Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury Apartments In And Around AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Dear Atlantans, How Are You Spending This New Year's EveJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
National Retail Chain Closes an Iconic LocationBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Where to get Christmas dinner to go in Atlanta (3 different options)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Related
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. The Citadel: How to Watch
There was a lot of good that came out of Saturday’s game, and the North Carolina Tar Heels have an opportunity tonight to build on that performance. Most notably, UNC’s inside presence returned to form with a dominating performance on the glass. Carolina’s 15 assists were another promising development after tallying just 11 assists combined in the past two games.
chapelboro.com
All-Around Effort Helps UNC Men’s Basketball Blast The Citadel
In its last home game of the calendar year, Carolina put together a true team effort. Thirteen Tar Heels scored a point against The Citadel Tuesday night, part of a dominant 100-67 win against the Bulldogs. UNC won’t return home again until January 4. “I really feel like being...
UNC Football offers pair of Georgia State transfers
The UNC football is looking to add a duo of Georgia State transfers that could make an impact on Gene Chizik’s defensive unit. Mack Brown and the UNC football program have lost some talent on the defensive side of the ball via the transfer portal. In an effort to...
Duke basketball: Kyle Filipowski's remarkable streak ends
Last week, Kyle Filipowski became the only player to ever take home the ACC Rookie of the Week honor in each of the first four weeks of a season. Even so, the 7-foot, 230-pound power forward remained one shy of 2013-14 Duke basketball star Jabari Parker's record of winning the award five weeks straight at any point.
zagsblog.com
Four-star 7 footer Isaiah Miranda enrolls at N.C. State for 2nd semester
After committing to N.C. State on Dec. 7, four-star 7-footer Isaiah Miranda is on campus as of Monday and has enrolled, sources said. It’s unclear when Miranda will suit up for his first game. Miranda is the No. 30 overall player in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports....
Devin Carter enters transfer portal
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State wide receiver Devin Carter is the lone player who has opted out of the Duke's Mayo Bowl for the Wolfpack, and on Tuesday, he entered the transfer portal. During a press conference on Monday afternoon, NC State head coach Dave Doeren was asked about the...
Northwestern football team touches down in Durham
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Northwestern Red Raiders football team landed in Durham, N.C. ahead of their NAIA National Championship game on Saturday. Stay tuned and follow along with us here at KCAU 9 for updates throughout the week as well as all of the action from the game.
Duke lands commitment from highly coveted Miami DB transfer Al Blades
Duke Football has landed a commitment from Miami Defensive Back transfer Al Blades, the player announced on social media today. Blades was a fifth-year junior with the Hurricanes, where his dad starred in college. He appeared in 11 games with one start, totaling 11 tackles and one pass breakup this...
Durham Barber Marcus Hall Can Bring His Shop to Your Doorstop
Marcus Hall likes the RV much better than his old way of doing house calls, setting up his equipment in a customer’s bathroom |Photo by Kulsoom Rizavi, The 9th Street Journal. To Marcus Hall, the time a client spends in his barber chair is sacred. A haircut is a...
Duke Energy: More than 1,500 without power in Durham after crash
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke Energy's website reports more than 1,500 customers are without power in Durham after a vehicle damaged power equipment. The crash and outage were reported Sunday around 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., 1,549 customers were without power. The outage was in northwest Durham, impacting the American...
2 sentenced after machine gun found following 130+ mph chase in North Carolina; Case tied to rapper feud
Two men were recently sentenced to prison after a high-profile high-speed chase and manhunt -- with ties to a rapper feud -- in Chatham County last summer.
High-end car theft in Raleigh may have Charlotte connection, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities in Raleigh are investigating a high-end car theft that may have connections to Charlotte, officials say. According to investigators, a group of eight people broke into a car dealership and pried open a key box. In just 15 minutes, they drove away with $600,000 worth...
ABC11 launches interactive Neighborhood Crime and Safety Tracker, here's how to check your area
The Neighborhood Crime Tracker gives viewers the chance to explore what crimes are on the rise in their specific community.
MSNBC
Herschel Walker rented out Atlanta home just before launching campaign: Daily Beast
Records show Republican Senate candidate from Georgia, Herschel Walker, rented out his Atlanta home just before launching his campaign, according to new Daily Beast reporting.Nov. 30, 2022.
WRAL
Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex
DURHAM, N.C. — A man died Saturday following a shooting at a Durham apartment complex. After 3 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the Colonial Townhouse Apartments on Chapel Hill Road, where police responded to a report of a shooting. A man was taken to a...
rhinotimes.com
Boom Supersonic Has Major Announcement On Tuesday
Boom Supersonic is scheduled to announce its new engine manufacturer at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Piedmont Triad International Airport. Boom announced on Jan. 26 that it would spend at least $500 million for its manufacturing facility at PTIA. Before that announcement on the morning of Jan. 26 both the Greensboro City Council and the Guilford County Board of Commissioners met and voted unanimously to award economic incentives to Boom to facilitate the manufacture of supersonic passenger aircraft at PTIA.
1 person killed in early morning shooting in Durham
One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Durham Saturday.
cbs17
Man shot, injured at Durham apartment complex, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A man was shot and injured at a Durham apartment complex, according to police. This happened Tuesday night just after 7: 30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Hoover Road. Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was...
'Most wonderful thing': Black Santa arrives a few weeks early at Southeast Raleigh holiday event
Joy filled Raleigh's Roberts Community Center as kids and their families enjoyed an early holiday celebration.
WITN
SBI turns over Mark Meadows voter fraud investigation to state Attorney General’s Office
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation says it has turned over its probe into former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows to the Attorney General’s Office. The SBI announced in March that it was investigating whether Meadows committed voter fraud after it was discovered that the former congressman was registered to vote in Macon County at an address where he didn’t live.
Comments / 0