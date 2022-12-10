ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. The Citadel: How to Watch

There was a lot of good that came out of Saturday’s game, and the North Carolina Tar Heels have an opportunity tonight to build on that performance. Most notably, UNC’s inside presence returned to form with a dominating performance on the glass. Carolina’s 15 assists were another promising development after tallying just 11 assists combined in the past two games.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

All-Around Effort Helps UNC Men’s Basketball Blast The Citadel

In its last home game of the calendar year, Carolina put together a true team effort. Thirteen Tar Heels scored a point against The Citadel Tuesday night, part of a dominant 100-67 win against the Bulldogs. UNC won’t return home again until January 4. “I really feel like being...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball: Kyle Filipowski's remarkable streak ends

Last week, Kyle Filipowski became the only player to ever take home the ACC Rookie of the Week honor in each of the first four weeks of a season. Even so, the 7-foot, 230-pound power forward remained one shy of 2013-14 Duke basketball star Jabari Parker's record of winning the award five weeks straight at any point.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Devin Carter enters transfer portal

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State wide receiver Devin Carter is the lone player who has opted out of the Duke's Mayo Bowl for the Wolfpack, and on Tuesday, he entered the transfer portal. During a press conference on Monday afternoon, NC State head coach Dave Doeren was asked about the...
RALEIGH, NC
KCAU 9 News

Northwestern football team touches down in Durham

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Northwestern Red Raiders football team landed in Durham, N.C. ahead of their NAIA National Championship game on Saturday. Stay tuned and follow along with us here at KCAU 9 for updates throughout the week as well as all of the action from the game.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. — A man died Saturday following a shooting at a Durham apartment complex. After 3 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the Colonial Townhouse Apartments on Chapel Hill Road, where police responded to a report of a shooting. A man was taken to a...
DURHAM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Boom Supersonic Has Major Announcement On Tuesday

Boom Supersonic is scheduled to announce its new engine manufacturer at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Piedmont Triad International Airport. Boom announced on Jan. 26 that it would spend at least $500 million for its manufacturing facility at PTIA. Before that announcement on the morning of Jan. 26 both the Greensboro City Council and the Guilford County Board of Commissioners met and voted unanimously to award economic incentives to Boom to facilitate the manufacture of supersonic passenger aircraft at PTIA.
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Man shot, injured at Durham apartment complex, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A man was shot and injured at a Durham apartment complex, according to police. This happened Tuesday night just after 7: 30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Hoover Road. Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was...
DURHAM, NC
WITN

SBI turns over Mark Meadows voter fraud investigation to state Attorney General’s Office

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation says it has turned over its probe into former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows to the Attorney General’s Office. The SBI announced in March that it was investigating whether Meadows committed voter fraud after it was discovered that the former congressman was registered to vote in Macon County at an address where he didn’t live.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy