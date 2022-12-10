Big Island police are asking the public if anyone knows the identity of the person responsible for a reported robbery last week at a Hilo business. According to the Hawai‘i Police Department, Hilo patrol officers responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. Dec. 6 to a retail business in the 300 block of Kīlauea Avenue, where a store associate reported a male suspect fled the business with a stolen backpack and other items. The associate attempted to stop the suspect outside the store and the suspect brandished a knife-type object, threatening the associate prior to fleeing the area on foot toward the Bayfront Soccer Fields.

