19. Earlier this year, the omicron subvariant BA.2, or “stealth omicron,” was at the helm of coronavirus cases. In the summer, BA.5, deemed one of the worst subvariants, steered infections. Now, two new subvariants are dominating cases in California and across the country — BQ.1 and BQ.1.1.
Free flu testing now available at state-run COVID-19 testing sites
The state will start offering flu testing at its existing COVID-19 testing sites, the California Department of Public Health said Friday. With flu transmission increasing steadily statewide alongside other respiratory viruses like COVID and respiratory syncytial virus, the CDPH said it will begin offering no-cost testing for the virus at the more than 100 state-run COVID testing sites across California.
These California counties soured the most on Gavin Newsom in 2022
Dahle won four counties that voted for Newsom in 2018 and against the recall in 2021.
Here's when experts expect average California gas prices to drop to $3 range
When's the last time you've seen gas prices in the $3 range in California? Here's when analysts expect that to happen - and it's not too far off.
California witness says orange object defied laws of physics
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Visalia reported watching and photographing a silent, red-orange, spherical-shaped object moving in unusual ways at about 5:30 p.m. on January 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
californiaglobe.com
Assemblyman Fong Brings Back Bill to Suspend Gas Taxes for One Year
Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) brought back Assembly Bill proposals earlier this month to temporarily suspend the California state gas taxes for an entire year. Assembly Bill 53 and Assembly Bill X1-2, both authored by Fong, would not only suspend the gas tax for a year, but they would require gas stations to carry over all tax savings directly to the consumer as well as put what the gas tax savings was compared to if the tax had been applied to on the receipt. According to the bills, all projects that the gas tax currently funds, such as bridge and street repair, transportation infrastructure maintenance, and other transportation needs, would subsequently be paid for by the state’s general fund until the end of the gas tax break.
Is a front license plate required in California?
With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through California without a front license plate attached.
LocalNewsMatters.org
Oakland, CA
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
Comments / 0